French Jockey For Met Day

French jockey Stephane Pasquier will ride at four race meetings in South Africa late this month, including the Sun Met meeting at Kenilworth on 28 January.

Pasquier will arrive in the country on Monday 23 January and will be riding at the Turffontein night meeting on Tuesday, the Vaal on Thursday, Fairview on Friday and Kenilworth on Saturday.

“The Sun Met meeting is very popular in France and having a French jockey riding in the meeting will help us promote the raceday,” explained Dudley Kotzen International Sales Manager for Phumelela.

“We have previously brought out Maxime Guyon, also from France, and Italian Umberto Rispoli who rides regularly in France, as well as a couple of younger French riders. This year we decided to bring a more experienced jockey. Stephane has ridden in Europe and the USA and was very keen to come to South Africa.

“In the past trainers have always supported the visiting jockeys and we’re calling on them to do the same on this occasion,” said Kotzen.

Tellytrack presenter Julie Alexander will be arranging rides for Pasquier in South Africa and any trainer interested in using this talented French jockey should e-mail her at [email protected] – his riding weight is 55kg.

Pasquier, who turns 39 on 17 January, began as an apprentice for trainer Robert Collet, and rode in his first race on 6 December 1994, on Raspoutine at Saint-Cloud.

His first victory was in his second race, riding Floris at Amiens on 9 September 1995