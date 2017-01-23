Miss Frankel Throws A Curved Ball

Miss Frankel’s eagerly-awaited and much-touted debut proved an expensive anti-climax at Kenilworth on Saturday, writes Michael Clower.

Seldom has a horse in this country attracted so much attention before even seeing a racecourse. Indeed the interest in this one – the first progeny of the unbeaten wonder horse to run in South Africa – captivated racing’s attention far and wide. “Frankel fever grips South Africa,” headlined Britain’s Racing Post.

The minute she appeared in the parade ring for the Welcome To Kenilworth Maiden photographers descended on her like a film star at the Oscars. The chestnut with two white stockings and unusual – if not unique – markings on her white face was totally unfazed.

Unfortunately she adopted the same casual approach for much of the race and Sean Veale was niggling at her from the word go. A furlong out he asked her in earnest and, to the horror of those who had made her 5-10 favourite, he found the response to be completely negative. She weakened rather than quickened and faded to finish seventh of the 12 runners.

The stipes, seemingly equally stunned, promptly ordered a veterinary examination but the racecourse vet pronounced nothing apparently wrong.

“She was shell-shocked – and I am even more shell-shocked than she was,” declared Dennis Drier who reckoned the filly’s lack of experience meant she didn’t know what was required of her.

“I didn’t expect that but at this stage I have no excuses,” he added. “However, on what she has shown me at home this was not her run. She will be back.”

Veale said that he was not unduly disappointed, adding: “I thought she would be more forward than that but she was green. She will improve – Mr Drier’s horses always come on from their first run.”

But maybe we all went for the wrong horse because fellow newcomer Magical Wonderland came away in the final 200m under and a hands and heels ride to score in most impressive fashion at 9-2.

“I rate her highly and I would have been very confident had it not been for all the hype about Miss Frankel,” said trainer Candice Bass-Robinson. Grant van Niekerk, who went on to win half the eight races, added: “This filly won very well and she really impressed me.”

