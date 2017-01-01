‘Racy Type’ Says Muis

Race 1 – ARIANOS BAGOFGOLD (2), BORYA (3), CALLADDI (4), HOPPERTUNITY (5) and LESLIES PATHTOFAME (6): They are all nice colts but are not fully tuned up. I have to start somewhere with them and where ever they run today they will come on!

MICHAEL ROBERTS

Race 1 – HOLLYWOOD ON SET (8): Is a racy type.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 1 – TWEED VALLEY (9): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DENNIS BOSCH

Race 2 – DANCE MANIA (1): A nice, big horse but will need the run.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 2 – NOTACADEMICATALL (8): Will need the experience.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.