ALYSON WRIGHT
Race 3 – BERETTA BOBCAT (15): RESERVE RUNNER but if getting into the race will need the experience.
JAMES GOODMAN
Race 4 – SHE’S PERFECT (12): Will be very green but should run on to finish in the top half of the field.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.
Have Your Say
3 comments on “Greyville Sunday – First Timers”
Interesting that my comment on Shes Perfect not published.
The filly runs in all exotics and should be known to the public especially after i was phoned and commented
James – interesting? No conspiracy theories sadly!
The comment from you was sent after the original dissemination – post now updated
Hope she runs well
i was real astonished by the stewards decision at race 7 kenilw yesterday
when it was not interference i t was at least intimidation the way no 10 got no 3 out of action\the plaqcement should have been changed int o. x 6310