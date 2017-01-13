The shocking sight of a Groom appearing to kick a horse greeted Tellytrack viewers prior to the running of the third race at Greyville on Friday evening.
The runners participating in the third race were ringing in the parade ring when the unidentified Groom, washing an unidentified horse, can be seen kicking out with his boot, as the horse appears to knock a bucket over.
The video clip went viral amongst the South African horseracing community with horror and disgust being expressed by viewers.
The Sporting Post has learnt reliably that National Horseracing Authority CEO Lyndon Barends has launched an investigation into the matter.
Grooms are not licenced by the NHA and it will be an interesting case as to how the matter is handled – although the alleged offence occurred in the course of a racemeeting under NHA jurisdiction and in the course of the alleged offender’s employment by a licenced party.
Have Your Say
11 comments on “Newsflash: Barends Launches Investigation”
Anyone who hurts the horse,needs a kick up the @#$,the beauty of this animal brings us joy, pain but always happiness.Always love the horse.
A trainer in Southern California was reported to have poked a horse with a pitchfork and he was suspended for 6 months.
Wonder if we will see this(Think Back).
“In light of the groom’s unequivocal apology, together with the contriteness he has shown, the NHA feels that no further sanction is necessary.
In the circumstances, the NHA considers this matter closed.”
This genius should be banned from the industry. What is the trainer doing about it?
This groom needs to be banned ASAP! Are you kidding me?? I dont care how contrite he was afterwards…of course he would be remorseful after being caught, he clearly needs the job. But what happened is a disgrace…and unacceptable! Cant believe he is walking away scot free. Ive seen jockeys and trainers getting shamed for much much less!!! Shocking!
There has been no finding – let the process walk its course
Can anyone here help me: would a farrier pricking a hoof while shoeing cause more, less or equivalent pain inflicted in this scenario?
EHR, to use the horse’s forelimb as an example, the horse’s front leg is the equivalent of our middle finger, with their hooves being the equivalent of our fingernail. If you are interested in anatomy and are not too squeamish about dissections, a site which illustrates the structure of the foot inside the hoof quite well is http://www.all-natural-horse-care.com/horse-hoof-anatomy.html
When a farrier pricks a hoof when shoeing, they pierce through the keratin layer of the hoof, through to the sensitive corium (imagine sticking a sharp object into the sensitive tissue under your fingernail). Injuries to the foot pose added complications for a horse as they do not have the option of not putting their feet on the ground, which exposes any wound to dirt and infection (this is why foot injuries are always taken so seriously). But that’s academic for the purposes of your argument.
It is difficult to compare the two – one would be the equivalent of forcefully pushing a sharp object into the sensitive area under your fingernail and the other kneeing you in the ribs. I don’t know whether that helps answer the question at all ?
Thanks Robyn it does, and at the very least lets say its the equivalent pain
When we say a jockey rode with hands and heels,we know what the hands are doing ,but what are the heels doing?
James, I think the expression is a relic from the days when jockeys still rode with their stirrups at a length where their feet reached much further below the saddle and could be more effective.
In the modern style of race riding, where the stirrups are very short, I would hazard a guess that the heels are able to do a great deal less than they used to, but there is still some contact with the horse’s ribcage and the general slab of muscle that covers that area, so in theory, pressure from the heels could still be applied to a degree.
The expression is employed more to indicate that the horse won easily and with no extra encouragement from the whip.