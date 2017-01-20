The Sporting Post has received enquiries from punters regarding an unusually small quartet dividend payable on the Hong Kong fourth race on 18 January 2017.
The matter has been referred to Saftote, who have confirmed that they are investigation.
We are awaiting their response which will be published.
|4
|
1ST
10
I’m The Won For U
2ND
8
Respect
3RD
4
Bolshoi Ballet
4TH
9
Salsa Brothers
|12.00
|2.55
1.35
3.35
|
|OFFICIAL
SCR: Nil
Have Your Say
One comment on “Hong Kong Quartet Puzzle”
Mervin Gamble GM:Sports Betting of Phumelela advises that they have had a look at several reports and the dividend calculations were 100% correct. There was a big winner in KZN that had the winning bet multiple times which is what reduced the payout on the Quartet.