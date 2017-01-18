Another Proud Dynasty

Highlands stallion Jackson’s 3yo full-sister Field Of Light shed her maiden in impressive front-running style at Kenilworth on Wednesday.

The Dennis Drier-trained daughter of 3 x Equus Outstanding Sire Dynasty is out of Gr1 Breeders Cup Mile winner Cozzene’s’ daughter, Moonlit Prairie.

Hailing from the No Class family of champions Sky Classic, Dance Smartly, world leading sire Smart Strike and recently deceased multiple Gr1 producing Ascot Stud sire Sail From Seattle, Moonlit Prairie was a winner and has done very well in the breeding shed.

Like Jackson, Field Of Light was bred by Highlands and was having only her fourth outing and first over 2000m when coasting to victory in the fillies and mares Maiden Plate.

Sean Veale rode the winner and the positive comments from her trainer suggest that she has a very bright future.

Field Of Light races in the interests of Mr & Mrs Antony Beck and father-and-daughter, Jack and Nancy Mitchell.

The sales topper at the 2010 Emperors Palace National Yearling Sale, the triple Gr1 winning Jackson was a top-class racehorse.

His 6 victories from 1200m to 2200m in the care of trainer Brett Crawford included the Investec Cape Derby (beating champion Variety Club), Daily News 2000 and the Champions Cup.

Jackson has 7 exciting lots on this weekend’s Cape Premier Yearling Sale – including the regally bred colt, #67, out of the Giant’s Causeway mare, Gardener’s Delight.

This half brother to 5 winners, including Equus Champion, Gr2 Godolphin Mile winner and present day Wilgerbosdrift sire Soft Falling Rain, will have plenty of admirers on day one.