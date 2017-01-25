Mansour Fined For Whip Abuse

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry which was held in Johannesburg on 25 January 2017, Jockey Donavan Mansour was charged with a contravention of Rule 58.10.2, in that as the rider of SO VAR, he misused his crop by hitting this colt with excessive frequency and on consecutive strides during Race 1 at Turffontein Racecourse on 14 January 2017.

Jockey Mansour pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board, after hearing all the evidence and factors presented in mitigation by Jockey Mansour, as well as the co-operative manner in which he had approached the Inquiry, also considered that SO VAR was a two year old horse making its racing debut and that the frequency of Jockey Mansour’s crop use was in excess of what is considered acceptable.

After having regard to this evidence, the Inquiry Board suspended Jockey Mansour from riding in races for a period of ten days and in addition fined him the sum of R10 000 (ten thousand rand).

Jockey Mansour waived his Right of Appeal and was given permission to commence his suspension from 29 January to 7 February 2017, both days inclusive