The Nightingale Flies

The R1 million Gr1 Klawervlei Majorca Stakes produced the finish of the afternoon at Kenilworth on Saturday with the race changing complexion late and ending with under two lengths covering the top four.

With her stablemate Silver Mountain starting favourite, the pressure was off Anthony Delpech on Nightingale and the top jockey rode a superbly judged race to give Candice Bass-Robinson her first Gr1 success as a fully-fledged trainer.

The Milnerton conditioner may well have thought that honour would fall to the likes of the more fancied stablemate – or even Horizon and Marinaresco later on – but Nightingale showed that her SA Champions Season form as a 3yo was no flash in the pan.

It was a watershed moment for Delpech in more ways than one – it being his first Gr1 win for his employers Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein since being contracted at the beginning of the season and also a first Gr1 for Mum and Daughter, Mary and Jessica Slack in their powerful partnership of Mauritzfontein and Wilgerbosdrift.

There was no early sign of things to come as Delpech struggled to find a gap for relief from his wide barrier gate. But his vast experience told as he settled Nightingale and relaxed her.

Into the straight, Nightingale only had one behind her as Final Judgement went for broke, challenging pacesetter Alexis, with Silver Mountain and Goodtime Gal looking dangerous.

At the 300m, things looked bleak for Nightingale, but Delpech was not giving up and he balanced her for a final thrust. She responded and kicked almost simultaneously with Star Express down her inside at the 250m.

The pair swept past Goodtime Gal and went for the line.

Delpech had timed his effort perfectly and Nightingale’s momentum carried her to a half length win over the very consistent Star Express, in a time of 99,01 secs.

The top two are both daughters of former champion sire Silvano – and the third placed Goodtime Gal made it a great race for the Maine Chance stallion, as she is out of a dam by the top sire.

Gr2 Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement hung on gamely to round off the quartet.

The favourite Silver Mountain plodded late and was a further 0,30 lengths back in fifth. While the poor draw did not stop the winner, the 2015 Cape Fillies Guineas winner did not have the same luck but had every chance in the straight.

The 3yo Lady Of The House failed to build on her excellent fringe effort in the Cape Fillies Guineas and finished a 4,15 length ninth.

Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner Real Princess ran a dismal race and appears to not stay the mile.

An obviously elated Anthony Delpech said that Nightingale had often run behind some very good ones.

“I got lucky today. She’s a very good filly and will be a huge plus in the paddock. I am thrilled to have got my first Gr1 for Mauritzfontein-Wilgerbosdrift on such a great day,” he said.

Candice Bass-Robinson, who maintained the family’s good record in the race – Dad Mike won it the past two years – said that Delpech ‘had kept his cool’ and things had worked out well.

Bred by Wilgerbosdrift, Nightingale is a daughter of Silvano out of the four-time winning Fort Wood mare, Quickwood.

This was her first stakes success in 4 wins with 7 places from 14 starts for stakes of R1 153 375.