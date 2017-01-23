Local Sires Rule The Roost

Foreign buyers were to the fore at the two-day Cape Premier Yearling Sale showpiece in Cape Town this past weekend, with their focus firmly on the progeny of the leading South African sires.

There was only modest interest in the ten Rock Of Gibraltar yearlings, while two of the four eagerly awaited progeny of champion Frankel found themselves selling among the also-rans at around R1 million – a barrier broken by 40 other yearlings.

The South African record price for a yearling, set at this sale last year, was equalled when Tom Magnier bid R6 million for a colt by champion sire Trippi.

Consigned by Drakenstein Stud, he’s the first foal of Gr2 winning Dynasty mare Demanding Lady (rated AR 95) who has a US-pedigree background.

Kuda Holdings secured the second highest priced colt at R5.75m. This one is by Dynasty, and the first foal of Gr1 winning Jet Master-mare Viva Maria (rated AR 102), consigned by Lammerskraal Stud.

Three yearling colts shared the bronze medal, each selling for R4.5m.

Lammerskraal Stud consigned a Dynasty half brother to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Solo Traveller, secured on behalf of Coolmore Australia. Bernard Marais was the final bidder on a Captain Al colt consigned by Drakenstein Stud.

He’s the second foal of multiple Gr1 winning Jet Master mare Ebony Flyer (rated AR 108).

The third of the trio is a first foal, by Captain Al out of Gr3 winner Orator’s Daughter (rated AR 98), consigned by Klawervlei Stud. David Redvers signed the ticket, acting on behalf of Qatari Sheikh Fahad al Thani, whose first venture this is into South Africa.

The top priced filly went for R4 million, the fourth-highest price overall.

Consigned by Klawervlei Stud and bought by Justin Casse, she’s by Frankel, and the first foal of Irish-bred Fastnet Rock mare Little Fastnet (rated RPR 70 at 2).

The dam is half sister to Gr2 winner Requinto (Dansili), both out of Irish champion 2yo filly Damson (by Sadler’s Wells stallion Entrepreneur). The filly is inbred 3×3 to Danehill, and 3×4 to Sadler’s Wells.

China Horse Club principal Teo Ah King was present to see his representative Mick Flanagan sign for the next highest priced lot at R3.75m, a colt by Captain Al. He’s the second foal of his dam Happy Archer, a multiple Gr1 winner (rated AR 106). This is the second year China Horse Club was active in South Africa.

The number of yearlings sold at the sale was on a par with last year (222, slightly down from 227).

The overall median price remained the same as in 2016 at R375k, as did the colt’s median at R400k. The filly’s median price was slightly down to R325k from R350k.

Click here to see the PRICES