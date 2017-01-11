French Jockey For Met Day

French jockey Stephane Pasquier will ride at four race meetings in South Africa late this month, including the Sun Met meeting at Kenilworth on 28 January.
Pasquier will arrive in the country on Monday 23 January and will be riding at the Turffontein night meeting on Tuesday, the Vaal on Thursday, Fairview on Friday and Kenilworth on Saturday.
“The Sun Met meeting is very popular in France and having a French jockey riding in the meeting will help us promote the raceday,” explained Dudley Kotzen International Sales Manager for Phumelela.
“We have previously brought out Maxime Guyon, also from France, and Italian Umberto Rispoli who rides regularly in France, as well as a couple of younger French riders. This year we decided to bring a more experienced jockey. Stephane has ridden in Europe and the USA and was very keen to come to South Africa.
“In the past trainers have always supported the visiting jockeys and we’re calling on them to do the same on this occasion,” said Kotzen.
Tellytrack presenter Julie Alexander will be arranging rides for Pasquier in South Africa and any trainer interested in using this talented French jockey should e-mail her at [email protected] – his riding weight is 55kg.
Pasquier, who turns 39 on 17 January, began as an apprentice for trainer Robert Collet, and rode in his first race on 6 December 1994, on Raspoutine at Saint-Cloud.
His first victory was in his second race, riding Floris at Amiens on 9 September 1995
Interesting
Interesting? Come on Mr editor tell it like it is. This is a breach of the rules and is illegal.
We have already requested a comment from the NHA – will publish same upon receipt
The marketing people must actually start working a full calender year to advertise race meetings.Jockey from france to help promote😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Which owner and which trainer has done a deal with Phumelela to get Pasquir to ride their horse in the Met? Phumelela is calling the shots. I wait with baited breath to see the owner // trainer
sell outs or the phumelela//trainer// owner conspiracy.
It looks like Phumelela is paying Pasquir to ride in the Met to increase French turnover on the big day. Why can’t our jocks get paid as much as the Frenchman? Please please do not believe that Pasquir is coming to our shores for the love of the game.
So if Frankie Dettoi comes to ride Bela-Bela in the Met, will you be squealing as well?
What on earth is wrong with highclass foreign jockeys coming to ride here? Even if he’s invited to boost turnover?
It’s a business, not a a musical.
No one in their right mind would find it wrong with a top class foreign jock coming to South Africa to ride.
Read my contribution properly. Your condescending words and below the belt attack is out of line.You have obscured my message with your rodomontade.
Phumelela is an operator. It does not own any of the horses in the Met. It is the monopoly which is operating horse racing in Cape Town and should not be involving itself in issues which should only be dealt with by trainers and owners.
Typically, when a jock rides for an owner, the jock is paid the usual riding fee and earns a percentage of the stakes won. If an owner wants an overseas jock, the owner and not the operator instructs the jock.
The operator should remain far removed from bringing out the jock from overseas and paying for or contributing towards his costs and expenses.
Which owner//trainer combo has done a deal with Phumelela? If Phumelela can pay for or use its resources for the owner or trainer, every other jock and owner should be treated the same way.