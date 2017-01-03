Looking Good Over There

Mixed Emotions

Greyville 26th December

They raced on both surfaces on Boxing Day with the highlight being the Gr3 Christmas Handicap over 1600m on the turf. LUNAR APPROACH was sent off a well-supported favourite, but sadly for connections that one broke a bloodvessel and was pulled out of the race. Victory instead went to Lunar Approach’s stable companion RIKITIKITANA. Positioned at the back for most of the journey, the lightly weighted Toreador gelding ran on best of all in the straight and under a well-judged ride from Lyle Hewitson, he got up close home to deny CELTIC CAPTAIN (raced handy – led 350m).

The only other distance on either surface to stage more than one race was 1400m on the poly where quickest home in the two maiden plates was SCARRABEAST in the boy’s division. Sent off a strong favourite at 11/10, the son of Tiger Ridge was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead early in the straight and cruised clear over the final 400m to score by seven and three quarters.

Another to win with lengths to spare was QATAR SPRINGS when registering his sixth career victory in the pinnacle stakes over 2400m on turf. Not the quickest into stride, the Classic Flag gelding was content to race seventh of the eight early on. He took closer order rounding the home turn and drew clear easily to score by three and a half after striking the front 200m out.

Titbits

Poorly drawn ROY’S SNOWDROPS ran on well from midfield when getting off the mark in the opening maiden plate for the girls over 1400m (poly).

Holding The Fort

Vaal 27th December

After 78mm of rain during the previous seven days the going was soft at the Vaal on Thursday. Three of the nine races were staged over 1600m with the fastest being the MR88 Handicap for 3yo’s won by TILBURY FORT. Initially priced up favourite (16/10 out to 2/1 2ndfav), Sean Tarry’s charge was always handy. He put his head in front going through the 400m and despite hanging, and being reported as making a respiratory noise, he got the better of a protracted battle with SHUKAMISA by a neck.

The faster of the two 1000m races was the MR88 Handicap won by GUN FIGHTER. Racing off a mark some 12 points below that of his previous best here, the son of Imperial Stride raced in the rear for most of the journey. He quickened best of all at the business end of the race and despite being baulked for a run 150m out, he got up very late.

By far the easiest victory on the card was that of SIM-ALLEY BANK in the MR64 Handicap. Freely available at 9/1 on the off the daughter of Bankable raced in midfield during the early part of the race. She cut through the field quickly when given rein and went on to score very easily by five.

Titbits

At the head of affairs throughout, LADY OF THE WORLD ran out a very comfortable winner of the opening maiden plate for the girls over 1000m.

On the Right Side

Kenilworth 28th December

The Glen Kotzen trained SOUTH SIDE ran out a very easy winner in Port Elizabeth last time out and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1000m races, the MR76 Handicap, she repeated the dose here. Soon positioned close to the speed by Richard Fourie, the daughter of Pathfork took up the running going through the 300m. She quickly went clear and after her jockey had had a good look around, she won easing down by four.

Another to win well was KEEP THE FAITH in the faster of the two maiden events for the girls over 1800m. Nicely positioned in third when the race began in earnest, Vaughan Marshall’s charge took command shortly after passing the 400m marker, and went on to score with authority by two and three quarters.

They also ran two races over 1400m and quickest home here was PRIMROSE LANE in the MR76 Handicap. On leaving the stalls it was the easy to back CLIFTON SUNSET who elected to set the pace and she soon had the field well strung out. Primrose Lane meanwhile raced third last and turning for home she had many lengths to find. Once in the straight though, she ran on best of all and just as if scripted she got up close home.

Titbits

The newcomer THE RIGHT ROAD made up many lengths over the final 400m when a half-length runner up in the opening maiden plate over 1000m.

Recently Gelded

Vaal 29th December

With changes made because of rain during the week, they effectively raced on the old Vaal track on Thursday. Three of the afternoon’s nine races were staged over 2000m where quickest against the clock was the much travelled KINGMAMBO’S LEGACY. Always one to race up with the pace, Mike De Kock’s charge made all here. He kept on strongly at the business end of the race and held off a determined challenged from the more fancied SCOTLAND by a half.

The only other distance run over more than once on the day was 1400m where the faster of the two maiden events was the boy’s affair won by Kingmambo’s Legacy’s stable companion UNREHEARSED. Deep in the red in this his first start since being gelded, the New Approach gelding (sweating) was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead as they approached the 400m pole and cruised clear from there onwards to score by five and a quarter.

Another to win well on this card, albeit by a much smaller margin, was MALINGA in the MR70 Handicap over 2000m. Completing a quick double over the distance here, Alec Laird’s charge raced handy in fifth. He ran on strongly over the final 400m and won going away by a length and a quarter after striking the front 100m from home.

Titbits

After running on stoutly from midfield, WIND CHILL (eased late) won the MR61 Handicap over 2000m much more easily than the official winning margin of a length and a quarter will reflect.

In Command Throughout

Greyville 30th December

They raced on the poly track on Friday evening where the first four races all took place over 1200m. Quickest home in these was LUNAR RUSH when making all to win the bill topping MR88 Handicap. A length and a half clear throughout, the 14/10 favourite kept on strongly in the short home straight and although the second favourite RED MOON AT NIGHT ran on well in the closing stages of the race, she didn’t surrender an inch of her advantage.

Three of the other four races were maiden plates over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was ROY’S PAST in the first division for the boys. Another to win from the front, Pat Lunn’s charge raced a length clear for most of the journey. He kept on determinedly in the straight and extended his advantage to a length and three quarters before crossing the line.

A MR64 Handicap over 1400m completed the evening’s fare and here we saw a nice performance from the favourite EL BOMBERO. Positioned in midfield turning for home, the Jet Master gelding ran on best of all over the final 400m and under a well-judged ride from apprentice Ngwane, he got up close home to score by a half.

Titbits

GROUND BREAKER and CHICAGO BEAT both ran on well from the backend of midfield when 1st & 2nd respectively in the opening maiden plate over 1200m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Kenilworth (fri)

Race 1: (1) Katniss 13

Race 2: (8) Come On Sonny 21

Race 3: (5) Bushy Park 12 (EW)

Race 4: (9) Cape Quarter 52

Race 5: (8) Tin Soldier 65

Race 6: (10) Captain Gambler 81

Race 7: (1) Carry On Alice 95

Race 8: (6) Seven Wood 58

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (13) Tropical Blow 11

Race 2: (1) Soldier’s Bride 22

Race 3: (7) Sonic A P 12

Race 4: (14) Academy Princess 38

Race 5: (1) Aldric 40 (EW)

Race 6: (12) Princess Ida 48

Race 7: (7) Golden Fort 53

Race 8: (12) Roy’s Hollyhock 30 (NAP*)

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (3) Desert Lark 24

Race 2: (13) Romantic Crusade 11

Race 3: (5) Tomba La Bomba 67

Race 4: (12) St Tropez 94

Race 5: (1) Horizon 63 (NAP)

Race 6: (9) Safe Harbour 96

Race 7: (1) Legal Eagle 101

Race 8: (4) Royal Badge 94

Race 9: (8) She’s A Giver 99

Race 10: (4) The Stone Thrower 73

Scottsville (sat)

Race 1: (6) Easy Peasy 14

Race 2: (2) Mighty Hash 24

Race 3: (11) Asyouplease 17 (NAP*)

Race 4: (13) Hanji 31

Race 5: (15) Obrega 42

Race 6: (1) Red Chesnut Road 57

Race 7: (9) Piano Man 86

Race 8: (10) Lily Gray 37

Turffontein (sun)

Race 1: (1) Punta Cana 27

Race 2: (1) Flying Ice 75

Race 3: (2) Rights Of Man 13

Race 4: (1) Al Azraq 68

Race 5: (7) Zante 89

Race 6: (1) Al Fahad 50

Race 7: (5) Romany Prince 87 (NAP*)

Race 8: (10) Storm Ruler 13

Top rated winners last week included

Rand Club won 50/1

Al Dangeur won 12/1

Qatar Springs won 11/1

Icon King won 6/1

Roy’s Snowdrops won 4/1

Jungle Mist won 7/2

Bold Reign won 2/1

Pivotal Pursuit won 18/10

Notebook:-

South Side (G Kotzen, W-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Greyville (mixed) 26th December

Turf Soft/Poly Standard

Course Variant: Turf 2,40s slow/Poly 2,05s slow

1200m (1) Amazon King 73,57T*

1200m (1) Roy’s Saint 72,22P

1400m (2) Scarrabeast 84,57P

1600m (1) Rikitikitana 98,00T

1900m (1) Bold Reign 120,35T

1900m (1) Silver Rose 118,08P

2400m (1) Qatar Springs 152,75T

Vaal (outside) 27th December

Penetrometer 27 – Going Soft

Course Variant: 0,75s slow

1000m (2) Gun Fighter 57,85

1200m (2) Pivotal Pursuit 71,11

1400m (2) Sim-Alley Bank 83,36

1600m (3) Tilbury Fort 96,27

Kenilworth (new) 28th December

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,48s slow

1000m (2) South Side 60,29

1200m (1) Al Dangeur 73,27

1400m (2) Primrose Lane 88,07

1800m (2) Keep The Faith 114,41

2000m (1) Shangri La 127,03

2500m (1) Omaha Tribe 160,26

Vaal 29th December

Penetrometer 27 – Going Soft

Course Variant: 0,71s slow

1200m (1) Jungle Mist 70,05

1300m (1) Rand Club 78,69

1400m (2) Unrehearshed 84,30

1600m (1) Leopard Lily 98,15

1800m (1) Just Cruised In 113,47

2000m (3) Kingmambo’s Legacy 123,68

Greyville (poly) 30th December

Going Standard

Course Variant:

1200m (4) Lunar Rush 70,90

1400m (1) El Bombero 83,81

1400m (3) Roy’s Past 97,90