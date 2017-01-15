Honouring The Mighty ‘Muis’

Today’s Scottsville feature, won by the Dean Kannemeyer-trained Mr Winsome, is named in honour of one of the greatest jockeys produced in this country.

Eleven time SA champion and 1992 champion of Britain, Muis Roberts turns 63 in May and seems to have been around forever in many of our racing lives.

The R150 000 Listed Michael Roberts Handicap is a low-key feature but a deserved tribute to this living legend of the game who rode the first of 3968 career winners at the Pietermaritzburg track in 1968 on a horse called Smyrn.

The first South African – human or equine- ever to grace the cover of The Blood-Horse magazine, he is probably best remembered internationally for his association with the great Mtoto who won the 1987 and 1988 Coral Eclipse stakes and went on to add the King George and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes to his impressive record.

A Summerveld trainer these days, Roberts’ illustrious career has been well documented and we thought we’d pull out a few questions and answers on record to illustrate the great memories and magic moments provided by a man we all feel entitled to affectionately call ‘Muis’.

The best horse I’ve ever ridden?

Has to be Mtoto. He was 3 to 5 lengths better than Lando at 1½ miles which is the true test of a great horse.

My greatest moment ?

The sight of 200 000 people cheering when I turned to canter back after winning the Japan Cup on Lando in 1995.

My biggest pay cheque?

You won’t believe it, but I banked the equivalent of R176 000 for winning the Japan Cup. Racing in Japan is the best in the world. Their tote turnover on one race can be as high as the whole of South Africas turnover for the whole year – in dollar terms.

My greatest honour?

Meeting the Queen after winning the King George and Q.E. Stakes.

My best miler?

Sledgehammer! Better than Barathea (Breeders Cup) and Mystiko (2000 Guineas), he was world-class!

The best filly I’ve ridden?

Indian Skimmer by a street.

Race you are best known for?

“Probably the last match race in South Africa on December 30, 1989. It was called The Winning Form Challenge and it was a mile race between a son and daughter of Northern Guest – Senor Santa and Northern Princess. There was a capacity crowd on hand to witness it even with a cricket test and a major surfing competition underway on the same day. Everyone said Senor Santa would win it but I just kept a little bit in reserve. We sat and waited for him [Senor Santa] and in 3 strides my filly went bang and got him on the line. The crowd went bananas.”

A neck injury resulting from a fall in the UK in 2001 led to Michael Roberts retiring from riding at the age of 48, just 32 winners short of his 4000 milestone.

