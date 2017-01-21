Greyville Sunday – First Timers

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 3 – BERETTA BOBCAT (15): RESERVE RUNNER but if getting into the race will need the experience.

JAMES GOODMAN

Race 4 – SHE’S PERFECT (12): Will be very green but should run on to finish in the top half of the field.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.