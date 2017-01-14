Kieswetter Family to Purchase Highlands Stud

The Sporting Post is privileged to break the news that the Beck family and Graham Beck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd have agreed to sell its Western Cape Thoroughbred operation, Highlands Stud, to the Kieswetter family of Ridgemont Stud (Pty) Ltd.

The transaction includes the 100-hectare Robertson Valley property as well as its stallions and bloodstock.

“Wayne Kieswetter and his family had expressed interest in purchasing Highlands Stud for over two years now, and ultimately it would not have been sold had they not been such enthusiastic stewards of their farm, Ridgemont Stud,” Antony Beck said.

“I know they will look after Highlands in the same way for many decades, and I wish them all the best.”

“We are privileged that Antony and Angela Beck have agreed to sell Highlands Stud to us,” the Kieswetter family said in a statement. “Highlands is steeped in heritage and tradition, and we will endeavour to carry on the Beck legacy.”

Antony and Angela Beck will continue to maintain a racing stable in South Africa, and as Antony Beck explained, “Our family has been prominent racing owners for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition.”