De Kock To Light Up Tonight Again?

Trainer Mike de Kock opened his 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival campaign in style at Meydan last Thursday and he will be keen to strike again this evening.

Light The Lights showed the benefit of an early shipment and won the Listed Singspiel Stakes over 1800m on turf at Meydan in the hands of Christophe Soumillon.

The 5yo son of Western Winter looks to have a bright future in Dubai.

After the win Mike de Kock praised the SA breeding industry for their horsemanship and the way they deliver top horses year after year. “Our horses have won on the world stage for a long time, they keep on winning but I still think the world under-rates us,” he said.

Light The Lights, a well related gelding by Western Winter out of First Arrival (Northern Guest), was a R1,2-million purchase for Hugo Hattingh and partners at the BSA National Yearling Sale.

He was sold out of the Glen Kotzen stable to Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum after his fourth to Smart Call in the 2016 J&B Met.

De Kock has five runners this evening, headed by Gr3 Graham Beck Stakes winner Whistle Stop.

The son of Silvano had a prep run last Thursday where he finished downfield from a wide draw and will strip fitter this evening.

He contests the eighth race, the Mina Rashid Marina, a 2000m turf event and will be ridden by Dane O’Neill.

