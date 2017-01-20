Hong Kong Quartet Puzzle

The Sporting Post has received enquiries from punters regarding an unusually small quartet dividend payable on the Hong Kong fourth race on 18 January 2017.

The matter has been referred to Saftote, who have confirmed that they are investigation.

We are awaiting their response which will be published.

4 1ST 10 I’m The Won For U 2ND 8 Respect 3RD 4 Bolshoi Ballet 4TH 9 Salsa Brothers 12.00 2.55

1.35

3.35 SW 8-10 4.40 SW 4-10 18.75 SW 4-8 5.65 EX 10-8 43.50 TF 10-8-4 369.80 QT 10-8-4-9 317.00 OFFICIAL SCR: Nil