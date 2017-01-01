Home » Racing & Sport » News » ‘Racy Type’ Says Muis

‘Racy Type’ Says Muis

Straight from the horse's mouth

Posted on

GAVIN VAN ZYL

 Race 1 – ARIANOS BAGOFGOLD (2), BORYA (3), CALLADDI (4), HOPPERTUNITY (5) and LESLIES PATHTOFAME (6): They are all nice colts but are not fully tuned up. I have to start somewhere with them and where ever they run today they will come on!

Michael RobertsTrainer Muis Roberts

 MICHAEL ROBERTS

 Race 1 – HOLLYWOOD ON SET (8): Is a racy type.

 KOM NAIDOO

 Race 1 – TWEED VALLEY (9): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

 DENNIS BOSCH

 Race 2 – DANCE MANIA (1): A nice, big horse but will need the run.

 PAUL LAFFERTY

 Race 2 – NOTACADEMICATALL (8): Will need the experience.

 Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.

Previous

Leave a Comment