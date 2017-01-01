A Happy New Year

The New Year kicks off on a high note at Greyville today with the running of the R250 000 Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes.

Local hopes will lie with the 2016 top two, Olma and Lala, who will be out to stem the tide of a strong challenge from up North.

The Gauteng raiders have a good record in this fillies and mares weight-for-age plus penalties contest, which is run over the Greyville turf mile.

The weights are set with winners of Gr1 races getting 3 kg for each such win, while Gr2 wins attract a 2kg penalty and Gr3 victories a 1kg premium. These are not cumulative.

Olma gave Lala 5kgs and a two length beating in this race on the first day of the current year.

The daughter of Dynasty won a polytrack handicap and also ran a course-and-distance cracker in the height of the SA Champions Season when beaten a half length by Cape star Inara in the Gr1 Garden Province Stakes in July.

She was rested after a blank effort in the Gold Bracelet and was then tried in an ill conceived return run in the Gr2 Joburg Spring F&M Challenge.

Her connections don’t appear to want to accept the fact that she just doesn’t perform in Gauteng!

She pulled up lame after her last start over the mile at Scottsville. She has the class and ability at best.

In contrast to Olma, the year younger Lala has shown good recent form.

She has drawn very wide though and could find herself chasing again.

The Gauteng challengers Fort Ember and Heaps Of Fun look serious contenders.

The Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun has not won in ten months but has produced enough forward form to rate her a major force in this field.

She only managed to get within 2,65 lengths of Inara in the Garden Province over Sunday’s course-and-distance, but ran a cracker when 2,10 lengths behind Met fancy Bela-Bela in the Woolavington.

She showed plenty of toe at her last start over 1200m and looks ready to win again.

Fort Ember has been lightly tried, winning 4 of her 8 starts.

Her one and only try over the course-and-distance was in the Gr1 Thekwini two seasons back where she ran 2,75 lengths off Lauderdale – in a race where subsequent form has proven questionable.

She did then win three on the trot before placing in the Gr2 Ipi Tombe Challenge and running a nice prep three weeks ago behind Patchit Up Baby.

It is interesting to note that Lyle Hewitson won the Gr3 Christmas Handicap in the same silks over the same course and distance last Monday!

The enigmatic Dawn Calling heads the Duncan Howells attack.

The daughter of Trippi came out of her 2yo as the unlucky bridesmaid – with second places in the Gr1 Thekwini and the Gr2 Golden Slipper.

Despite that, she remains a modest one-time winner and is yet to win this term. She was also well beaten in the Cape Fillies Guineas behind Just Sensual.

She enjoys the best of the draws here and gets another chance to redeem herself.

The Drakenstein owned and bred Impala Lily is a filly on the up and looks to be effective on turf and poly.

The daughter of Trippi has enjoyed a short break since conceding 4kgs and disposing of the highly vaunted Dawn Attack last time out.

Even though she is out of a mare who won up to 2500m, Impala Lily has yet to show herself to be effective at the mile – and this must be a concern for her connections.

Gavin van Zyl’s Work Ethic looks to be a filly that we have yet to see the best from.

Bred on staying lines, the mile may be on the sharp side for her. She must also be much better than her penultimate run when finishing over 6 lengths behind Girl On The Run in the Gr3 Yellowwwood Handicap at Turffontein.

She could also have Playboy Buddy’s beating on her last effort – but that won’t necessarily translate to win potential in this line-up.

The second of the Duncan Howells three pronged attack is the 5yo Littleblacknumber.

The daughter of Black Minnaloushe has not been at her fiery best in her three runs this term.

If she repeats her Gr2 Tibouchina effort of last season where she ran 2,65 lengths off Alexis – with Olma behind her – she must have something of an outside place chance at best.

Well In Flight is Dennis Drier’s representative in the field.

The daughter of Just As Well has maintained good consistent form and could be the quartet kicker from her decent draw.

Muzi Yeni takes a rare ride for the Drier yard.

Morne Winnaar has stepped into the Anthony Delpech boots at Dean Kannemeyer’s yard with aplomb and he is given the ride on the fast improving Dynasty filly, Miss Minver.

One of only two 3yo’s in the race, she has won 4 from 7 starts – on both surfaces – and goes for a fourth straight win on the trot.

She carries a handy galloping weight of 53kgs and could be better than rated, with scope of further improvement in the pipeline.

The Judpot mare Crackpot has drawn very wide and will have to pick herself up off the canvas after her last run – a rare poor effort.

She was thrown in against the boys but after being slow off, never got a blow in and ran 24.55 lengths behind Magical Bet.

She was consistent prior to that in her own company, but is held by Lala on her penultimate start.

Playboy Buddy is the second of the Dean Kannemeyer runners.

The daughter of Judpot arrived in KZN a one-time winner and has won 2 of her 4 starts since then.

Both of those wins were on the polytrack but it is worth noting that she performed well on the turf in the early Cape days.

She has a good late turn of foot but may have preferred an extra 400m to be at her most competitive.

Belinda Impey’s Music World is a consistent daughter of Ideal World, but off her official rating of 79 at these weights is on the back foot before they jump.

She has registered all of her three wins on the all weather and appears a good few lengths more effective on that surface.

There are a few contenders putting their hands up as likely winners to give punters a happy start to the New Year.

Heaps Of Fun has been threatening for a while to score her fourth win. She is fit and distance suited.

Fort Ember has done little wrong and her form profile shows she does not know how to run a bad race.

Olma could find her feet and make it a double – but her recent form does not inspire confidence.

The Kannemeyer trio are all improving and capable of an upset.

And dare we ignore the oft supported Bookies’ girlfriend, Dawn Calling?