A Dynasty Double Today?

It has been seven long years since Joey Ramsden unsaddled an Investec Cape Derby winner. The Milnerton conditioner holds an edge in numbers with three of the ten runners in today’s prestigious classic.

But are the trio good enough to hold rising star Horizon?

Past sales record-breaker Horizon faces his biggest test to date at his sixth outing after his confidence boosting success in the Gr3 Politician Stakes three weeks ago.

Learning how to race now, the son of Dynasty impressed in that traditional Derby Trial and he has enjoyed what amounts to a mostly perfect prep into the race.

Anton Marcus rides the one-time boom 3yo Table Bay while Frankie Dettori will ride the Brett Crawford-trained Edict Of Nantes – both race in the Mayfair Speculators flag.

Edict Of Nantes impressed with late storming runs in the Cape Classic and the Selangor Cup and looks a massive runner here.

Heading the Ramsden attack, the SP top-rated Table Bay is the officially highest rated of the ten runners by some way.

It would be folly to write the son of Redoute’s Choice after two one-paced thirds over shorter. But the jury is out and 1400m may well be his chop.

The Gr3 Langerman placer Newlands ran on well for second behind Horizon in the Politician Stakes, but was well beaten and should battle to reverse matters with the Bass-Robinson colt.

Third of the Ramsdens is the Listed Irridescence Stakes winner Captain Gambler. The half-sister to Dubai exported Winter Derby star Liquid Mercury may take to the extra ground – but fillies don’t win this race.

Gr2 Golden Horseshoe winner Zodiac Ruler has not quite put it all together in three runs a s a 3yo.

The Australian bred is technically held by Table Bay, Edict Of Nantes and Elevated on his Guineas run and tries the 2000m for the first time.

His sire won over 1200m / 1400m at 2 and was considered high class over a mile at 3. On his dam side there is also no guarantee that he will find the 2000m. But Piere Strydom is a magician, so he cannot be written off!

Elevated has been brought along slowly by the Burger-Van Reenen partnership and takes his place here after an eyecatching late run for fourth – albeit a well beaten one – behind William Longsword in the Cape Guineas.

He has been a model of consistency and had run five consecutive seconds (including two features) after winning his maiden.

While appearing to be held by Table Bay, the son of Elusive Fort looks bred for this trip – and that could be the big leveller. A late foal and still fairly backward, he looks to be an exciting prospect for next term.

Ollivander is the second of the Bass-Robinson runners.

The son of Silvano ran on nicely for third and 2 lengths behind Horizon in the Gr3 Politician Stakes last time. He is 3kgs worse off here but is another who could enjoy the extra 200m and could knocking on the back door of quartets door.

Omaha Tribe probably earned his berth here courtesy of a smooth handicap victory over older horses at his last start over 2500m. That said, it is difficult seeing him playing a part on what he has shown overall to date.

The 2000m trip opens the contest. There is no guarantee of a pace but two yards have back-up fire to create one if circumstances dictate.

Horizon has improved smartly and will get every inch of it.

The classy Edict Of Nantes finishes too late – like a horse crying out for this ground. Table Bay doesn’t look like he goes all the way. Elevated and Zodiac Ruler are the dark horses.

We are going with Horizon to hold Edict Of Nantes, with Zodiac Ruler in third.