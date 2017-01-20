‘Very Hard To Beat Miss Frankel’- Jono Snaith

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – CASUAL DIAMOND (1): A really nice filly but it will be very hard to beat Miss Frankel – but we can be in the money.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – FAVOLA (3): In a hot race but is bred for speed.

Race 1 – LILY THERESA (6): In a hot race but is bred for speed.

Race 4 – I LIVED (5): She has ability and I am hoping to learn something today.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – JEUX DA MOUR (5): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Race 1 – SEQUINED (12): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – MAGICAL WONDERLAND (7): Is not fully tuned up for this race but is a nice filly and should run well.

Race 1 – QUEEN MOIRA (10): She has shown ability but this distance could be a bit sharp for her.

DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – MISS FRANKEL (8): A lovely filly and I am hoping for a good run.

TRAINER MR ALLIE

Race 2 – BAHAMA WEST (6) and COLONEL HILL (7): Both will need the run but they do show some ability at home.

ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – SISTER SOOZIE (12): A fair sort and if things go her way from a bad draw she could place.

GREG ENNION

Race 4 – MEANINGFUL LOOK (6): A very nice horse but she will stay over more ground but has to start racing somewhere – not bred for 1200m.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 4 – ROCK ON RUBY (8) Will need the run.

