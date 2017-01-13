Diadem’s Crowning Glory

Multiple Equus champion What A Winter, who sired his very first winner on the same track just a matter of weeks ago, was the most recent dual winner of Saturday’s Gr2 Diadem Stakes, a race that dates back to 1974.

Mike Bass, who trained What A Winter, also saddled the most recent winner, Lanner Falcon.

The Diadem was won that first year by the top sprinter Lancaster, who was ridden by present day Milnerton conditioner Paddy Kruyer for trainer Alec Soteriadis.

The race evolved from an event called the WFA Diadem Plate, which then changed to the Southern Cross Plate, and then became the Southern Cross Stakes.

In 1974 the two races split properly and there was both a Southern Cross Plate (won by Mrs Noah) and a Diadem (won by Lancaster).

While What A Winter made it his own in 2011 and 2012, the Charles Laird trained Nhlavini and Eric Sands’ brilliant Waterville Lake sprinter Flobayou are the leading lights of the race with three wins apiece over the past four decades.

Nhlavini, who raced in the Mayfair Speculators silks, won it in 2001 and 2002, was second in 2004 and won it again in 2005.

Four-times Queen’s Plate winner Pocket Power was second in 2006.

In 2007 the Diadem was won by Rebel King, with Blue Tiger in 2nd (both are now stallions).

In 2008 the fortunes were reversed with Blue Tiger winning it, Pocket Power in 2nd and Rebel King 3rd. Blue Tiger was 2nd again in 2009 and 3rd in 2010.

Rothmans July winner Over The Air won the Diadem in 1979 but he was not the only July winner to do it.

The Chris Snaith trained July winner Flaming Rock also tasted success in the Diadem. The son of Ballad Rock won it in 1991 and 1992 – that’s 25 years ago if you’re feeling your age!

Champion sire Captain Al won the Diadem in 2000 and his sire son Captain Of All lifted the trophy in 2014. Captain Al has two runners in Captain Alfredo and Search Party carrying the flag on Saturday.

Genevieve Michel enjoys the honour of being the only lady jockey to win the race. She piloted the Jallad gelding Okukama to victory in 1998.