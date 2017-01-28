Joey Ramsden got his Sun Met day off to a flying start when breaking the Snaith stranglehold on the R150 000 Princess Charlene Of Monaco Foundation SA Listed Summer Juvenile Stakes run over 1000m at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Justin Snaith has won the 2yo feature for the past 5 years running and saddled the good looking first timer Kasimir, who was well supported into second favourite.

But Ramsden had the ace up his sleeve in the form of recent debut third Call To Account, who went off at 18-1.

Owned and bred by Bernard Kantor, the daughter of Captain Al blitzed her way up the inside rail under Donovan Dillon in the bright yellow silks and went on powerfully to resist the late challenge of Kasimir by 0,75 lengths in a time of 58,65 secs, to make it a Captain Al exacta.

The favourite Dutch Philip had every chance but battled to get going and stayed on for third a further 0,75 lengths back.

Var’s daughter Purple Diamond was best of the rest and showed good improvement at 100-1 to boost the quartet in excess of R9000.

Call To Account is out of the three-time winning Giant’s Causeway mare, Jean Jeannie – named in honour of the late Jean Jaffee.

Jockey Donovan Dillon said that he had been very confident after the winner’s good work during the week.

Trainer Joey Ramsden added that William Haggas had sent him the dam and the winner ‘was a lot quicker than her Mum!’

Call To Account was a R175 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate.

She has won 1 race with 1 place from 2 starts and took her stakes earnings to R101 250.

After a day of steady rain on Friday, the sun shone brightly on Kenilworth.