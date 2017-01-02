Just Love The Bracelet!

Cape raiders have dominated the R150 000 Listed Lady’s Bracelet in recent times. Milnerton based Paul Reeves has won it the past two years and prior to that his colleague Justin Snaith picked up the prized jewellery.

The trend looks likely to be maintained at Fairview on Wednesday.

Only 4 of the 11 runners that will line up in the mile turf fillies and mares feature are from the Cape, but they look to have enough collective firepower between them to keep the away record intact.

The race is run at weight-for-age plus penalties, with 4yo’s and older carrying 58kgs and 3yo’s, 53kgs. Gr1 wins attract a 4kg penalty, Gr2’s a 3kg penalty, while Gr3’’s and Listed successes 2kgs and 1kg respectively.

Andrew Fortune jumps aboard the spearhead of the Snaith attack in the Listed Breeders Guineas winner A Time To Dream, who looks to have plenty in her favour.

The daughter of Dynasty is proven over the course and distance and returns from a 12 week break following a rather modest effort behind Captain’s Flame in the Gr3 Diana Stakes.

She had beaten subsequent Listed Laisserfaire Stakes winner Beach Goddess at her penultimate start, and that form looks good enough to make her a massive runner on Wednesday.

The very consistent Hurricane Shelley is the only 3yo in the field and goes for four in a row after a purple patch of sustained efforts.

The daughter of Argonaut has a stakes win in her according to her astute trainer and the Cheyne-Greeff combination have been rattling off the winners here.

Snaith topweight Cat And The Moon can always be relied upon to do her best but has been a little off her best in recent times.

She may well need the run after an 18 week break and her wide draw is not in her favour.

Candice Bass-Robinson’s yard has come to form recently and she saddles Trippi’s daughter, Taffety Tart.

While quite decent on her day, with some forward showings as a 3yo, she is well held by A Time To Dream and looks to have place hopes at best.

The Dynasty mare Harvard Crimson is the third of the Snaith trio.

She returned after a 4 month break to run a good third behind Kanara last time and her PE form suggests she is capable of winning again soon.

Whether this is the appropriate platform is another story, but she will appreciate the extra, is well drawn and with S’manga Khumalo up, cannot be underestimated.

The former Dean Kannemeyer trained Greys Inn mare Peach Delight is consistency personified and has run two good opening races in this centre.

She failed narrowly to catch Kanara at her last start, and is now 2kgs better off for that 0,25 length beating. Her opening PE run against the boys was full of merit. She is at home on both surfaces and loves the mile – she is worth including for value.

Alan Greeff’s Kanara goes for three on the trot but may battle to hold her streak at the weight turnaround.

The Silvano mare Kumiko is a four-time winner but appears to have lost her enthusiasm at her recent starts.

Flash Mcqueen cannot beat her stablemate Kanara on recent form.

Dorrie Sham’s grey Silvano mare Aquinata won three in a row including her maiden, but takes a step up in class and may struggle at these conditions.

Captain Al’s daughter Valediction is well held on her last run.

A Time To Dream and the young gun Hurricane Shelley look set to fight this one out.

Our preference is for the visitor to win, but there should be little in it – with Harvard Crimson the danger.