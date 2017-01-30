Some Serious Respect

The inaugural R1 million Kuda Sprint produced a thrilling finish when the Ascot Stud-bred Bold Respect got the better of a short tussle with maiden Wonderwall to go on and win a good race for trainer Brett Crawford and the Sherrell family.

This was Ready To Run racing at its ultimate – the colt only having been purchased three months earlier and taking his stakes earned to close on R700 000 and a 350% return on purchase price.

Twenty hopefuls turned up for the 2yo contest restricted to eligible graduates of the 2016 Lanzerac CTS Ready To Run Sale as well as the 2016 Emperors Palace CTS Ready To Run Sale.

With a mix of Gauteng raiders and locals the 1200m race was always going to be hotly contested and was won by one of the 5 winners in the field.

The race turned into an exciting duel over the final 200m, with Wonderwall challenging strongly, but Bold Respect showing his appreciation for the extra 200m to prove the stronger by a short head in a time of 72,24 secs.

Glen Kotzen’s good debut winner Gold Image stayed on without threatening the leaders iin third, with Ramsden’s Apollo Star came out of the pack to run on strongly in fourth.

Barrack Street was the last of the earners, banking R25 000 in a well beaten fifth.

The Onamission Syndicate’s Johannesburg visitor Puget Sound failed to fire and finished 13,90 lengths back.

Winning rider Corne Orffer said that he had been instructed to try and get cover in view of the activity on the day. “ But I couldn’t get cover so I let him stride . He waited for Greg’s horse (Wonderwall) to get alongside him and then quickened. He will go places,” said the SMG Cape Town sponsored jockey.

Bold Respect was bred by Ascot Stud and is a son of July winner Bold Silvano out of the versatile three time winning Kabool mare, Respectable Lady – who was bred by Lance Sherrell’s Dad.

Bold Respect cost just R200 000 at the CTS Lanzerac Ready To Run Sale and took his earnings to R690 000 with his second win from 3 starts.

He ran second on debut and has proven consistent.