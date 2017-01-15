Delpech Produces The Ace

Anthony Delpech only returned from a five week injury enforced layoff on Friday evening, but has been quick to get back amongst the winners.

He registered his second feature success of the weekend when booting Mr Winsome home for Dean Kannemeyer in the R150 000 Listed Michael Roberts Handicap at Scottsville on Sunday.

The KZN-based Wilgerbosdrift-Mauritzfontein sponsored rider had scored on Orchid Island for Mike de Kock in the Sea Cottage Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

Delpech and Kannemeyer are one of the leading jockey-trainer combinations in South Africa, and it was appropriate that the former SA champion rode 3 of his 5 return winners over his opening three meetings for the Milnerton-Summerveld conditioner.

The Scottsville feature in honour of eleven time SA champion and 1992 British champion jockey Michael Roberts attracted a field of eleven, with the improved-after-gelding Mr Winsome a 2-1 favourite, ahead of Christmas Handicap winner, Rikitikitana.

Mr Winsome was stone last following his jumping a half length slow as Sylvester The Cat led for the first 300m.

With the pace on the pedestrian side, Sean Veale quickened things up, taking Ashton Park round his field to lead.

Into the home straight, Mr Winsome was some 8 lengths off but going well as Ashton Park started shortening his stride.

At the 250m Mr Winsome was switched to the outside and ran on impressively to beat the late finishing Open Heir by a half length in a time of 108,48 secs.

Run Rhino Run ran on nicely to secure third, a further 1,50 lengths back and ahead of the 7yo Caribbean Day.

The 7-2 second favourite Rikitikitana failed to quicken and ran a disappointing race to finish sixth and 5 lengths off the winner.

The pacemaking Ashton Park hit a brick wall at the 300m and fell away to finish 9 lengths downfield.

A R400 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Mr Winsome was bred by Riverworld Stud and is a son of Silvano out of the versatile four-time winning Al Mufti mare, Al Sharma.

The winner races in the interests of Roy and Gladys Meaker, Bryn Ressell, Barry Zeidel, Victoria Dickerson and George Nichas.

Mr Winsome was registering his first stakes win and took his tally to 4 victories with 5 places from 14 starts. He has banked R379 850.

Assistant trainer Barbara Badenhorst said that Mr Winsome had benefitted from a break and was still learning to race – suggesting he had more improvement to come.

The Silvano’s take time to come into their own, so we could hear more about the goodlooking 4yo in the near future.