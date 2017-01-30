Sun Met Day – ‘We Are Sorry!’

Hollywoodbets have apologised to all their online customers affected by the system issues experienced on Sun Met day on Saturday 28 January.

In a press release issued by South Africa’s leading bookmaker today, the company said that they always placed an emphasis on service delivery and efficiency and spent months preparing for big race days such as the Sun Met and Vodacom July.

“We always have our full Team on site on these special days along with outside resources, and even with all these hands on-deck, we just didn’t cut it on Met Day.

Along with recent system upgrades which we have subsequently discovered had caused the issues, we were overwhelmed by the amount of customers logging in to the website, a number that far exceeded our wildest predictions.

We began a critical appraisal on Saturday evening, have been working flat out since then and are rectifying these issues, as well as working on the structure of our systems so that we can make sure that your Hollywoodbets betting experience is as seamless and efficient as possible.

We thank all our clients who chose to support our business on Sun Met day, and apologize unreservedly for letting you down.”