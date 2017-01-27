Hartswater Auction Update

Horse and animal lovers alike were distressed this week by photographs shared on social media of horses offered for sale at a livestock auction in Hartswater.

Some 400 donkeys and 200 horses, in varying condition and some with foals at foot, were offered for sale, along with other livestock including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

Concerned members of the public raised awareness as well as funds to assist in the purchase, transportation and rehabilitation of a number of animals, with the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary at the forefront of the effort. Choice Carriers also went to great lengths to assist with the transportation of the animals purchased by the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary. The sale and the plight of the animals consigned reached the eyes and ears of the Carte Blanche team, who were in attendance to document the event. The NSPCA and other welfare interest groups were also in attendance.

The auction was conducted by Liba Auctioneers at their premises on Wednesday, 25 January 2017. During the course of the sale, the auctioneer reportedly described one of the lots being led through the ring as a runner up in the J&B Met and sold for R3,400. The statement raised immediate alarm in the racing and equestrian community and an investigation was launched.

Liba Auctioneers were contacted and confirmed that the statement was made, but that it is a light-hearted part of their sales patter and was not intended to be taken seriously. The vendor of the horse in question confirmed that it is a non-Thoroughbred. Queried on the description of the horse being a Met runner up, the vendor confirmed that the Liba auctioneer regularly uses this particular description as part of his sales patter.

As an additional precaution, the whereabouts of the Met runners up for the last 20 years have been verified and all can be confirmed.