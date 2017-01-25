Hatt Joins Maine Chance Farms

Popular former jockey Glen Hatt has landed a new role as racing manager to Maine Chance Farms.

Longstanding Maine Chance Farms racing manager, Justin Vermaak announced his resignation on his Greet Street Bloodstock website on Wednesday, 25 January 2017, stating that the move will allow him to focus his attention more fully on his bloodstock interests.

Justin commented, “It’s been a fantastic four years with MCF and being associated with the brand has been the best career move of my life, I leave the farm with a heavy heart but the timing is right.” He added, “GSB is growing in Singapore and I need to apply all my time into turning it into a local and international success. There is still much to do on this front in SA with over 30 unraced two-year olds to follow so I will look to split my time on a 50/50 basis between the two countries ensuring I fulfil my Tellytrack and Racing Association Director duties fully.”

Justin added, “On an exciting note to the farm and a testament to the relationship Dr Jacobs and I have enjoyed, he tasked me with the coming up with a suitable replacement and someone I thought would be a good fit for the farm. Glen Hatt immediately sprung to mind, I approached him and after chatting to Andreas they agreed to move forward.” Glen will be taking over the role from 1 February 2017 and Justin said, “His reputation and public standing amongst owners, trainers and general racing folk is outstanding and suits the Farms image perfectly. I wish him all the best and will be watching the continued success of Team Black And Yellow!”

Dr Andreas Jacobs wished Justin well, saying, “We are sad to lose Justin at this stage of his career but I wish him all the best and have been exceptionally happy to see him grow in the industry and I am proud to have played a small part in that.” On the appointment of Glen Hatt, he said, “I am also very happy to see Glen Hatt joining the MCF team, his experience and his profile are a great fit for the farm and I look forward to working with him and I trust our trainers will be too.”