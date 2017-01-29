Holiday Racing!

The second day of the Chinese New Year holiday weekend in Singapore and again, a cracking 11 race card with many highlights.

But while there are plenty of solid Class 4 races which are always good for punting, a Benchmark 83 Poly dash over 1100m has the in-form horses to watch.

In fact the likes of SUN PIONEER, WONDERFUL, CONSTANT JUSTICE, DISTINCTIVE DARCI and LIGHTNING FAST have an incredible 16 wins from their collective last 21 starts!

So who continues their golden run of winning form?

DISTINCTIVE DARCI was beaten at his last start but probably starts favourite given he won his previous four. The 3YO gets Nunes and more importantly gate 2 and can make quick amends.

WONDERFUL is resuming after winning four straight Poly sprints. The 5YO has been ultra impressive and recent trials suggest he is back better than ever and must go close although gate 10 is an issue.

You can also make a winning case for SUN PIONEER (who beat DISTINCTIVE DARCI at their last meeting) while CONSTANT JUSTICE and LIGHTNING FAST must be respected.

DARCI CHARMER might not have the recent winning form on the board but looks suited and should be a very good each-way option in what is one of the races of the year thus far.

Enjoy!

Monday 30 January

Best Bets: (MAJOR ADVANCEMENT race 11, win), (HADES race 6, value) and (DARCI CHARMER race 9, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (1, 3 and 9), race 9 (2, 3 and 10), race 10 (1, 5 and 8) and race 11 (1, 5 and 7).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley's synopsis follows

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 4 LIVELY DRAGON – 3 INFERMO – 2 ENTHUSE – 1 AMAZING MAN

A Class 5 over 1000m with some Class droppers involved. LIVELY DRAGON drops into Class 5 and is suited by this distance; he gets Manoel Nunes and should be prominent. ENTHUSE’s only win was in this Class four starts back; back in the right grade he should be prominent from the good gate. INFERMO appreciates Class 5 and gets the favours from gate 1. Keep the AMAZING MAN safe. He is yet to show up on the Poly but showed last start that Class 5 is his caper. DRAGON GOLD is a last start winner and has to be respected but this race looks tougher. If the emergency RORY gets a start, he is a seven-time winner at the trip suited in this class and will be on the speed throughout.

1 AMAZING MAN *** Maiden who just missed on turf last start and will win in Class 5 sooner than later. 20

2 ENTHUSE *** Only win was in this Class four starts back. Should be prominent from the good gate. 4.00

3 INFERMO *** Suited this class and distance. Claim helps and will be prominent throughout from gate 1. 4.00

4 LIVELY DRAGON *** Drops into Class 5 and suited this distance. Gets Nunes and should be prominent. 6.00

5 PERFECT CURIOSITY * Drops in grade but only win was on turf over 1400m. Was racing well out of class last outing. Watch for support. 16

6 LIM’S CONTROL ** Resuming with blinker pacifiers off. Showed nothing at recent trial. Watch market. 25

7 DOUBLE CASH * Led and knocked up over this trip last start. Has won three times at the trip but needs to improve on recent efforts. 16

8 KNIGHT HARLOOK * Still a Maiden but battled on in this grade last start. Awkwardly drawn but should be prominent. 16

9 CHINA FALCON * Resuming. Was battling away last preparation but yet to place in 11 outings. Trial was solid but best efforts have been over longer. 33

10 DRAGON GOLD ** Won a very weak race last start and rises 1kg. Should be handy throughout. 6.00

11 ROMA ** Placed in one of these two starts back. Could get a good run throughout. 8.00

12 PRESENT ARMS * Distanced on turf last start. Yet to place in 18 outings. 33

13 RORY *** Suited this class and has won seven times at the trip. Will be on the speed throughout. 5.00

14 CHEETAH KING * Best form is on turf over longer. Needs to improve. 33

Race 6

Selections; 2 WONDERFUL KNIGHT – 3 SUN MIRAGE – 1 HADES – 4 SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD

A Class 4 without much depth. WONDERFUL KNIGHT just missed over this trip in a BM67 last start and while awkwardly drawn, is suited by this distance and can be prominent. SUN MIRAGE won in this class and distance last start and rises 1.5kg; he is racing consistently and should get a good run throughout. The improver might be SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD who has performed soundly at both Singapore outings; he can improve with Manoel Nunes taking the mount. The field falls away after these though HADES can improve after being checked last start, MORITZ ECLIPSE has been trialling well and the maiden, PRECHAGORDA, has run well in this class previously.

1 HADES *** Checked and battled on well in BM67 last start when having second start for new stable. Claim helps and can improve in this Company. 12

2 WONDERFUL KNIGHT *** Just missed over this trip in BM67 last start. Awkwardly drawn but suited this distance and can be prominent. 4.00

3 SUN MIRAGE *** Won this class and distance last start and rises 1.5kg. Racing consistently and should get a good run throughout. 3.50

4 SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD *** Has performed soundly at both Singapore outings. Can improve with Nunes taking the mount although may need longer to win. 4.00

5 MORITZ ECLIPSE ** Resuming. Recent trial was solid and form was fair last preparation. Could show up. Watch market. 12

6 STARSHINE * Resuming. Showed early promise but recent trials have been moderate. Watch market. 16

7 EXCELLENT ONE * Resuming after long break. Well back at trials. Watch market. 50

8 BIT OF A SCHILLER * Won twice in Australia but has barely beaten a runner home at Singapore outings. Needs to improve. 50

9 STIRLING ** Only battled last start and best form is on poly. 33

10 PRECHAGORDA ** Maiden who has run well in this Class previously and trial was sound. Could show up with winkers added. 14

11 RED GENERAL * Has struggled at recent outings. Needs easier. 33

12 BIG BANKER * Put in a good effort in a Class 4 over a mile last start. Better in Class 5 over longer. 33

13 TASSAJARA * Won on dirt in Japan but Singapore form poor and needs easier. 50

14 HOT GOLD * Has been dropping in ratings for a long time and hasn’t won in past 32 outings but effort when resuming was solid. Recent trial was strong and could show up. 16

Race 7

Selections; 3 HIGHLIGHT – 5 MILLION ROUND – 4 MEAISIN – 9 MAGIC PAINT

A Class 5 over 1200m on the poly with plenty of chances. HIGHLIGHT is suited in this grade and has won twice at the distance – the most recent two starts back. Sam Subian stays on and from the good gate he should be hard to hold off. The blinkers go on MEASIN and his last win was this class and distance when wearing headgear; he could improve. MAGIC PAINT won easily in this grade last start; he rises 3.5kg but could show up again. MILLION ROUND won this class and distance two starts back. He disappointed last outing when hampered at start but could show up though the gate is no help. HELEN is suited in this class but is yet to win beyond 1000m and has plenty of weight. DRAGON can go well for Danny Beasley and PRETTY ELUSIVE with Manoel Nunes up could improve.

1 HELEN ** Suited this class but yet to win beyond 1000m. Has plenty of weight but should be handy throughout. 10

2 DRAGON STEED * Resuming with blinkers off. 12 start Maiden whose best form is over longer and only placing was on turf. 33

3 HIGHLIGHT *** Suited this class and has won twice at the distance on poly the most recent two starts back. Form is solid and he should be hard to hold off. 3.50

4 MEAISIN *** Blinkers back on and last win was at this trip with headgear. Should be running on. 6.00

5 MILLION ROUND *** Won this class and distance two starts back. Disappointed last outing when hampered at start. Could show up but gate no help. 6.00

6 PRETTY ELUSIVE ** Still a Maiden but ran 4th for Nunes two starts back and could improve. 12

7 TIME AFTER TIME ** Resuming. Recent form poor but suited this distance and could show up. Watch market. 12

8 DRAGON ** Last win was this class and distance but best form is on turf. Can improve for Danny Beasley and could be running on. 12

9 MAGIC PAINT *** Won easily in this grade last start. Rises 3.5kg but could show up again. 5.00

10 PEREGRINE FALCON * Resuming. Only wins have been on turf and might want longer. 33

11 CASSIS OOLONG * Can give a sight but hasn’t won for a long time. 25

12 LAM EDITION * 28 start Maiden who needs to improve. 33

13 GOLDEN BOBO * Tested. 33

14 GREENBACK * Placed last start but hasn’t won in last 45 outings. 50

Race 8

Selections; 1 SPEED CRAFT – 3 OVER EASY – 9 CLERMONT CLUB – 7 NINEPINS

The usual suspects head to the start of this Class 5 Poly event over 1800m and it looks a raffle on recent form. In saying that, SPEED CRAFT should win in Class 5 sooner than later and could be hard to beat on best form with Dan Beasley to ride. OVER EASY will probably lead and wins in this Company sooner than later with a Y Salim 3kg claim a good move. Nothing else jumps off the page although CLERMONT CLUB is always a winning show in races like this and most others have some show on best form.

1 SPEED CRAFT *** Will win in Class 5 over a similar trip to this sooner than later so pay to follow. 4.00

2 FLYING WINNER ** Lack of winning form is a concern but always looks a show in races like this. 6.00

3 OVER EASY *** Veteran who will go forward and give a sight. 4.00

4 GALLANT HEIGHTS ** Showed last start why he has to be considered in race like this but have to take on trust. 20

5 WINNING STAR ** Not at his best of late but showed enough last start to keep safe in exotics. 20

6 KARIGARA * Disappointing at his last couple and have to take on trust. 33

7 NINEPINS ** Seventeen start maiden who placed last start with support and worth another look. 8.00

8 GOLD CUSTOMER ** Improved to place last start with some support given poor form and market watch in order. 12

9 CLERMONT CLUB *** Always an each-way show in this type of race and get sis chance with blinker/pacifiers on. 6.00

10 SILENT POWER * No. 200

11 SUN HANCOCK ** Blinkers on. Long-term maiden who needs things to go his way. 33

12 GRAND PARIS ** Form fluctuates but obviously goes good enough on his day to follow. 12

13 SHABBAT * Easier to ignore. 100

Race 9

Selections; 10 DISTINCTIVE DARCI – 2 WONDERFUL – 3 DARCI CHARMER – 7 CONSTANT JUSTICE

Not many better races on the CNY weekend than this Poly sprint and too many horses in cracking form to be confident. And barriers will play a big part with the top-rated horse – SUN PIONEER – with all the work to do after drawing the widest alley. The 5YO is in spanking form though as was WONDERFUL who resumes after knocking in four straight wins at his last campaign. They were all on the Poly and the 5YO has trialled very well suggesting he is ready to win but he too has drawn awkwardly. Which gives DISTINCTIVE DARCI his chance to get straight back into the winners circle. The 3YO went close last start to making it five wins straight and can make quick amends after drawing gate 2 with 53kg. Plenty of others win on best form – including DARCI CHARMER at value – so go wide in exotics.

1 SUN PIONEER ** Hit a purple patch of form but wide gate in this field makes this tough. 8.00

2 WONDERFUL *** Resuming after knocking in four straight Poly wins and trials like he can win this. 4.00

3 DARCI CHARMER *** Smart and will work into winning calculations late. 12

4 HIP HIP HOORAY ** Blinkers straight back on after a shocker and worth thought at first start on the Poly with tongue-tie also added. 8.00

5 MIGHTY WARRIOR * Resuming sans blinkers with tongue-tie on but should need longer. 50

6 PIONEER SEVEN * Tongue-tie on but easier to ignore on recent form. 200

7 CONSTANT JUSTICE ** Did it tough from the wide gate last start so happy to consider in this field from gate 1 with a 2kg claim. 8.00

8 SUPER SIX ** Honest at this level and in the exotic mix again. 20

9 ASTROSTAR * Just battling. 100

10 DISTINCTIVE DARCI *** Lost no friends when narrowly going down last start when going for five straight and can make quick amends. 3.00

11 LIGHTNING FAST ** Hard to fault winning form and should figure heavily throughout. 8.00

12 BOARD WALK ** Too honest on the Poly to leave out completely but wide gate makes this tough. 20

13 AWESOME ** Handy enough type resuming and worth thought at odds in exotics. 33

14 POWER LIN * Like to see in something easier. 50

Race 10

Selections; 1 HELLO MICHELLE – 8 HALO BRIGHT – 5 GOLDEN TOMAHAWK – 2 SURE WIN

The bad news for HELLO MICHELLE is she has drawn the widest gate. The good news for this exciting 3YO filly is that the speedy SURE WIN has drawn just inside her. So, all things going to plan, SURE WIN will go forward, cross and lead with HELLO MICHELLE dragged into a handy position, hopefully with some cover. That might be asking too much but she does have ability and with luck for Zawari, can win. A safer bet might be HALO BRIGHT who has drawn gate 3. The 3YO also has the services of the experienced G Boss and has the form on the board to think he wins sooner than later in Class 4. Of the others, GOLDEN TOMAHAWK had excuses last start and looks well placed with Vlad Duric retaining the ride to be in the winning mix and a blanket over most others in what looks a very competitive affair.

1 HELLO MICHELLE *** Excuses last start and can win this but will need luck with an apprentice from the widest gate. 6.00

2 SURE WIN ** Has the speed to overcome wide gate and in this a very long way. 8.00

3 BLUE DIAMOND ** Tough to follow but showed last start why is always a show in races like this. 8.00

4 DUTY FIRST ** Resuming after a good run of Poly form and worth thought from gate 1 with blinkers back on. 12

5 GOLDEN TOMAHAWK *** Excuses not to be in the winning mix last start and should figure prominently in this. 6.00

6 RAINBOW ROYAL ** Coming off two shockers but will enjoy being back on the Poly and will be value. 33

7 COURT CASE ** Came in for heavy support in similar affair last start and pay to include somewhere. 5.00

8 HALO BRIGHT *** Will win in this Company sooner than later and gets his chance from gate 3 with Boss up. 8.00

9 HOST THE NATION ** Runs on strongly when in the mood must be considered. 12

10 UNSURPASSED ** Took a drop to Class 5 to win but was competitive previously in this Company and worth a look. 8.00

11 LUCKY SUGAR * Tongue-tie on but might need easier than this. 50

12 SUPERMART ** Not a mile away last start similar affair but should need Class 5 to win. 20

13 DELFYNE ** Won at odds in similar affair two starts back and have to respect. 20

14 COTE DE NUITS * Needs something easier than this. 200

Race 11

Selections; 5 MAJOR ADVANCEMENT – 1 LIM’S KNIGHT – 7 ICONNIC – 6 DEIMOS

Somewhat ironically after the previous event, the barriers and same hoops will again play a part in this race. But this time it is the experienced G Boss who jumps from a wide gate on MAJOR ADVANCEMENT while Zawari gets the favours from gate 1 on LIM’S KNIGHT. And again we may need some luck in running with MAJOR ADVANCEMENT the top pick. His debut was very good considering he had traffic issues and the form from that maiden race has held up so happy to think he is more than up to Class 4. But LIM’S KNIGHT is in very solid form and looks like winning sooner than later. He can race on the pace from gate 1 and should figure heavily in this finish. Nothing else jumps off the page but ICONNIC bounced back to form last start and has to be respected while DEIMOS is definitely worth another look.

1 LIM’S KNIGHT *** Foot on the till and gets the favours from gate 1 with handy 2kg claim. 4.00

2 BARNATO ** Returned a roarer last start so can ignore and take on each-way form prior. 20

3 KEVIN ELEVEN * Form hopeless but recent trial was OK so could improve. 100

4 RICH FORTUNE * Has won on the turf but recent good form on the Poly and prefer on that surface. 20

5 MAJOR ADVANCEMENT *** Excuses when winning well on debut and that effort suggests he is more than up to this Company. 5.00

6 DEIMOS ** Disappointing with heavy support last start but worth another look at first start on the turf. 5.00

7 ICONNIC *** Returned to form last start when just missing and will be in this a very long way. 6.00

8 EL CAMINO ** Did it super tough last start so happy to have another look at odds on good effort two starts back. 33

9 SMART FORTUNE ** Not a mile away last start at odds and worth an each-way look. 20

10 SWINGLOWSWEETJACKY ** Solid type and each-way all the way. 12

11 MISS BLANCHETT ** Might need easier to win but not a mile away last start and can include in exotics. 12

12 DIVERGENT ** Just missed in maiden Company last start but tough to follow. 20

13 IN BOCCA AL LUPO ** Lost jockey last start and form prior good enough for exotic inclusion. 20

14 SILK ROUTE * Resuming and goes good enough on his day to consider in skinny end of exotics. 33

