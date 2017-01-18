If You Could Buy At ONLY ONE Sale…This Would Be It

It’s the…Playground of Power!

Premier in name. Premier in results. The Cape Premier Yearling has truly come of age on the global thoroughbred auction circuit.

Now in its seventh year, the mystique and unknown of this unique inner city sale has been quickly surpassed by the burgeoning honour roll of Gr1 winners and stakes performers, while offering a playground of abundant quality and variety for the connoisseur and casual consumer alike.

The alluring cocktail of Cape Thoroughbred Sales’ true-blue Cape hospitality, our plodding currency and a host of local stars and internationally sought after sires has seen international interest grow to the point that makes this a must-attend date on the calendar.

The quality catalogue has something for every taste but there is little doubt that the three fillies and one colt by unbeaten superstar racer Frankel will have the impressive Cape Town International Convention Centre at capacity. His first three come up on day 1 of the sale.

Frankel, whose first 3yo runner stepped out just a matter of days ago at Newcastle, has had five stakes winners and celebrated his first Gr1 winner in mid December.

The ten time Gr1 winner has stamped his progeny and captured the imagination of buyers in both hemispheres.

All the major local stars are there, with SA champion sire Trippi well represented with 14 lots, while perennial champion producers Captain Al and Dynasty have 33 between them.

Besides the offspring of 12 Gr1 winning mares going through the ring, the impressive catalogue is rounded off with premier international stallion representation.

Names like Bernardini, Elusive Quality, Rock of Gibraltar, Scat Daddy and Pierro need no introduction!

237 yearlings represented by 34 Sires come under the hammer Cape Premier Yearling Sale 2017 on Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd January at the Cape Town International Convention Centre

CTS Graduates are eligible for the CTS MILLIONS comprising of 2 races CTS Sprint 1200m, CTS Mile 1600m – both with a stake of R5 Million and will be run in Cape Town January 2019

BERNARDINI

US champion and sire of G1 winners of both sexes in both Northern and Southern Hemisphere including promising sires Stay Thirsty and To Honor And Serve.

Lot 197 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a five time winning own sister to Gr2 winning sire Jet Spur. Family of SA champions Greys Inn and Smart Call, and top Australian sprinter Zeditave

BYWORD

Top class performer whose wins included the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and half brother to multiple G1 winner Proviso

Lot 113 – a half brother to five winners including stakes winning sprinter Wishful Eye, this colt is out of a half sister to Gr1 sprinter Tetre Rouge

Lot 128 – out of a half sister to Gr1 winner and French champion 2yo Proportional (and classic filly Vote Often), this filly is from the same family as US champion Exclusive Native, Gr1 winning miler and hot sire Poet’s Voice and US Horse Of The Year Charismatic – among others

CAPTAIN AL

Champion sire, sire of 2yos for the past eight seasons, sire of recent Guineas winner William Longsword and numerous Equus Champions

Lot 12 – this colt is out of a winning half sister to Dubai/SA Gr1 winning sprinter Shea Shea, and is also a three parts brother to the Captain Al sired 9 time stakes winners Melting Moments and Leeward

Lot 40 – a half sister to smart filly Estimation and full sister to recent winner Devadip, this filly’s Sadler’s Wells sired dam is an own sister to an Irish Oaks winner and half sister to 3 other Gr1 winners – including The Queen’s Gr1 Gold Cup winner Estimate. Also family of 2017 classic hope Eziyra and Investec Oaks winner Taghrooda

Lot 41 – this colt, out of Jet Master’s multiple Gr1 winning daughter Ebony Flyer, is a three parts brother to the Captain Al sired Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner, and French Gr3 star Captain’s Lover. Also closely related to Captain Al sired stakes winners Fulcrum and Eros’s Girl

Lot 52 – this colt is out of a winning Encosta De Lago half sister to Gr1 Blue Diamond Stakes winner Bel Esprit – sire of undefeated Australian legend Black Caviar.

Lot 74 – bred on the same cross as Captain Al’s multiple Gr1 winner Carry On Alice, this colt is out of a six time stakes winning Western Winter mare and is a three parts sister to Captain Al’s Gr1 SA Oaks winner Pine Princess

Lot 79 – a champion sire in Captain Al he is out of a multiple Gr1 winning daughter of one of the world’s greatest sires – Dubawi

Lot 84 – bred like former Gr1 Met winner Hill Fifty Four (Captain Al out of a Sportsworld mare), this colt is a half/full brother to six winners, including Gr2 winning millionaire Whiteline Fever. The family of Equus Champions Jay Peg and Kochka

Lot 94 – out of a half sister to US Gr1 filly Gifted Girl, this colt hails from the same family as Irish classic winner Dark Lomond, US champion sire Elusive Quality, and Breeders’ Cup winner Anees

Lot 98 – a half/full sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of an Elusive Quality three parts sisters to classic winning full brothers Dupont and Pacino and her third dam is 1000 Guineas runner up Kerrera.

Lot 108 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Exhilaration, this filly (a half sister to 4 winner) is from the great Soho Secret family responsible for champions Kings Gambit, London News and Promisefrommyheart, as well as Captain Al’s high class Gr3 winning son Captain Splendid

Lot 111 – this colt, who is out of a winning own sister to champion sprinter Mythical Flight, is a three parts brother to Captain Al’s Gr3 winning daughter Mana Mou (herself dam of SW 2yo Flying Myth)

Lot 137 – a half/full brother to 3 winners, this colt (bred like Carry On Alice) is out of Gr1 winner Nania – herself an own sister to top class performers Red Ray, Brutal Force, and Bishop’s Bounty

Lot 142 – this colt is out of top class Gr3 Acacia Handicap winner Orator’s Daughter and is from the family of classic winner Final Destination (like the colt’s second dam by O’Reilly)

Lot 143 – this colt is out of a Dynasty Gr3 placed winner of seven half sister to graded winners Pacific Warrior, Pacific Charm and Stonehenge -the the family of current classy Gauteng 3yo Being Fabulous

Lot 147 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Captain America and numerous other graded winners, this filly is a three parts sister to Gr1 performer Kiss Again

Lot 157 – out of a three time winning daughter of US champion sire Elusive Quality, this filly’s dam is a half sister to stakes winner and Gr1 sire Keep The Faith, also the family of Irish Oaks winner Lailani

Lot 190 – this filly is out of a winning half sister to 2 graded winners, including Gr2 November Handicap winner Likeithot

Lot 202 – a three parts brother to Captain Al’s stakes winning daughter The Merry Widow, this colt is out of a half sister to Gr1 winner Talahatchie and three parts sister to Singapore star Lizarre

Lot 206 – out of a Gr3 daughter of champion Australian sire Redoute’s Choice, this colt is from the same family as Australian Gr1 winners Mr Bureaucrat and Paint

Lot 222 – a full sister to a five time winner, this filly is also a three parts sister to Captain Al’s Gr1 winning 2yo Exhilaration. Family of July winner Power King and ill-fated filly Wendywood

Lot 226 – out of a Galileo three parts sister to the dam of Investec Oaks/King George winner Taghrooda (who is by Galileo’s half brother), this filly is from the same family as Gr1 winners Estimate, Ebadiyla, Enzeli and Eadbiya

Lot 234 – a half brother to 3 winners (one of who was stakes placed), this colt is out of a daughter of triple US champion Giant’s Causeway, his Gr1 placed granddam is an own sister to French Oaks winner Caerlina

CURVED BALL

Dingaans winner by champion sire Fastnet Rock, from the family of champion sire Marscay

Lot 61 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of former Gr2 Ipi Tombe Challenge winner First Again, the family of Irish Derby winner Knight Of The Grail

DUKE OF MARMALADE • first South African bred crop

Cartier Champion, whose five Gr1 wins in a row included the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Juddmonte International and proven sire of Gr1 winners with his top horses including champion Simple Verse, French Oaks winner Star Of Seville and Sound Of Freedom.

Lot 16 – a half brother to 2 multiple winners, this colt is from the family of champions National Currency and Enchantress (both of whom, like this colt, are by a Danzig line sire)

Lot 66 – out of a Gr1 daughter of Silvano, this regally bred filly’s second dam is Gr1 winner Fov’s Fancy – a daughter of champion sire Foveros – and her first 3 dams are all stakes winners

Lot 88 – a half brother to a Gr1 2yo, this colt (whose dam fetched R3.2 at the inaugural Select Sale in 2016) is out of a Gr1 winning daughter of Gr1 Met winner and champion Imperious Sue

Lot 89 – out of a winning half sister to stakes winning Roman Wall, this filly is from the same family as champion and Gr1 sire Horse Chestnut, Fillies Guineas winner Sport’s Chestnut and exciting Craven

Lot 91 – bred on a similar cross to the Duke’s star fillies Simple Verse and Venus De Milo, this colt is out of a four time winning own sister to Horse Of The Year Irish Flame and SW filly Irish Myth

Lot 104 – another bred on the potent Duke Of Marmalade/Sadler’s Wells cross, this filly is out of brilliant Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner King’s Temptress, whose dam is a half sister to champion Golden Taipan

Lot 122 – out of a stakes placed racemare, this colt’s second dam is Oaks runner up Miss Rooney

Lot 144 – closely inbred to the great mares Bramalea (dam of Roberto) and Lassie Dear, this colt is a half brother to 4 winners, including ill-fated CTS Million Dollar winner Illuminator, and his dam is a stakes placed half sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Silver Arc

Lot 164 – this filly is out of Gr2 Sceptre Stakes winner Reflective Image – whose own sister produced impressive recent juvenile winner Gold Image

Lot 171 – this filly is out of a winning half sister to Equus Champion 2YO and Gr2 Godolphin Mile winning sire Soft Falling Rain (like the filly on sale by a Danzig line sire), and her second dam is very closely related to US Gr1 winner Habibti

Lot 180 – out of Var’s Gr1 daughter Schiffer (an own sister to a winner in Dubai), this colt’s second dam is a Jallad half sister to 3 high class stakes winners and his third dam is a stakes winning own sister to Gr3 winner Wise King

Lot 187 – this well bred filly is a half sister to six winners, including stakes winner Solapur and the promising former record breaking sales topper Horizon. Her dam is a full sister to triple Gr1 winner and South African champion sire Silvano and half sister to US Gr1 winner Sabiango

Lot 193 – a half sister to three winners, including exported Derby winner Silvano’s Jet, this filly is out of a stakes winning three parts sister to Gr1 Little Miss Magic – the great Miss Lindeman family

Lot 216 – this colt is out of Gr3 winning 2yo Validivia and traces back to the important mare Spotted Beauty – also ancestress of US champion sire Tapit

Lot 217 – inbred to Lassie Dear, this filly is a half sister to four winners including high class feature filly Vino Veritas-she is out of a five time winning daughter of Al Mufti and Foveros’ Gr2 winner Vino Rosa

Lot 221 – a half brother to 3 winners, including Gr3 winner Super Storm and champion Eskimo Roll, this colt is out of a stakes placed four time winning half sister to ten time Gr2 winner Something Else

Lot 231 – inbred to the great mare Lassie Dear, this colt is out of a half sister to Gr2 winner Philippa Johnson (also by a Danzig line sire) – dam of ill-fated Gr2 winner Chekilli

Lot 233 – a half brother to 3 winners including Gr1 winning 2yo Afrikaburn, this colt is bred on the same Duke Of Marmalade/Peintre Celebre cross as Gr1 Deutsches Derby winner and sire Nutan

Lot 236 – a half brother to 2 winners (one of whom was stakes placed), this colt (inbred to Lassie Dear) is out of a Gr1 placed own sister to Dubai champion and Gr1 sire Victory Moon. The family of current Gr1 sprinter Real Princess and Captain Al’s smart son William Longsword

DYNASTY

Sire of champions Beach Beauty, Bela-Bela, Futura, Irish Flame and Legislate, as well as recent G1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual and classy 3yo Horizon

Lot 31 – bred on the same cross as smart Dynasty filly A Time To Dream, this colt is out of a half sister to champion and Gr1 July Cup runner up Lincoln Dancer

Lot 62 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt’s three time winning dam is out of a five time winning half sister to champion and US graded winner Bold Tropic

Lot 63 – out of a stakes placed daughter of Jet Master (and three parts sister to champion Lizarre), this colt is a three parts brother to the Dynasty sired Gr2 winner Solid Speed

Lot 134 – a half brother to 3 winners in USA (one of who was stakes placed), this colt is out of an AP Indy half sister to recently deceased Kentucky Derby winner Monarchos. The family of 2016 Gr1 winner Time And Motion and top sires Brian’s Time and Dynaformer

Lot 166 – this filly (inbred to Sadler’s Wells) is out of a three time winning half sister to Sadler’s Wells line Gr1 winner and sire Potala Palace and is from the same family as Sadler’s Wells himself

Lot 181 – this blue blooded colt is a full brother to Horse Of The Year, four time Gr1 winner and Drakenstein sire Futura, and his second dam is a Gr2 placed half sister to Gr1 winner Angelina

Lot 194 – this colt (bred on the same Dynasty/Jallad cross as Derby winner It’s My Turn) is a half brother to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Solo Traveller and Guineas placed filly Strawberry Ice. Family of recent debut winner Love To Boogie

Lot 212 – a half brother to 3 useful winners, this colt is out of a Pivotal daughter of champion and Gr1 winner Kundalini, -the same family as European classic winners Kooyonga and Roland Gardens

Lot 220 – this blue blooded colt is out of a Gr1 winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master, whose half sisters include Gr2 winner Bichette and record breaker Blizzard Belle

Lot 228 – this filly, whose dam was a Gr3P juvenile in Britain, is a half sister to 7 winners including Gr1 winning 2yo Potala Palace (himself represented on this sale) and is from the family of British classic winners Golan and North Light among others

Lot 237 – a full brother to smart filly Maria Theresa, this colt is out of a winning half sister to overseas stakes winners and is from the family of Canadian Horse Of The Year Never Retreat and US champion sire Distorted Humor

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion Elusive Fort’s first crops have produced Gr1 winners Siren’s Call and Lauderdale. Current star is Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes winner and Fillies Guineas second Safe Harbour.

Lot 54 – this filly, a half sister to six winners including stakes filly Entrechat, is inbred to Elysee (third dam of Elusive Fort and her granddam). The great “E” family

Lot 78 – a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of an East Cape champion by leading sire Kahal and is from the family of champions Kings Gambit, London News and Promisefrommyheart – as well as popular young sires Master Of My Fate and Pluck

Lot 204 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Siren’s Call, this filly is out of Gr1 placed stakes winner of four

ELUSIVE QUALITY

Former US champion sire, his top runners include Kentucky Derby winner Smarty Jones, Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Classic hero Raven’s Pass, top fillies Certify, Elusive Kate, and Maryfield, Aus champ Sepoy, and multiple Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Quality Road.

Lot 96 – out of former SA Gr2 winner Joshlin, this colt is from the family of Fillies Guineas winning siblings Captain’s Lover and Ebony Flyer

FRANKEL

Arguably the greatest racehorse in history, the undefeated Frankel is the greatest son of the world’s greatest sire Galileo. Has six group/graded winners from his first crop of 2yos last season –including G1 winner Soul Stirring

Lot 27 – inbred to both Danehill and Sadler’s Wells, this filly is out of a Fastnet Rock daughter of a Gr1 placed full sister to an Epsom Derby runner up and three parts sister to Gr1 Grand Prix de Paris winner Imperial Monarch. The latter shares his sire Galileo with Frankel, making this filly a three parts sister to Imperial Monarch

Lot 64 – another inbred to Danehill and Sadler’s Wells, this colt is out of a stakes placed Sadler’s Wells mare who was second in both the Gr1 Epsom and Gr1 Irish Oaks.

Lot 114 – this filly is out of a Fastnet Rock three parts sister to Gr2 winning 2yo and Coolmore sire Requinto and her second dam is Gr1 Phoenix Stakes winner Damson. From the family of Gr1 speedsters Arcano and Gilt Edge Girl

Lot 198 – out of a half sister to 2 smart Galileo stakes performers, this filly’s second dam is an own sister to a Gr1 winner and Canadian Horse Of The Year. The family of US champion sire Broad Brush and Arc winner Sakhee among others

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

South Africa’s Leading First Crop Sire in 2015-2016, his first crop has already produced the likes of Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes winner Gunner and star filly Green Pepper

Lot 7 – a half sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Gr2 Elliodor own sister to a Gr3 winner and half sister to Gr2 November Hcp hero Likeithot

Lot 20 – from the same family as top sire Var, this colt is out of a three time winning half sister to a stakes winner and his second dam was a stakes winner of seven

Lot 36 – out of a half sister to 2 stakes horses, including Guineas hero State Crown, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 winning fillies Divine Fashion, Perfect Order and Lisa Belle

Lot 46 – this colt is out of a winning Encosta De Lago half sister to Oaks winner Rena’s Lady

Lot 49 – bred on the hugely successful More Than Ready/Danehill cross, this colt is out of a five time winning half sister to 2 stakes horses

Lot 77 – bred on the same cross as Gunner, this colt is out of a daughter of champion sire Captain Al and hails from the same family as graded winners Hawthorne and Forest Ivory (the latter a daughter of Captain Al’s own sire Al Mufti)

Lot 92 – out of a winning half sister to smart sprinter Valberg, this colt is from the same family as dual Gr1 Summer Cup hero Master Sabina and brilliant Gimmethegreenlight filly Green Pepper

Lot 117 – a half sister to 3 winners, this filly is closely related to Gimme’s Gr2 winning son Hack and to the More Than Ready sired Breeders’ Cup winner and exciting sire Pluck

Lot 161 – this regally bred colt is out of a Galileo sired Gr3 winning half sister to Australian Gr1 winner Srikandi (who earned over AUS$2 000 000 in stakes)

Lot 177 – this colt’s second dam is a Gr2 placed own sister to Gr3 winner Ivor Thirst and half sister to Gr2 November Handicap winner Likeithot, with third dam being Gr1 sprinter Hot Weather

Lot 186 – a half brother to 4 winners (3 stakes horses – including current smart filly Icy Fire), this colt is out of Gr2 winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master and his third dam is July winning champion Devon Air

Lot 200 – this filly is out of a winning half sister to two Australasian stakes winners including Gr1 Adelaide Cup winner The Hind

Lot 205 – this colt is a half brother to stakes winning 2yo Agra, and his four time winning dam is a half sister to Gr3 winner Her Way. Family of Gr1 winner Fanciful

Lot 215 – out of a Gr1 winner of four, this filly’s second dam is five time stakes winner Size Em Up

Lot 219 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Gr3 Prix du Cap own sister to Gr1 winners Red Ray and Nania as well as Merchants hero Brutal Force and current smart 3yo Bishop’s Bounty

Lot 227 – this filly is a half sister to 2 winners including Gr1 performer and KZN champ Dawn’s Calling. Bred on the great More Than Ready/Danehill nick, her dam is a half sister to Gr1 winner and sire Dark Moondancer and third dam is flying filly Soba

GREYS INN

A proven sire, the July winner’s top offspring including reigning Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle and Gr1 winners King Of Pain and Royal Bencher, as well as Dubai star Forries Waltz

Lot 14 – out of a half sister to a G3 winning sprinter, this colt is from the great Party Time family responsible for champions Let’s Rock ‘n Roll, In The Fast Lane and July winner Trademark. Also family of recent Dubai feature winner Light The Lights

Lot 44 – out of a winning Jet Master half to a stakes winning speedball (and from the family of smart current performers Dark Force and Mambonick), this colt (whose relatives include Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor) is from the same family as champion sire Zabeel – the sire of Greys Inn

Lot 58 – out of a winning half sister to a Gr2 winner, this colt’s second dam is champion and multiple Gr1 winner Donatella. Family of current smart filly Negroamaro

Lot 154 – out of a winning three parts sister to a stakes winner, and this is the family of Gr1 2yo Midnight Serenade and July runner up Smanjemanje

HORSE CHESTNUT

The Triple Crown winner sire of Gr1 winners Chestnuts N Pearls and Lucfier’s Stone, damsire of South African champion and Met winner Smart Call

Lot 112 – this well bred colt is a half brother to six winners including now Dubai based Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Noah From Goa. Closely inbred to the great sire Fort Wood, this colt is a direct descendant of the great racemare Gladness. Family of Dubai Gr2 winner Forries Waltz

Lot 119 – this well bred colt is out of a stakes winning half sister to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner, and sire Act Of War (whose sire, like the colt on offer, is a son of Fort Wood). His second dam is broodmare of the year Si Senorita

IDEAL WORLD

A Gr2 son of Kingmambo and champion Banks Hill his crops have produced the likes of champion Smart Call, Gr1 filly Persian Rug and Derby winner Cape Speed.

Lot 173 – out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master, this filly is from the same family as champion filly Vesta and (now Gr1) Majorca Stakes winning filly Roman Fantasy

Lot 195 – this blue blooded filly (out of a mare by outstanding sire Street Cry) is from a great family which includes champion Australian sire Redoute’s Choice, champion SA sire Northern Guest, and champions Pathfork, El Gran Senor, Rags To Riches, Peeping Fawn and Try My Best – to name a few

JACKSON • first crop

He thrashed dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club when he won the Gr1 Investec Cape Derby. Also successful in the Gr1 Daily News 2000 and Gr1 Champions Cup, Jackson is from the same family as US champion sire Smart Strike and Gr1 sire Sky Classic

Lot 47 – this colt is a half brother to four winners, including top class Gr2 winner Lazer Star

Lot 57 – a half brother to eight winners (including feature race winner Orange Alert – who also won in Hong Kong), this colt’s dam is a half sister to brilliant Gr2 winner Cover Look (who was by Jackson’s grandsire Fort Wood)

Lot 67 – this regally bred colt (out of a Giant’s Causeway three parts sister to US Gr1 winner Habibti) is a half brother to five winners including Equus Champion, Gr2 Godolphin Mile hero and sire Soft Falling Rain, as well as Gr3 sprinter Splendid Garden and Hong Kong scored My Nephew Eric

Lot 175 – this filly is a three parts sister to Dynasty’s Gr2 Fillies Guineas winner Alexis and is bred on the potent Sadler’s Wells/Kingmambo cross. Dam is a half sister to 3 stakes winners

Lot 191 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano half sister to Thundering Jet – a feature race winner in both South Africa and Singapore. Family of 2000 Guineas runner up Glory Awaits

Lot 203 – this colt (out of a Pulpit half sister to 2 stakes winners) is a half brother to six winners (his dam has 100% strike rate with all her runners having won) – including Gr2 winning 2yo My Sanctuary

Lot 213 – a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Western Winter half sister to ill-fated Gr1 winner Divine Jury and top sprinter and young sire Divine Jet. Family of Met winner Martial Eagle and his full brother and Gr3 Algoa Cup hero Nebula

JUDPOT

One of SA’s top sires, with early stars including champion Along Came Polly and Gr1 winner Forest Indigo. Also sire of top fillies Juxtapose and Final Judgement

Lot 4 – out of a full sister to a Dubai stakes winner, this filly’s Western Winter sired dam is a half sister to Triple Crown winner Abashiri and a three parts sister to Western Winter sired champion Yard-Arm

Lot 87 – a half sister to 3 winners (2 of whom are stakes placed) this filly is from the same family as top fillies In The Fast Lane, Heaps Of Fun, Sally Bowles and US graded winner Consumer Credit

Lot 163 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a half sister to a stakes placed winner of six – and to the dam of sprint star Trip Tease. Family of Gr1 winners Nobely Born and Legally Blonde

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Runner up in the Gr1 Travers Stakes, he has sired the likes of Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, and graded winners Fortune Fella and Mambo Mime and current smart 3yo I Travel Light.

Lot 51 – bred on the powerful Kingmambo/Sadler’s Wells cross, this filly is a half sister to 2 winners, including smart 3yo Elusive Path. Her dam, whose own dam was a top class Gr3 winner at two, is a three parts sister to Equus Champion and hot young sire Elusive Fort

Lot 229 – this colt, whose 1st two dams are both stakes winners, is out of Jet Master’s Gr1 winning 2yo All Afire. The family of shock Gr1 November Handicap winner Grand Format

MASTER OF MY FATE • first crop

Lightly raced Gr2 winning son of champion sire Jet Master and champion racemare Promisefrommyheart – the family of Breeders’ Cup winning sire Pluck

Lot 24 – bred like champion Past Master, she is a half sister to 2 winners, including recent 2yo debut winner Bank On It, family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka

Lot 97 – this filly is a half sister to 4 winners including stakes winning filly Pure Power

Lot 100 – out of a stakes placed Western Winter mare, this colt is from the family of champions Marinaresco and Celtic Grove

Lot 101 – this colt is a half brother to six winners, including stakes winners Key Decision and American Storm

ORATORIO

A triple Gr1 winner and dual champion sire in Italy, his very first SA bred runner won this season

Lot 37 – a half sister to Gr3 winner Cat And The Moon and R4 000 000 buy Moonrise Sensation, she is from the family of champion Jay Peg (whose half brother recently made an impressive winning debut)

Lot 39 – a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Al Mufti half sister to champion Saddlewood

Lot 76 – a half brother to Gr3 performer Rodney, this colt’s dam is by champion sprinter Orientate out of champion sprinter Harry’s Charm

Lot 116 – a half sister to 4 winners including a Gr3 Byerley Turk second, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 Met winners Alastor and Wild West

Lot 160 – this filly is out of a half/full sister to 3 stakes horses including Gr1 Investec Cape Derby winner Bravura, family of champion Mother Russia and smart current filly Nother Russia

Lot 169 – a half brother to 3 winners (including a Gr3 2yo) this colt is out of a Gr1 own sister to champion Rock Opera, and this is the family of recent Gr1 horses Gulf Storm and Seattle Singer

Lot 178 – bred on similar cross to sire’s Gr1 winner Beethoven, this colt is a half brother to 2 winners including unbeaten Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road, second dam is Gr1 winner Fading Light

Lot 182 – a half sister to useful filly Wake Up Maggie, this filly is out of a mare who won seven

Lot 218 – out of a winning own sister to Gr1 filly Schiffer, this filly’s second dam is a half sister to no fewer than 3 graded winner

Lot 224 – out of a Gr3 own sister to Gr1 winner Little Miss Magic, this colt is from the family of champion Tara’s Touch and fellow Gr1 winners Bilateral, Priceless Asset and State Treasure

PATHFORK

Unbeaten Gr1 winning champion at two, Pathfork (from the family of Redoute’s Choice and Northern Guest) had a smart first crop including Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road and SP Turbo

Lot 2 – half brother to 4 winners (one of whom was stakes placed) this colt’s dam (by great broodmare sire Deputy Minister) is a granddaughter of US champion Lakeville Miss (the third dam of US Gr1 winner Dortmund)

Lot 19 – half brother to a three time winner, this colt’s dam is a winning half sister to exported Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold, family of champions Dog Wood and Enchanted Garden

Lot 34 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a stakes winning daughter of great US sire Dynaformer, family of Epsom Derby winner Oath

Lot 56 – inbred to champion Forty Niner, this filly is out a stakes winner of four – from the family of great racemare Wainui and Guineas winning champion Pointing North

Lot 65 – this filly (inbred to Danzig) is out of a stakes placed half sister to Italian classic winner Evading Tempete – family of champions Kris and Diesis, and Irish classic winner Indian Haven

Lot 72 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this colt’s dam is a half sister to Gr1 Paddock Stakes winner Emblem Of Liberty, family of international Gr1 winners Approach The Bench and Famous Digger

Lot 73 – a half sister to sprint star Trip Tease, this filly’s dam is a three parts sister to Gr1 winning filly Nobely Born

Lot 80 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of top sire Dynasty and is from the family of champion Breyani

Lot 158 – bred on a similar cross to Kentucky Derby winner I’ll Have Another, this filly (out of a four time winning daughter of top sire/broodmare sire Arch) is a half sister to 3 winners including Gr3 filly Swift Sarah. Family of US champion Bernardini

Lot 159 – out of a Gr3 winning daughter of late, top Australian sire Commands, this filly’s second dam is a winning daughter of late, great US sire/broodmare sire Unbridled’s Song

Lot 176 – a half sister to six winners, including Equus Champion and sire Russian Sage, Derby “winner” Sage Throne and recent Gr3 Fillies Mile heroine Smiling Blue Eyes, this filly’s dam is a five time winning half sister to classic Gr1 SA Derby hero Silver Sliver

Lot 232 – this colt is a half brother to 3 winner, including a SW and Gr1 performer Snowdon, his dam is a seven time winning own sister to exported Gr1 winning 2yo Trust Antonia, second dam is Broodmare Of The Year Loyal Linda

PHILANTHROPIST

Former leading US sire, sire of champions Pender Harbour and Phil’s Dream, one of SA’s hottest young sires with first local runners including graded winners She’s A Giver and Singapore Sling

Lot 23 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is from famed Best In Show family, responsible for champion sires Redoute’s Choice, Northern Guest and Try My Best, as well as outstanding racehorses El Gran Senor, Rags To Riches and Peeping Fawn

Lot 59 – out of a stakes winning Fusaichi Pegasus mare, this colt is from the family of 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko and legendary SA broodmare Mystic Spring – dam of champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya

Lot 75 – inbred to the great mare Grey Flight, this colt is out of a winning half sister to ten time Gr3 performer Tiger Territory, third dam is champion Scented Royal

Lot 102 – inbred to Mr Prospector, this colt is a half to 3 winners, including Gr1 SA Classic second Amsterdam

Lot 138 – this filly is out of a Trippi half sister to Gr1 winning champion 2yo Carnadore (by a son of Philanthropist’s close relative National Assembly)

Lot 150 – from the famed Lily family, this filly is a half to 4 winners including SP 2yo Cotton Candy

Lot 214 – inbred to Grey Flight, this colt is a half to 3 winners including 6 time stakes winner Penthouse, family of Gr1 winner Bravura and champions Mother Russia and Winter Solstice

Lot 225 – out of a winning half sister to Horse Of The Year and multiple Gr1 winner National Colour – who was sired by Philanthropist’s close relative National Assembly

PIERRO

Former champion 2yo and Gr1 Golden Slipper winner, Pierro (a son of champion sire Lonhro) won five Gr1 races during his career and banked more than AUS $4 000 000 in stakes. First crop of Aus 2yos include very promising winner Tulip.

Lot 11 – from the same family as Cape sire and multiple Gr1 winner Wylie Hall, this filly is out of a half sister to 13 time Gr1 winner Grand Armee, and granddam is a Gr1 placed sister to Gr1 winner Drum

POMODORO • first crop

An exceptional versatile horse, Gr1 July winner Pomodoro won from 1160-2450m, and won or placed in six Gr1 races, including the SA Classic and L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

Lot 33 – a half brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Horse Of The Year Fantastic Light and 20 time stakes winner Mixed Appeal

Lot 38 – a half brother to stakes placed 2yo Letas Bonnet, this colt’s dam is a half to 4 stakes horses including Gr2 Merchants winner Shades Of Indigo. A direct descendant of great mare Selene

Lot 45 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano half sister to stakes winning sprinter Dressed In Cotton

Lot 130 – out of a half brother to 2 stakes horses, this colt is from the family of Gr3 winning 2yo Nordic Breeze, Gr1 sprinter Rushing Wind and Fillies Guineas winner Yquem

Lot 170 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of top broodmare sire Caesour (sire of Pomodoro’s Gr2 winning half brother), family of champion sprinter Harry Hotspur

Lot 179 – a half brother to 3 winners, this colt’s second dam is champion 2yo filly Scented Royal

POTALA PALACE • first crop

Winner of the Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes at two (beating subsequent hot sire Gimmethegreenlight), he is from the same family as sire greats Nureyev and Sadler’s Wells.

Lot 188 – out of a winning Spectrum (sire of Potala’s classic winning relative Golan) mare, this colt is from the famed Lily family – responsible for including impressive recent 2yow winner Punta Cana

QUERARI

A champion son of Oasis Dream, this Gr1 winner has made a superb start to his stud career, with brilliant Kangaroo Jack emerging from his first crop and Gr1 winner Querari Falcon from his second crop

Lot 28 – bred like sire’s Gr2 winner Cosmic Light, this filly is out of a stakes placed eight time winning daughter of champion sire Silvano, this is the great Lily family

Lot 118 – a half brother to 2 winners, including smart 2yo stakes performer, this colt is from the family of champions Ice Cube and Whistling Dixie and 2016 Gr2 Investec Dingaans winner Singapore Sling

Lot 145 – a half sister to five winners, this filly (out of a three parts sister to French Gr3 winner) is out of a Monsun half sister to French Gr1 winner and champion Paita. Family of 2016 Gr1 winner Potemkin

Lot 148 – a half brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a three parts sister to the dam of Gr1 winner Real Princess, his second dam being a half sister to champion and Gr1 producer Imperious Sue

ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Former Horse Of The Year, his 100 plus stakes winners include such Gr1 winners as Eagle Mountain, Mountain Nelson, Varenar, Diamondrella, Samitar, Europa Point and Seventh Rock

Lot 43 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is a three parts brother to dual Gr1 winner Lillie Langtry – dam of Horse Of The Year and seven time Gr1 winner Minding, the family of Arc hero and top sire Vaguely Noble among others

Lot 60 – inbred to Danehill, this colt is out of a Fastnet Rock half sister to 2 group/graded winners, including former Gr1 Dubai Duty Free runner up and ill-fated sire Bankable

Lot 83 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a stakes placed Rahy mare – and is from the same family as champion 2yo Arazi and the Rahy sired Gr1 winner and sire Noverre, as well as former successful SA sire Caesour

Lot 123 – a half brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a full sister to seven time Gr1 winning legend Yeats and half sister to Gr3 winner (by Danehill) and former SA sire Solskjaer

Lot 136 – a half brother to 4 winners, and out of a Sadler’s Wells sister to a stakes horse, this colt is from the same family as former top class sire Mummy’s Pet and July Cup winner Parsimony

Lot 149 – a half brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a seven time Gr3 winning daughter of outstanding sire/broodmare sire Kingmambo, family of Gr1 classic winner Mrs Penny

Lot 153 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s Gr1 winner Eagle Mountain, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of one of history’s truly great broodmare sires – Darshaan. Family of 2016 Gr3 winner Stellar Mass

Lot 165 – out of a half sister to a Gr2 winner in Dubai, this filly’s second dam is full sister to triple Gr1 winner Aljabr and her third dam is French dual Gr1 winner Sierra Madre

Lot 196 – inbred to Danehill, this filly’s second dam is an Elusive Quality half sister to a Gr3 winner

Lot 230 – out of a daughter of Green Desert and 1000 Guineas winner Harayir, this colt’s fourth dam won the Irish Oaks and this is the great Horama family

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Presently the leading sire of 2yo’s, the deceased sire has left behind the likes of Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm, Gr1 filly Seattle Singer and Gr1 colt Sail South.

Lot 18 – a full sister to exported Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold, this filly is a half sister to 2 other graded winners, the family of champion fillies Dog Wood and Enchanted Garden

Lot 55 – bred on same cross as Elusive Gold, this filly is out of a winning half sister to the dam of 2 graded winners, same E family as champions Elusive Fort, Ecurie and Empress Club

Lot 81 – this colt is out of a former Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner, family of Guineas winner Alexis

SCAT DADDY

Now deceased, this exceptional sire had five individual G1 winners to his credit in 2016, including Euro stars Caravaggio and Lady Aurelia. Sire of top priced yearling ($3 000 000 colt) at 2016 Keeneland September Sale

Lot 125 – this filly is out of a half sister to 2 graded winners – including five time Gr1 winner Alexander Goldrun – dam of a €1.7 million Frankel filly . Same family as triple Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Goldikova

SILVANO

One of SA’s best sires, the former champion has 17 Gr1 winners to his credit, including 3 Vodacom Durban July winners. Sire of SA’s all time top priced yearling – to date!

Lot 10 – bred on hugely successful Silvano/Blushing Groom line cross, this filly is out of a Gr1 placed half sister to Silvano sired Gr1 winner Silver Mountain and Equus Champ Cloth Of Cloud. Second dam is Broodmare Of The Year Our Table Mountain – a half sister to a Breeders’ Cup winner

Lot 15 – a half sister to 5 winners (two of whom are black type), this filly is bred on the same Silvano/Sportsworld cross as champion Hot Ticket

Lot 22 – a half sister to 2 winners, this filly is a three parts sister to Gr2 Dingaans winner and Gr1 Cape Guineas runner up Silver Flyer. Her dam is a winning own sister to a Gr1 winner. Family of current high class filly O Tamara

Lot 42 – another bred on the very potent Silvano/Blushing Groom line cross, this filly is a half sister to 2 stakes winners, including Fillies Guineas winner Go Indigo

Lot 68 – out of stakes winner Garland, this colt is an own brother to Gr1 Gold Cup winner Wavin’ Flag. Family of Met winners Alastor and Wild West

Lot 85 – a half sister to 2 winners, and out of an own sister to a Gr2 winning 2yo, this filly is from the same family as recent Cape Guineas winner William Longsword and Gr1 winning sprinter Real Princess

Lot 99 – a half sister to 3 winners, including a stakes winner, this filly is out of a half sister to graded winners Biarritz and Countess Corlia and is bred on the same cross as graded winners Janoobi and Sedge

Lot 103 – out of dual Gr3 Sycamore Sprint winner Kinematic Countess, this filly’s second dam is blistering fast seven time stakes winner National Navigator

Lot 105 – out of a Gr2 half sister to Guineas hero Kapil, this colt is bred on the same Silvano/National Assembly cross as champion and sire Vercingetorix and Gr1 winning 2yo Happy Valentine

Lot 121 – this is the full brother to Gr2 winner Mochachino and half sister to Gr1 speedster Mocha Java. This colt, whose dam is a sister in blood to July winner Hunting Tower, is bred on the same cross as Equus Champion Marinaresco

Lot 126 – out of a four time winning half sister to 2 stakes horses, this filly’s second dam is a Gr3 winning daughter of Jallad – damsire of Silvano’s Gr1 Met winner Martial Eagle

Lot 132 – this filly, out of a Gr1 daughter of National Assembly, is a three parts sister to Gr2 Camellia Stakes winner Mochachino, 1st 2 dams are by sires whose daughters have thrown Gr1 winners to the cover of Silvano

Lot 135 – this colt is a full brother to stakes winner and Gr1 SA Derby runner up Gothic and a half brother to 2 other black type performers

Lot 151 – this colt is out of a winning half sister to game stakes performer Jabulani Jive, second dam is Gr3 SA Fillies Nursery runner up by National Assembly (damsire of Silvano’s champ Vercingetorix)

Lot 172 – a half brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a Storm Cat half sister to 2 group/graded winners. From the same family as multiple Gr1 winner Private Zone, Breeders Cup winner Chief Bearhart and sire legend Mr Prospector

Lot 174 – bred on the same cross as Silvano’s classic winner Tellina, this colt is out of a winning half sister to Gr1 winner and classic winner On Her Toes. Family of current star Querari Falcon

Lot 189 – out of a Gr1 daughter of highly successful broodmare sire Qui Danzig, this colt is from the family of Equus champions Jay Peg and Kochka as well as R4 million buy Moonrise Sensation

Lot 211 – this regally bred colt, out of a Gr3 winning daughter of Captain Al, is a three parts brother to Silvano’s champion and Dubai Gr1 winner Vercingetorix, now standing alongside Silvano

Lot 235 – bred like champions Bold Silvano and Kings Gambit, this colt is an own brother to Gr2 2yo Arissa and three parts brother to stakes winning filly Inaninstant. Family of SA/US Gr1 winner Crimson Palace

TOREADOR

A Gr1 son of Danehill, and sire of champion Link Man, he has enjoyed a good trot of late with his high class performers including top sprinter Bull Valley, Gr3 winner Rikitikitana and exported 3yo Misty Birnam

Lot 124 – a full brother to the useful Trading Profit, this colt is out of a full sister to Oaks winner Front House. Immediate family of sire legend and French champion Blushing Groom

TRIPPI

SA’s reigning champion sire, Trippi’s 60 plus stakes winners include US G1 winner R Heat Lightning, champion Hammie’s Hooker, five time G1 winner Inara and current high class 3yo Gold Standard, as well as recent G2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes winner Live Life

Lot 30 – out of a half sister to champion Jeppe’s Reef and Derby winner Disco Al, this colt’s second dam is an Oaks winning daughter of champion sire Badger Land

Lot 32 – out of a Gr2 winning daughter of top sire Dynasty, the colt has a real stallion’s pedigree, with his relatives including champion, and Coolmore sire War Command, and former top sire Silver Hawk

Lot 50 – this filly is out of a three time winning half sister to the dam of Equus Champions Let’s Rock ‘n Roll and In The Fast Lane and recent Listed Singspiel Stakes hero Light The Lights, also the family of recent Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun and recent feature winner The Elmo Effect.

Lot 69 – this colt is out of a Fillies Guineas runner up by champion Australian sprinter General Nediym

Lot 70 – this filly is out of former Gr2 KRA Fillies Guineas winner Gibraltar Blue, a Rock Of Gibraltar three parts sister to Irish Gr3 winner Scream Blue Murder. Family of Gr1 winner Runyon

Lot 82 – out of a winning Jet Master half sister to a Gr2 winner, this colt’s second dam (a three parts sister to Gr2 winner Fort Vogue) is a half sister to champion Highland Night and Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night

Lot 120 – bred on the reverse cross as retired Gr1 Breeders’ Cup runner up Not This Time, this colt is out of a Giant’s Causeway half sister to 2 European classic winners, and his third dam was second in the English 1000 Guineas

Lot 139 – this colt is a three parts brother to Trippi’s multiple stakes winning son Night Trip and hails from the same family as French legends Peintre Celebre and Pawneese as well as recent Gr1 Prix Ganay hero Planteur

Lot 140 – a sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Gr3 three parts sister to Equus Champion Argonaut and top class stakes winner Simply Salmon, the family of Gr1 winner Finest View

Lot 152 – this filly is out of a Gr1 placed Captain Al half sister to Gr1 winning sprinter Contador

Lot 185 – a half brother to a four time winner, this colt is out of an El Prado three parts sister to a stakes winner and is from the same family as US sire legend Fappiano, Gr1 winner and successful SA sire Go Deputy, and top class US sire/broodmare sire Quiet American – among many others

Lot 192 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Gr1 winning daughter of top sire Kahal and is from the same family as recent dual Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 209 – a full brother to a useful winner, this colt is out of a stakes placed own sister to Gr1 winner Little Miss Magic, the family of Gr1 winners Bilateral, State Treasure and champion Tara’s Touch

Lot 233 – a half or full brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Western Winter and is from the same family as Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Vega and Villandry

TWICE OVER

A European champion and four time G1 winner who earned over £2.5 million in stakes, from the family of promising US 3yo American Anthem

Lot 5 – inbred to Mr Prospector, this filly is out of a three parts sister to European classic winners Dupont and Pacino, second dam a daughter of Sadler’s Wells and a 1000 Guineas runner up

Lot 6 – a half sister to 2 winners, including stakes winner Captain’s Daughter and the smart Miracle Bureau, dam was a stakes winner of six

Lot 8 – inbred to Blushing Groom, this colt (a half brother to 2 winners) is out of an own sister to a Gr1 performer, family of champion sprinter Rebel King and current high class performer Liege among others

Lot 13 – inbred to Roberto, this filly is out of a Captain Al three parts sister to champion sprinter and ill-fated sire Cataloochee, her second dam was a Gr1 performer at two

Lot 71 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a very smart four time winning own sister to 2 Gr2 winners in Brazil and his second and third dams were both Gr1 winners

Lot 107 – a half sister to an Italian 1000 Guineas winner, this filly’s dam is a Gone West half sister to Gr2 winning 2yo Daggers Drawn, the family of champions and top sires Diesis and Kris

Lot 155 – a half brother to 6 winners, including a Gr1 performer, this colt is out of undefeated Gr1 winning champion Private Reserve

Lot 156 – inbred to sire great Blushing Groom, this colt is a half brother to 3 winners including Gr2 winner and millionaire Louvre, the family of champion Pointing North and star filly Wainui

VAR

Sprint king is one of SA’s most reliable sources of sprinting talent, sire of champions Variety Club, Val De Ra and Via Africa, as well as current sprint star Rivarine

Lot 1 – out of a Gr1 winning SA Fillies Classic winner, from the same family as last season’s Gr1 winning 2yo Gunner

Lot 9 – a three parts sister to promising current galloper Jabu, this filly is out of former Equus Champion and French Gr3 winner Captain’s Lover – herself a half sister to multiple Gr1 winner Ebony Flyer

Lot 21 – this colt is out of a half sister to 4 stakes winners, including champion Highland Night and dual Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night, second dam is a stakes winning daughter of great sire Foveros

Lot 25 – a half brother to a stakes winner, this colt (also closely related to Jabu) is out of a full sister to Ebony Flyer and half sister to fellow Fillies Guineas winner Captain’s Lover

Lot 29 – from the same family as Var’s Gr1 winning son Villandry, this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of Jet Master and Gr3 winner Day Lily Delight

Lot 35 – a half brother to 10 winners including ill-fated Gr1 winner Divine Jury and top sprinter and young sire Divine Jet, as well as to the dam of Gr1 2yo Redcarpet Captain

Lot 53 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Contador, this filly is out of a three time winning three parts sister to Equus Champion and red hot sire Elusive Fort, the famed “E” family

Lot 86 – out of a smart daughter of top class sire Rock Of Gibraltar, this filly’s second dam is a stakes winning daughter of top class sire Broken Vow – sire of recent Breeders Cup winner Champagne Room

Lot 93 – bred like the Gr1 filly Schiffer, this colt (a half brother to 2 stakes horses) is out of a Gr3 winning own sister to the dam of Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Solo Traveller, and his second dam is an Oaks winner, family of Gr2 winner Flying Ice

Lot 95 – inbred to Storm Cat, this filly (a half to useful filly Emmypot) is out of a winning half sister to 13 time stakes winner, and East Cape champion, Yoshie, family of graded winning fillies Tarn Fairy and Fairyinthewoods

Lot 115 – a half sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of an Indian Ridge half sister to 2 stakes horses and to the dam of Gr2 winning miler Aljamaaheer, her third dam won the Irish 1000 Guineas and this is the family of legendary champion Ardross

Lot 129 – this filly is out of a Gr3 daughter of Aus champion sprinter General Nediym

Lot 131 – a full brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Gr3 winning Silvano half sister to Gr1 sprinter Mocha Java, family of July winner Hunting Tower and legendary US sire Fappiano

Lot 133 – a full brother to 3 winners including Gr1 filly Schiffer and Dubai winner Mastermind, this colt is out of a Jallad half sister to 3 stakes winners, two of whom were graded winners

Lot 141 – this colt is out of a half sister to Guineas winner and champion sire Captain Al and to Cape Fillies Guineas winner Shadow Dancing (the latter being dam of multiple Gr1 winner Thunder Dance)

Lot 146 – out of a mare by great sire Danehill Dancer (damsire of 2016 Horse Of The Year Minding), this colt is from the same family as Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Magician and 2000 Guineas winner Henrythenavigator, 1st 3 dams are by Danehill Dancer, Sadler’s Wells and Irish River

Lot 162 – inbred to Crimson Saint, this colt is out of an eight time stakes winner

Lot 167 – out of a three parts sister to Gr1 Golden Slipper runner up Shovhog, this colt’s third dam is former brilliant Australian racemare Startling Lass

Lot 168 – out of a mare with a 100% strike rate, this colt’s six winning siblings include Gr1 performer and British winner Rippling Star, his second dam is a stakes winning daughter of Elliodor – damsire of Var’s champion Val De Ra and stakes winner Exquisite Touch

Lot 184 – a half brother to five winners including dual Gr1 winner Thunder Dance (and bred like Gr1 winner Contador), this colt is out of a Gr1 winning Fort Wood half sister to Cape Guineas winner and multiple champion sire Captain Al

Lot 201 – a half brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of Lomitas – also damsire of 2016 Gr1 winners He’s Our Rokki and Wake Forest

Lot 207 – this colt’s first two dams are Gr1 winners – he is out of Jet Master’s Gr1 winning daughter Thunder Dance, while his second dam is a Fort Wood Gr1 winning half sister to Cape Guineas winner and champion sire Captain Al

Lot 208 – this colt is out of a Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas runner up own sister to a stakes winning 2yo, his second dam is by Elliodor (damsire of Val De Ra), and his third dam won the Gr1 Fillies Guineas

Lot 210 – this colt is out of a five time stakes winning daughter of now retired top sire Cape Cross (also damsire of Investec Derby winner Australia and recent Gr1 winner Consensus)

WARM WHITE NIGHT

Impeccably bred dual Gr1 winning speedball made great start to stud career when small first crop produced graded winners Hard Day’s Night and Harlem Shake

Lot 189 – closely inbred to the great sire Western Winter, this filly is out of a winning daughter of a stakes winning own sister to champion Young Rake, also the family of champion 2yo Along Came Polly and exported Gr1 winner Master Plan (the latter being a ¾ brother to dam of this filly)

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winner made top start to stud career – first six runners in the money and include impressive debut winner Dutch Philip

Lot 3 – half sister to a winner, this filly is out of an Oaks placed three parts sister to current Gr1 performer Safe Harbour, third dam is Gr1 winner Saintly Lady

Lot 17 – out of a mare who won seven, this colt is a half to 2 winners including Gr3 winning 2yo Captain Chaos, closely related to Western Winter sired Gr1 winners Set Afire, Nania and Red Ray

Lot 26 – a half brother to 3 winners including fast feature race winner Lielums, this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of a Breeders’ Cup winner

Lot 48 – bred to be fast, this colt is out of a stakes placed half sister to ill-fated sprint champion and multiple Gr1 winner National Currency, family of champions Harry’s Charm and Laverna

Lot 90 – this colt is out of a stakes placed half sister (by a champion sprinter) to champion sprinter and sire Captain of All

Lot 106 – a half brother to 4 winners (including a current stakes performer), this colt is out of a full-sister to ill-fated 2yo champion Historic Lady, family of current graded winner Captain’s Flame

Lot 109 – a half brother to 3 winners including brilliant 2yo stakes winner Exquisite Touch, this colt is out of an Elliodor mare who won four and whose three parts sister produced 2 graded winners. Family of Gr1 Queen’s Plate winner and sire Crimson Waves

Lot 110 – a half sister to current Gr1 3yo Elevated, this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of six who is a three parts sister to Gr1 sprinter Intellectual

Lot 127 – a half brother to 2yo stakes winner, this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire and emerging broodmare sire Captain Al, family of champion Bush Telegraph

Lot 183 – out of a daughter of triple US champion sire Giant’s Causeway, this colt is from the family of US Gr1 winner Devil’s Orchid and British Gr1 winner Favourable Terms