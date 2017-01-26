Happy Days

Gong Xi Fa Cai!

A good time to be in Singapore with Chinese New Year celebrations in full swing this weekend which includes two bumper race days starting Sunday with an 11 race card.

As usual, every owner wants a runner on this weekend so all fields have depth and finding the winner will be a tough ask.

In saying that, there has to be value about – especially in a race like the lucky last that looks to have 10 or so winning chances including two horses – SOUTHERN DRAGON and I’VE GOT A FEELING – who are gunning for hat tricks.

What also makes it a much watch race is the fact both these horses are 3YO’s and a win today will put them right into calculations for the upcoming Three Year Old series which culminates in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas in May.

Another 3YO with one eye on the May feature is JUPITER GOLD who races against some strong Class 3 Company over the mile in race 7.

Like SOUTHERN DRAGON (who is two-from-two) and I’VE GOT A FEELING, JUPITER GOLD has also won his last two races and given the way he motored home over 1400m at his last start, the mile looks his for the taking.

Some great 3YO’s and some great racing.

Sunday 29 January

Best Bets: (MUSCULAR DRAGON race 8, win), (NOVA STREET race 9, win) and (TOLIMAN race 7, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (2 and 3), race 9 (2, 3, 4 and 5), race 10 (1, 2, 3 and 9) and race 11 (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 14).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 1 SONG TO THE MOON – 2 MIGHTY EMPEROR – 5 BILLY BRITAIN – 3 SUPER JOE

An odd race where all but MIGHTY EMPEROR are up in grade from Class 4 or in the case of COMMODORE LINCOLN, Class 5. So you would be looking at horses that are progressive so SONG TO THE MOON could be the one punters will jump on. The well-bred Ricky Le Grange-trained 4YO has won three times from just eight career starts and while he is having his first race start on the Polytrack, he trials well and should find the surface to his liking. The surface will definitely not be a problem for his two stablemates – MIGHTY EMPEROR (the only horse to drop in grade) and SUPER JOE – who have five wins apiece on the all-weather track and both win again without surprising. Of the rest, ECLAIR FIESTA and RETURN TO JUSTICE should be more than competitive while BILLY BRITAIN will enjoy being back on the Poly and should go vey well.

1 SONG TO THE MOON *** Very progressive stayer who is up in Class an having first crack on the Poly. Follow. 3.00

2 MIGHTY EMPEROR *** Will find this easier than recent outings and always a winning show on the Poly. 6.00

3 SUPER JOE *** Another Le Grange runner who loves the Poly and can make it back-to-back wins. 4.00

4 RETURN TO JUSTICE ** Found a strong race but in solid form and won on the Poly two starts back. 12

5 BILLY BRITAIN *** Ran on well last start over 1400m and this looks more suitable so can win. 6.00

6 POP GEMS * Will improve with racing and also enjoy the step up in distance. 33

7 STARPERFECT * Won two starts back in KSD Company and should need that Company. 33

8 ECLAIR FIESTA ** In very solid form and will keep them honest but may need easier to win. 6.00

9 SINGSURAT * Another who enjoys the Poly and should be competitive but like to see in easier Company. 33

10 COMMODORE LINCOLN * Broke through to break maiden status in Class 5 and this looks too tough. 33

Race 6

Selections; 6 FLYING SHADOW – 2 INVINCIBLE MAN – 4 SO PERFECT – 3 LEADERSHIP

Nothing wins out turn on form in the Class 5 Poly dash and as such a senior hoop can hopefully get the job done on FLYING SHADOW. Yes, Alan Munro is the regular rider of the 4YO but the veteran jockey is in form in 2017 and the horse is due. In his favour is the fact that INVINCIBLE MAN and SO PERECT have claimers in WS Chan and S SHAFRIZAL respectively on-board and the pair of young hoops are yet to win in 2017. In saying that, both horses can win and it does look a raffle with all three horses mentioned drawn well. LEADERSHIP is another ticket holder in the raffle as is the emergency VOYAGER if he gets a start.

1 FORTUNE SPIRIT * Like to see over longer but very much appreciates drop to Class 5 and will be motoring late. 12

2 INVINCIBLE MAN *** Issues last start (roarer) and a big show on previous form with support likely. 5.00

3 LEADERSHIP *** Yet to win on the Poly but showed last start he can be followed on the surface in this Company. 5.00

4 SO PERFECT *** Veteran who is in very solid form and looks the benchmark. 4.00

5 BELIEVE IT OR NOT * Maiden who appreciates Class 5 Company but like to see over longer. 33

6 FLYING SHADOW *** Bad start costly last time out but wins again soon on form prior. 3.00

7 DRAGON RUBY ** Recent form moderate but only win was in this grade over 1100m and gate 1 helps. 20

8 MY REACH * Form reads badly but sneaky hope at first start on the Poly since dropping to Class 5. 50

9 GREATBALLS OF FIRE ** Better winning option over longer but placed this trip last start and pay to keep safe. 12

10 GREAT NINTH * Resuming and no. 200

11 GRAVITY * No. 200

12 OASIS SPUR * Mixes his form and easier to ignore. 33

13 VOYAGER *** Maiden who had excuses last start and should work into winning calculations late on his preferred surface with blinkers added. 20

14 KUBERA’S CHIEF ** Not a mile away last start with support and can include in exotics. 20

Race 7

Selections; 1 JUPITER GOLD – 2 TOLIMAN – 5 BATTLE OF TROY – 11 ELITE BEAST

Races don’t get much tougher than this and while we have a very handy 3YO in JUPITER GOLD on top, he will have to be very good to knock in another win. In fact a win against this field will probably see the Australian-bred rig go to early favouritism for the Group 1 Singapore Guineas in May and his last start win over 1400m was easy good enough to suggests he is up to the task. But would we back him? Not sure as he will be short and there has to be value on offer considering most others win without surpassing including TOLIMAN and B’NEVAGIVUP who came through the same race. Last start winners in BATTLE OF TROY and ELITE BEAST (just to name two) also appeal as the pair do look like going through the grades. POLITICS at his Singapore debut can win on Group form from the UK while RIDE OF VALKYRIES and MURRAYFIELD win without surprising. Great race and follow the value.

1 JUPITER GOLD *** Impressed when winning over 1400m last start and mile looks no problem. Follow. 3.00

2 TOLIMAN *** Excuses not to finish closer to Jupiter Gold last start and gives this shake with step up to the mile ideal. 12

3 VALBUENA ** Improved last start in similar affair to this and pay to keep safe as he finds form. 12

4 RIDE OF VALKYRIES *** Pulled up with irregular heart rhythm in the El Dorado but recent trial suggests he is spot on to show his best. 12

5 BATTLE OF TROY *** Hard to fault very strong form with support since arriving from Australia and wins this without surprising. 4.50

6 POLITICS *** Former UK galloper who was Group placed and looks suited this Company. Keep safe on good trial form. 12

7 MURRAYFIELD *** Returned not striding last start so pay to ignore that run as form prior has him in the winning mix. 8.00

8 PREDITOR ** Won well at second start in Singapore and will improve again over the mile. Keep safe. 12

9 MUSCLE BEACH * Hasn’t been seen on the turf of late and this race looks strong. 33

10 B’NEVAGIVUP *** Malaysian who has shown more than enough at two starts in Singapore to win a race like this. 12

11 ELITE BEAST *** Handy type who has shown more than enough at three Singapore starts to follow in this with no weight. 12

Race 8

Selections; 2 MUSCULAR DRAGON – 3 MOMENT OF JUSTICE – 1 AUSSIE EAGLE – 8 LUCKY MISSION

Not much depth to this division of the KSD over 1400m and MUSCULAR DRAGON gets his chance. The 4YO has won once from six career starts and that victory was over this trip. He has plenty to learn and often has excuses not to win but the tongue-tie and pacifiers should help, as does the weak field. MOMENT OF JUSTICE looks the only serious danger on recent form. Like MUSCULAR DRAGON, the 4YO also won his maiden over this trip and his form since good enough to win a race like this. Nothing else jumps off the page although AUSSIE EAGLE may improve in what looks a suitable race after two runs in Singapore while the market is the best guide on most others.

1 AUSSIE EAGLE ** Improves after two sighters in Singapore with extra trip and drop in Class in his favour. 8.00

2 MUSCULAR DRAGON *** Still has a bit to learn but pacifiers and tongue-tie should help and can win in KSD Company. 2.80

3 MOMENT OF JUSTICE *** In very solid form and wins races like this. Each-way. 4.00

4 COLONEL LINCOLN ** Disappointing last start but only win was this trip and could get the favours from gate 2. 20

5 MR CLOONEY * Resuming after a long break and may be a better option on the Poly. 20

6 PEER GYNT ** Excuses last start and may pay to keep safe at odds. 33

7 THREE LIONS * Maiden who gets tongue-tie added. Prefer others. 50

8 LUCKY MISSION ** Form OK and should appreciate a switch to the turf where he has won three times. 12

9 MR TRY ** Resuming after good run of form but may be a better winning option on the Poly. 12

10 PLATOON ** Form reads terribly but gets blinkers and will find this Company easier. 50

11 SPECIAL FORCE ** Won in Class 5 when blinkers went on last start and pay to keep safe. 12

12 HONGCHEN ** Thereabouts of late and can add value to exotics. 20

13 MAREA NEGRO ** Been in good form without winning in Class 5 and may need that grade with tongue-tie added. 12

14 JOHNNY HATES JAZZ * Resuming and no. 100

Race 9

Selections; 3 NOVA STRIKE – 5 BIG BROTHER – 4 BLUE SWEDE – 2 PERFECT P

Ricky Le Grande has certainly kept the ex-Shaw stable ticking over in the same mould with four of the eight runners in this CNY feature. And like Shaw, Le Grande’s jockey choices are often a good guide (small sample size) and Juglall on BIG BROTHER is significant. The horse loves the mile and will figure heavily in what could be a very busy finish. Of the other Le Grande runners, PERFECT P gets Barend Vorster and looks well placed with 55kg and TIME ODYSSEY should figure somewhere with G Boss a good booking. But NOVA STRIKE could beat them all. The 4YO is more than honest and versatile and more importantly is in best at the race conditions, which counts for plenty. BLUE SWEDE the swooper with blinkers back on and goes very close if the race run to suit.

1 COOPTADO * Shown glimpses of late but would need to be at his best over the mile giving weight all round. 20

2 PERFECT P *** Always a winning show and looks well weighted with 55kg. 4.00

3 NOVA STRIKE *** In form, in best at the race conditions and hard to hold out. 3.00

4 BLUE SWEDE *** Talented swooper who is right in this with blinkers back on if race suits back markers. 8.00

5 BIG BROTHER *** Super honest and all four career wins have been over the mile so can win. 3.00

6 TIME ODYSSEY ** Disappointing last start but pay to give another chance on great form prior. 8.00

7 BRING MONEY HOME * Nothing of late on the Poly but may improve back on the turf. 20

8 FORTUNE WINNER * Coming off a very strong win but has struggled at this level previously. 33

Race 10

Selections; 3 CREAMY CUSTARD – 9 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN – 2 CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT – 1 AHMAR

Two last start maiden winners look well placed in this division of KSD over 1400m and not much separates CREAMY CUSTARD and MUSCULAR CAPTAIN. There is form between the two – CREAMY CUTARD beat MUSCULAR CAPTAIN on January 2 – but given the latter wasn’t far away and has since won very well, not much separates them on paper. Plenty of others to keep things interesting though and CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT improves for his first up run and would give this a shake while DAVINCI looks very well placed to run well although his lack of winning form is a concern. Of the rest, AHMAR has shown enough to think this is the type of race he can win in Singapore and SKY ELEVEN might be the value as his last run in good Company was OK and this race suits.

1 AHMAR *** Looks ready to open his Singapore account and the mile ideal. 10

2 CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT *** Resumed with solid effort and should improve and give this a shake. 5.00

3 CREAMY CUSTARD *** Won what looked a solid maiden last start this trip and pay to follow. 4.00

4 DAVINCI *** Hasn’t won for very long time but excuse last start and this Company suits with handy 3kg claim. Keep safe. 12

5 ASPREY ** Solid without being a threat of late but another that should appreciate KSD Company. 12

6 MOON CHARM ** Drawn wide but appreciates first up run and a big show on form from last campaign. 8.00

7 SUN FORCE * Not a mile away last start but needs to show more. 50

8 MAJOR IMPROVEMENT * Blinkers back on and gets tongue-tie but form hopeless. 50

9 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN *** Got his act together to win well when breaking maiden status last start and some show on that effort. 4.00

10 SOON YI ** Took Class 5 to win but competitive at odds in this Company. 20

11 SKY ELEVEN *** Put in a good effort last start in nice Company and could surprise back on the turf over recent winning trip. 12

12 JANGO * Blinkers off but no. 100

13 WONDERFUL ERA * Not the worst but should need easier. 50

Race 11

Selections; 14 SOUTHERN DRAGON – 5 GROENEWEGEN – 2 AL GREEN – 6 I’VE GOT A FEELING

Races don’t get any tougher than this and good luck if you think you can find the winner. Realistically you can make a winning case for eight runners and even a few more at value in what should be a busy finish. And there is plenty of winning form to go on including the 3YO SOUTHERN DRAGON who is undefeated in two starts and looks like he can go on with the job. Likewise, I’VE GOT A FEELING )also a 3YO) has won his last two (and three from his last four) and picks himself on form. KEEPITUP, D’BUFFALO MAN and ABSOLUTE MIRACLE are the other last start winners who can win again. It doesn’t stop there. AL GREEN and GROENEWEGEN both had excuses last start and win this without surprising and don’t leave out THE WIND at odds and even a couple of the others. Wow, this race has depth!

1 CATCH ME GREAT ** Form reads badly but appreciates first up run and 1400m. 50

2 AL GREEN *** Looked a good thing beaten last start and can win this with luck from wide gate. 8.00

3 D’BUFFALO MAN *** Also drawn awkwardly but in spanking form and can win again. 5.00

4 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE *** Another last start Class 4 winner who is more than up to this with blinkers on first time a factor. 6.00

5 GROENEWEGEN *** All sorts of excuses last start and that effort has him winning a race like this. 6.00

6 I’VE GOT A FEELING *** More than handy 3YO who knows how to win and have to keep following. 8.00

7 IKING ** Refuses to run a bad race and will be value. 33

8 KEEPITUP *** Won at Singapore debut and have to respect on that effort. 8.00

9 HERO I AM ** Appreciates being back on the turf with blinkers off and may sneak out to value. 20

10 THE WIND *** Excuses last start not to finish closer and looks a winning option at odds. 33

11 DANCE IN THE WIND ** Former Japanese galloper who has trialled OK and worth a market watch at Singapore debut. 20

12 GANNET * Excuses at Singapore debut and will appreciate 1400m but may want longer again. 100

13 SAND BANK ** Just missed at odds last start and pay to respect. 33

14 SOUTHERN DRAGON *** Very progressive 3YO who has impressed winning at both starts and must go close with handy weight. 6.00

15 SILENT ARROW ** Honest and will be value if he gets a start. 33

