No rest for the wicked as the second day of the New Year double-header gets underway with another bumper 11 race card.

And while there are no features, the quality is still there with some cracking races including a very strong BM83 sprint (race 9).

KAM’S COMET heads the ratings and the weights and while the 5YO hasn’t won since February last year, this Company will be to his liking as will the Poly with a handy 4kg claimer on board.

New trainer Ricardo Le Grange has three runners and while ODE TO JOY will struggle, STORM TROOPS and RAFAELLO both look to have winning hopes with the latter also having the services of a handy claimer (2kg).

The field has depth though and HIP HIP HOORAY could be the one they all have to beat.

The former Kiwi got punters attention when winning at his Singapore debut and lost no friends when just being beaten in KSA Company at his second start.

He was keen at both starts so the blinkers go off and he may be a horse that features heavily in better races than this in the 2017 season.

Monday 2 January

Best Bets: (ACE KING race 8, win), (FORTUNE WINNER race 7, each-way) and (RED DAWS race 6, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (8, 9 and 11), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 4 and 7), race 10 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and race 11 (1 and 7).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 2 MACARTHUR – 5 I’VE GOT A FEELING – 3 BARNATO – 1 ASTROJET

A couple of promising 3YO’s up against the older horses in this Class 4 sprint. MACARTHUR won well for a new stable when resuming after showing early promise; he rises 2.5 kg but should be prominent throughout. I’VE GOT A FEELING also shows promise. He has speed and despite the wide gate can be prominent for John Powell. Of the others, ASTROJET showed speed before fading when resuming, his recent trial was moderate but he could show up for Michael Rodd. BARNATO battles away and his recent trial was strong; he will be prominent but can get found out late. GOLDEN CASINO drops back in trip after some solid poly efforts, he has won on turf and could show up from the good gate and STIRLING is a must for exotics.

1 ASTROJET *** Showed speed before fading when resuming. But appreciates the run and can show up for Michael Rodd. 10

2 MACARTHUR *** Won well when resuming. Rises 2.5 kg but should be prominent throughout. 4.00

3 BARNATO *** Battles away and recent trial was strong. Will be prominent but can get found out late. 10

4 GATO NEGRO ** Hasn’t won for some time but could be running on and one to keep safe. 12

5 I’VE GOT A FEELING *** Shows promise. Has speed and despite the wide gate can be prominent. 4.00

6 ZIPPY GENERAL * Has struggled since KSD win. May need easier. 12

7 THUNDER CAT * Only wins have been on poly and recent form ordinary. 50

8 AUSSIE EAGLE * Won Avondale Maiden over 1400m and placed twice in 6 outings in NZ. Trials have been moderate. Should need longer. 20

9 STIRLING ** Racing soundly on poly. Has won on turf over this trip in higher grade and could show up. 6.00

10 GOLDEN CASINO ** Drops back in trip after some solid poly efforts. Has won on turf and could show up from the good gate. 10

11 EXQUISITELY SWEET ** Better on poly but in solid form and can include in exotics from gate 1. 33

12 SATELLITE BOY * Racing soundly on poly but usually found out late. Recent trial was solid but awkwardly drawn. 33

13 HONGCHEN * Drops back in trip and best form is over longer. 50

14 BRAHMS AND LISZT * Has won twice at this distance but recent form ordinary and poorly drawn. May need easier. 50

15 PRECHAGORDA ** Still a Maiden but has raced well in this company and could show up. 20

16 IMPERIAL BOY * OK last start but best efforts have been on poly and 1200m can test. 33

Race 6

Selections; 8 RED DUKE – 3 TAICHI BELT – 4 GALILEO’S APPROACH – 10 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN

Some very moderate ones in an Open Maiden over 1400m. RED DUKE had support at his debut and while not placing, the money usually means he has ability. The run good enough to think he appreciates 1400m and he could be hard to beat. CREAMY CUSTARD has not been far away at all three outings and his recent trial was solid; blinkers and a good gate will help. TAICHI BELT is improving with racing and with Michael Rodd to ride should be handy throughout; he gets his chance to break through. MUSCULAR CAPTAIN battled on the poly last start but his previous turf efforts were good so he gets his chance. GALILEO’S APPROACH placed two starts back before finding 1700m too far last start; he goes close. Market best guide on the rest.

1 THREE LIONS * Appreciates maiden Company but has shown nothing to date. 50

2 EASTERN VICTORY ** Placed in a Ballarat Maiden over this trip before arrival. Will find this easier than recent outings and should be running on. 20

3 TAICHI BELT *** Improving with racing and should be handy throughout. Gets his chance to break through. 4.00

4 GALILEO’S APPROACH *** Placed over this trip two starts back and should be handy throughout. 10

5 CREAMY CUSTARD *** Not far away at all three outings and recent trial was solid. Blinkers and a good gate will help. 4.00

6 START ME UP * Tested on race form but recent trial was OK. 50

7 NOVA RANGER * Only battled at first start for new stable last outing. Showed some speed at only turf outing. Could improve. 16

8 RED DUKE *** Supported and battled on at debut and extra distance should suit. Big show. 8.00

9 VIVA JOE STRUMMER * Only battled at debut but should improve on the run. 25

10 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN *** Battled on poly but previous turf efforts were good. Should be handy throughout. 6.00

11 SUPER ACE * Has shown little to date. 33

12 CAPTAIN ROYAL ** Hampered but battled on well on poly when resuming. Awkwardly drawn but could show up. 16

13 MOZART ECLIPSE * Has shown little to date. 25

14 GOLDEN THUNDER ** By Libourne Lad. Half-brother to 5 minor winners. Trials have been solid. Watch for support. 16

Race 7

Selections; 1 FORTUNE WINNER – 9 HERO I AM – 6 BOARD WALK – 7 IRON MAN

A competitive Class 3 over 1200m on the poly. The mare FORTUNE WINNER struggled in the EW Barker but is better suited here; she will get back but should be running on and hard to beat on best Poly form. The relative newcomer from Argentina, IRON MAN, improved last start and his recent trial was good so he can make his presence felt. HERO I AM has run on well at his past two poly outings and his recent trial was strong; with no weight on his back he can show up. Winkers go on BRAHMA CIRCUS and he is rarely far away in this class over 1200m. The honest veterans, BOARDWALK and GOLDEN CURL rarely run bad races and are suited in this company. ELITE STAR is up in grade but has a good poly record and his recent trial was solid. Blinkers go back on and he should be handy throughout.

1 FORTUNE WINNER *** Struggled in EW Barker but better suited here. Should be running on and hard to hold out. 4.00

2 GOLDEN CURL ** Best form is on turf but suited this class and claim helps. Will be running on. 10

3 GHOST * Has speed and claim helps but 1200m can test. 20

4 BRAHMA CIRCUS ** Winkers on and rarely far away in this class and distance. Should get a good run throughout. 8.00

5 ELITE STAR *** Up in grade but has a good poly record and recent trial was solid. Blinkers go back on and should be handy throughout. 4.00

6 BOARD WALK *** Has an excellent poly record and suited this class. Rarely runs a bad race and should be prominent. 10

7 IRON MAN *** Improved last start and recent trial was good. Can make his presence felt. 5.00

8 POWER LIN ** Rarely far away but better in Class 4. 16

9 HERO I AM *** Has run on well at past two poly outings and recent trial was strong. Can show up with no weight. 6.00

Race 8

Selections; 8 ACE KING – 11 AUSPICIOUS ACE – 9 SOUTHERN DRAGON – 5 MOON CHARM

Novice races are always interesting from a weight/rating ratio point of view and as usual a few promising 3YO’s are the horses to watch. Three of the youngsters have last start debut wins to their name including ACE KING who won very well over 1200m. In his favour is some extra weight relief courtesy of a 2kg MM Firdaus claim and from gate 2 he should get all the favours. AUSPICIOUS ACE also won nicely on debut and given she is still immature, she has an upside. The extra 400m also looks in her favour and she might be the value of the main hopes. SOUTHERN DRAGON is the other last start debut winner and that effort suggests he is one to watch although gate 11 could test in this field. Of the rest, MOON CHARM is resuming after a strong maiden win over 1600m and he should race well first up over what should be a suitable trip.

1 SUN SCRAPER * Improves on Singapore debut with extra ground in his favour but may need longer again. 33

2 GOLDEN PENINSULA ** Won similar affair when breaking maiden status two starts back and gets blinkers of this. 12

3 MR CROWE * Not in well at the race conditions but always competitive this trip so can include in exotics. 20

4 VRAAD * Form reads badly and eligible for easier but this trip is more suitable. 50

5 MOON CHARM *** Resuming after strong maiden win over a mile an this looks suitable to win first up. 9.00

6 CERDAN ** Maiden who just missed in this Company and trip two starts back and worth thought again. 12

7 RED RACKHAM * Blinkers back on but no. 200

8 ACE KING *** Won very well on debut and subsequent good trial suggests he can go on with the job. 3.00

9 SOUTHERN DRAGON *** Won very well on debut and another to follow through the grades. 3.00

10 NEO’S CLASSIC * Broke maiden status at odds two back but recent effort only ordinary so take on trust. 20

11 AUSPICIOUS ACE *** Still has a bit to learn about the racing caper but win on debut was full of merit and pay to keep very safe with extra ground in his favour. 5.00

Race 9

Selections; 7 HIP HIP HOORAY – 3 STORM TROOPS – 2 RAFAELLO – 4 DARCI CHARMER

A better than solid BM89 sprint with the majority of the field not looking out of place in feature sprints. In fact the likes of STORM TROOPS, RAFAELLO and DARCI CHARMER have been in the mix at Group level of late and all should race well. Of the three, STORM TROOPS finished fourth in EW Barker last start and is better suited dropping back to 1200m (his last two wins were over this trip). He also boats a terrific winning strike rate and he could be hardest to beat. His stablemate RAFAELLO also looks suited with his trainer, Ricardo Le Grande, opting for a 2kg claimer on the 4YO. DARCI CHARMER is also a big show and may sneak out to odds given the depth of this field. But one they all have to watch is HIP HIP HORRAY. The former Kiwi hit the ground running when winning at his Singapore debut and showed he is up to this by just missing last start in KSA Company. Blinkers are off so he should race more generously and be hard to hold out. KAM’S COMET the value runner.

1 KAM’S COMET *** Better on the poly and hasn’t won since February last year but will find this Company to his liking and 4kg claim helps. Value. 20

2 RAFAELLO *** Excuses last start not to win in better Company than this and gets his chance with blinkers added from gate 2. 5.00

3 STORM TROOPS *** Not far away in the EW Barker and better suited in this so hard to beat. 3.00

4 DARCI CHARMER *** Always a show over 1200m and will be there when the whips are cracking. 12

5 DRAGON FURY ** Honest but better suited over 1400m. 33

6 MYCAPTAINOBLIVIOUS ** Yet to win on the turf but has gone close of late and should be in the mix at odds. 20

7 HIP HIP HOORAY *** Blinkers off after just missing in KSA Company at second start in Singapore and hard to beat here. 3.00

8 SISTER IN LAW * Former Malaysian who might find this a tough ask at Singapore debut. 50

9 VIVIANO ** Tested this level but in solid form and can include in exotics. 20

10 PIONEER SEVEN * Like to see more this campaign before considering. 50

11 KNIGHT WAGER ** Progressive type resuming and pay to keep safe with no weight. 33

12 L’APPRENTI SORCIER ** Excuses last start and will improve with each race in Singapore. 20

13 ODE TO JOY ** In form and recent trial was good but like to see over longer in this Company. 33

14 ARES * Smart type resuming and may need longer to show his best. 50

Race 10

Selections; 2 COOL CAT – 1 A LOT IN HAND – 5 UNSURPASSED – 6 BARNBURGH LAD

This looks a strong Class 5 on paper and as usual a few horses dropping in Class – A LOT IN HAND, COOL CAT and UNSURPASSED – can turn around some seemingly poor form and win. “Which one?” is the burning question but it might be an 11YO in COOL CAT who shows he is still up to the task. His last win was when he dropped to Class 5 and his recent form in better races than this has been good. A LOT IN HAND won in Class 4 only six starts back and wasn’t far away two starts back in the same grade. He has drawn well and a recent trial suggests he is ready to win this. UNSURPASSED is yet to win in Singapore but shown enough to think the drop to Class 5 could see a result. Plenty of others can win including BARNBURGH LAD, INVINCIBLE MAN, FLYING SHADOW and HELEN.

1 A LOT IN HAND *** Form better than it reads and a significant drop in Class should see a result. 8.00

2 COOL CAT *** Veteran who is in solid form and won the last time he dropped to Class 5. 6.00

3 FLYING SHADOW *** Found one better at his last four starts in similar affairs to this and has to win soon. 4.00

4 INVINCIBLE MAN *** Placed at his last three starts with support since dropping to Class 5 and can win this. 5.00

5 UNSURPASSED *** Yet to win in Singapore but sneaks into Class 5 and look for big run. 8.00

6 BARNBURGH LAD *** Won two of his last four starts in similar affairs to this and looks the benchmark. 5.00

7 HELEN *** Form better than it reads and wins one soon in Class 5. 12

8 GALLANT HEIGHTS * Needs longer. 200

9 NOVA STAR ** Looks hopelessly out of form but drops in grade which should see marked improvement. 33

10 WONDERFUL ERA * Resuming and trials OK but should need longer. 200

11 SUPER JOY ** Has more than enough speed to make use of the ace but was found out late last start under similar circumstances. 12

12 GREATBALLS OF FIRE * Like to see over longer. 33

13 MAJOR GREEN ** Maiden who has looked due and pay to keep safe if he gets a start. 20

14 SUPER EIGHT ** Misses his form but wins when on song. 20

Race 11

Selections; 7 NOVA MISSILE – 1 ARAMCO – 6 RUN IT TWICE – 5 LUCKY LINCOLN

An excellent race to finish what has been a big two days racing in Singapore to start the racing year. NOVA MISSILE broke his maiden status last start and that win coupled with a big Singapore debut in Novice Company suggests he is better than Class 4. Olivier Placais takes over from the suspended Manny Nunes and the Frenchman will get all the favours from gate 5. ARAMCO is the danger. The 4YO lived up to some handy Australian form when winning at his Singapore debut and while beaten fair and square last start and drawn wide here, he looks the goods and worth another look. It is by no means a two horse race and throw the blanket over the likes of LIM’S KNIGHT, GOLD CROWN, LUCKY LINCOLN, RUN IT TWICE and the first emergency, SIAM SAPPHIRE, as all win without surprising.

1 ARAMCO *** Beaten fair and square as the odds on elect last start after very good win at Singapore debut. Trialled very well since and happy to follow. 3.30

2 LIM’S KNIGHT *** Ran on very well to place in similar affair to this last start and expect much the same. 10

3 GOLD CROWN *** Hard to fault form but needs a result. 12

4 KEVIN ELEVEN * Backbench at best. 200

5 LUCKY LINCOLN *** Drops back form the mile but two wins have been this trip and in form. 10

6 RUN IT TWICE *** Placed in Class 3 last start and form prior in this Company has him winning again soon. 4.00

7 NOVA MISSILE *** Won very well when breaking maiden status at second career start and looks more than up to this. 4.00

8 QUICKSILVER ** Struggled at his last few but blinkers go off and recent good trial sans headgear suggests he improves. 33

9 ROCK EAGLE ** Appreciates first-up run and can improve and be more than competitive in this Company. 20

10 SUN THUNDER * Needs to show more before considering. 50

11 ASPREY * Not at his best of late and have to take on trust. 50

12 LAKE HUKA ** Competitive but this is a very strong Class 4 field so place best option. 20

13 ASTROSPEED ** Resuming after very good maiden win but the spell has been a long one so take on trust. 33

14 SMART MASTER * Will need easier than this. 100

15 SIAM SAPPHIRE *** Talented 3YO who wins one of these sooner than later. 6.00

16 DICAPRIO ** Showed enough last start to think he is up to Class 4 Company and one for exotics at value. 33

