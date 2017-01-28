Chasing A Million Big Ones – The PA Opener Today

The inaugural running of the R1 million Kuda Sprint was unsurprisingly oversubscribed.

The golden carrot of a near instant return on investment has set up the mouthwatering prospects of a hard-fought contest today down the Kenilworth 1200m straight.

The R625 000 first cheque makes it plenty to play four in this 2yo contest restricted to eligible graduates of the 2016 Lanzerac CTS Ready To Run Sale as well as the 2016 Emperors Palace CTS Ready To Run Sale.

There is nothing complicated about the weights – winners, of which there are four, get 60kgs, with maidens lumping 58kgs.

The two fillies receive a sex allowance of 2,5kgs.

The final field was at the sole discretion of Kenilworth Racing in consultation with the Handicapper. Winners and placed horses (1st to 4th) were given preference. Thereafter, all first timers and (unplaced horses chosen by the panel) were drawn by ballot conducted by a Stipendiary Steward.

There were 17 horses that were placed (including winners). These were the first horses included. The balance of the acceptors were balloted for the three remaining spots.

The three horses that came in by ballot were Sunday Falls, Wall Street Trader and the R350 000 unraced Rikers Island.

There is little form to go on in this first leg of the Place Accumulator.

Justin Snaith’s bottomweight Lacerta comes in on top of the ratings. The daughter of Twice Over is a twice raced maiden who has run two good places. She ran on well when fourth and 3,30 lengths behind the highly regarded Namibia last time.

Gold Image is the second filly in the field and beat the boys on a smooth well-supported debut.

The daughter of Horse Chestnut is reputed to be quite special.

Dynasty’s son Barrack Street beat subsequent winner Bold Respect on debut over 800m at Kenilworth on 10 December. He is one of five Sean Tarry runners in the race.

Bold Respect beat Volcanic Sunset at his second start over 1000m and – like many of them – can only improve over the extra 200m.

Recent gutsy Turffontein winner Puget Sound makes the long road trip down for the exciting young Onamission Syndicate. Gavin Lerena sticks with this colt who impressed beating Alex The Great on debut.

Piere Strydom also stays with his debut winning ride Sir Frenchie for Justin Snaith.

The Australian bred ran on strongly to beat Bernie on debut and will relish the experience under the belt and the extra.

Apollo Star is the sole Ramsden representative.

The son of Alado ran on steadily on a 100-1 debut for fourth and 3,75 lengths back to Bold Respect.

Bernie, one of three Bass-Robinson runners, is 2kgs better off for a 1,75 length debut beating by Sir Frenchie.

Stablemate Big Mistake ran green when beaten 2,60 lengths by Barrack Street on debut.

The second of the Mike de Kock team is Captain My Captain, who has been beaten twice as favourite.

His conqueror last time, Dutch Philip, looks very promising.

Henry Tudor was a well beaten third behind the filly Gold Image on debut.

Wonderwall finished ahead of Captain My Captain last time when unfancied on debut behind Dutch Philip.

Tony Nassif is a rare but welcome visitor as he brings the What A Winter colt Snow Boarding to the Cape. This fellow ran a low-key fourth on his 800m Turffontein debut in early December and will need to improve to feature.

Sunday Falls was beaten 8,35 lengths by Barrack Street on debut.

Varside has had two outings and will need to improve to beat the likes of Sir Frenchie.

Volcanic Sunset improved on an unplaced debut to run a 2,25 length second to Bold Respect at his second start.

Frankie Dettori rides Vortex Star for Sean Tarry. The son of Pathfork was quietly fancied when running green on debut and 2,25 lengths behind Sir Frenchie.

Stable jockey S’manga Khumalo rides Warrior’s Rest who started 17-10 and finished 0,40 lengths behind Vortex Star in that race.

Wall Street Trader will have to improve dramatically on his 66-1 unplaced debut effort.

We are inclined to side with the winners , with the fillies, who naturally tend to be more forward at this stage coming into the picture.

The prospects of an upset result are not beyond the realms of possibility, without a standout ‘hot number’ in the line-up.