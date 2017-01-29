Naidoo Filly Can Run Into Money Today

GAVIN VAN ZYL

Race 1 – BARBIE DOLL (1): Unavailable for comment asked me to call back and never took my calls after that.

MIKE MILLER

Race 1 – CHRISTENDOM (4): Will need the experience.

Race 1 – ROY’S ROCKFISH (12): Will need the experience.

GARETH VAN ZYL

Race 1 – DANCEALOT (6): I am hoping to run into the quartet.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 1 – INNOCENTLY NAUGHTY (9): A speedy filly and if not too green can finish in the money.

Race 1 – WHITE SANDS (14): Will need a bit further.

JOHN BUCKLER FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – KITTY PRYDE (10): A nice filly but might need a touch further.

Race 2 – MUNTAHAA (12): Will need the run and more ground.

SEAN TARRY

Race 2 – WESTERN OFFICER (13): No comment.

CORRINE BESTEL

Race 3 – INHERIT THE WIND (9): A nice big, scopEy horse but he is looking for further.

MARK DIXON

Race 3 – KINGS MAGIC (10): A nice horse but will be looking for further and need the experience.

BYRON FOSTER FOR ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – Q THE MUSIC (13): Nice sort, will be green – hope to be running on well.

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 5 – BERETTA BOBCAT (7): Will need the experience and further.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.