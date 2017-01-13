Greyville Tonight – First Timers

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – EASTERN ECHO (9): Will need the run and the experience.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – MANDARB (10): A big heavy colt that will need the outing and be looking for further. He has a bad draw and will take a run or two before being effective.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.