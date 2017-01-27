High Flying

The duel for speed supremacy in the 2016/17 Cape Summer Of Champions reaches a climax at Kenilworth on Saturday with the 48th running of the R1 million Gr1 Cape Flying Championship.

SA champion trainer Sean Tarry has a very strong hand in the 1000m contest.

Tarry looks set for a wonderful day and this weight-for-age affair is yet another race he could well dominate with a top-class gelding and champion filly carrying his flag.

Unbeaten as a 5yo, Trip To Heaven achieved a well deserved Gr2 double when skating clear to win the Diadem Stakes last time. That followed his excellent Gr2 Merchants win at home on Summer Cup day.

At 120, he is the highest rated sprinter in the country (without a Gr1 under the belt) and looks fit and ready to win.

The big question mark will be the 1000m trip as he did come on late in the Diadem. And the fact that S’manga Khumalo has opted to ride his star female stablemate will naturally be a concern to the conspiracy theorist brigade.

His replacement Grant van Niekerk knows his way down the Kenilworth 1000m and will give him every chance.

His stablemate, treble Gr1 winner Carry On Alice can mix it with the boys as she showed when winning the 2016 Gr1 Computaform Sprint in great style.

That said, she has not yet reached her peak this term, with two runner-up finishes achieved in the Gr2 Southern Cross Stakes and the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes at her last two starts.

This third run after a break to could be her chance to shine and she would not be a surprise winner.

Joey Ramsden has a decent trio, headed by Mercury Sprint winner Red Ray.

This 6yo entire was having his first outing in 7 months when running on far too late for a 4,20 length fourth behind Trip To Heaven in the Diadem.

He has never won over the minimum trip and the son of Western Winter will have to be a lot sharper than that last effort to challenge on Saturday, despite his 1 kg turnaround at the weights with Trip To Heaven.

His lightly raced stablemate Brutal Force has his first run since chasing Gulf Storm home in this race last year. While fitness will be a concern, he is very effective over this trip. Watch the betting market.

Piere Strydom has switched from Talktothestars to ride Tar Heel, the third of the Ramsden trio.

This very quick son of Var was bumped in the Listed Southeaster Sprint when fading late for fifth behind Tevez, but is very effective over what is his favourite course and distance. He does look well held by Trip To Heaven though.

So why would Striker get off Talktothestars?

Coenie de Beer’s’ barefooted son of Overlord ran a poor race in the Diadem but was found to be not striding out.

He showed terrific speed when fifth and only 1,70 lengths off Gulf Storm in this race in 2016 and could be a danger if back in good order and running to his true ability. He comes out tops on the SP ratings and will be ridden by visiting Frenchman, Stephan Pasquier.

Candice Bass-Robinson saddles the revitalised Tevez, who followed his Southeaster Sprint win with a smart, although well beaten, second to Trip To Heaven in the Diadem.

The son of Caesour is in fine fettle and effective over the 1000m – he needs to go into bigger perms.

Last year’s winner Gulf Storm has not found anything near his best form and failed to fire in the Southeaster and the Diadem.

His stablemate Search Party is preferred and followed up his Gr2 Merchants score with a fair third 3.80 lengths off Trip To Heaven in the Diadem.

The son of Captain Al shows good pace and could be effective over the 1000m if allowed to stride.

Mike Azzie bravely ventures into ‘enemy territory’ with the only 3yo in the sixteen horse field in Var’s progressive son, Rivarine.

This fellow, whose dam River Jetez won the big one on this day seven years ago, is tested in Gr1 waters for the first time as a 3yo and showed his wellbeing with an effortless win against weaker in the Gr3 Lebelo Sprint on New Year’s Eve.

Multiple Gr1 placed as a 2yo, the talented four-time winning speedster is quite quirky and it will be interesting to see how he takes to the challenge.

It takes a decent sort to win this – the honour roll is littered with stars.

We are going with a Tarry exacta and suggest that Trip To Heaven will handle the blitz and be good enough to hold the fiery Carry On Alice, with Red Ray and Tevez the dangers.

Rivarine has to travel and if that goes well and he is as good as we believe he is, then he could upset the applecart. But he will have to bring his A-game to the party.