Straight Six For De Kock?

The Gr2 Al Rashidiya Empowered by IPIC, a turf race over 1800m at Meydan this evening, has been a very happy hunting ground for trainer Mike de Kock who bids for his ninth – and sixth consecutive win with jockey Christophe Soumillon

The pair combine this year with the former Cape-based son of Western Winter, Light The Lights, a winner on his local and stable debut in the Listed Singspiel Stakes, over the same course, on the opening night of the Carnival.

“Light The Lights delighted us on the first night and has come on for that run,” said De Kock.

“That form has worked out particularly well with Championship winning last week and we are very hopeful of a big run on Thursday.”

In the Gr2 Cape Verdi Empowered By CEPSA, restricted to fillies and mares over 1600m on turf, De Kock and Soumillon come together with Tahanee, and could well provide the main opposition.

The four year old was unlucky on her local and stable debut in a course and distance handicap three weeks ago but is expected to raise her game on Thursday.

“She is a very nice filly who enjoyed no luck at all on her first start,” said De Kock. “With a clear run we think she would have nearly won that day but Thursday is a lot tougher race and probably the strongest renewal of the Cape Verdi I can remember.

“Tahanee will run well I am sure but Godolphin’s Very Special is going to be hard to beat.”