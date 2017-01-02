SA Pair Go Close At Meydan

Jockey Bernard Fayd’herbe and trainer Mike de Kock came close to making it a winning start at Meydan on Thursday when the stable’s newcomer Fawree (USA) made a very good debut despite worries about his behaviour at the start.

The American-bred son of Candy Ride finished second to Godolphin’s Cappezano (USA), in a Maiden Plate over 1400m on dirt

Another De Kock runner in the Street Cry colt Mazeed (USA), followed his debut third with a second place for Antonio Fresu to another Godolphin runner, Somerset House, in a 1600m Maiden at the same meeting.

The Greenstreet Bloodstock ambassador Fayd’herbe has been riding work for De Kock and other trainers preparing for the 2016/17 Dubai Carnival, that kicks off next Thursday.

Speaking on www.mikedekockracing.com, the multiple SA champion trainer said: “Fawree thankfully went into the gates without trouble, our work with him paid off and he was making up good ground late, he can win next time if all goes well.

“Mazeed moved up and stayed on, he was outpaced by what I suspect was a good sort in Somerset House, they were well clear of the third horse. I have a feeling Mazeed may be better on turf.”

The stable’s other two runners Alareef and Baroot both finished unplaced in midfield and Mike said: “They were in tougher races than normal, they’ve had to step up after their success last year, but it’s more difficult now. The pair will improve, they were both 10 to 15kg over their ideal racing weights.”

Red Stables trainer, Doug Watson looks set to mount a strong local charge on the 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival next week having seen out 2016 with four victories at the same meeting on Thursday evening.

His charges provided a winning treble for stable jockey, Pat Dobbs and a closing victory for the 2016 Godolphin Mile winning jockey, Sam Hitchott.