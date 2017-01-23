New NHA Chairman

The National Horseracing Authority has announced the appointment of Mr Ken Truter, as its new Chairman.

In a press release dated 23 January 2017, the NHA stated, “Mr Truter, a UCT graduate, has been a successful horse owner and entrepreneur for many years and held numerous directorships within the business and horseracing landscapes.

Ken is currently retired and is mainly involved in property investment.

He is a passionate racehorse lover. This is evident through his keen involvement in various industry initiatives. Ken has been a racehorse Owner and Breeder since 1979 and in 2000 was named as the Western Cape Owner of the year. He is currently Chairman of the Western Cape Equine Trust.

Besides enjoying ownership in a number of great horses, his highlight, as a breeder, was as a shareholder of the High Season Stud that bred the international champion and current Klawervlei Stud resident sire, Jay Peg.

The NHA and its Board hereby wishes to thank the previous Chairman, Mr Andrew O’Connor, for successfully leading the organisation through some turbulent times over the last two years.”