NHA AGM – Positive Feedback

The 135th Annual General Meeting of Members was held at the offices of the National Horseracing Authority, Turf Club Street, Turffontein, on Wednesday, 18th January 2017 at 14:00.

The Chairman, Mr Andrew O’ Connor, announced the following achievements and milestones during the last financial year (1 August 2015 to 31 July 2016):

A total of 4027 races were run by 44188 runners on the eight racecourses in South Africa.

253 Trainers & Assistant Trainers were active and registered with the NHA.

148 Jockeys and Apprentice Jockeys were active and registered with the NHA.

The total number of horses exported increased by 141 %.

The NHA Laboratory was re-accredited by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System).

The Stud Book Department is being revamped to improve its core function, service delivery and delivery times.

The Audited Financial Statements were approved.

The NHA Laboratory is doing sterling work with a total of 6073 equine specimens analysed with five race day positive findings. Rider samples totalled 497, out of which five were positive findings.

The Laboratory is a signatory member of international and Asian screening limits and internationally prohibited substance thresholds.

The NHA is pleased to report that gender equity amongst permanent staff is just about 50/50.

The NHA is proud to announce that in the midst of considerable change, impressive strides are being made.

Press release issued by the National Horseracing Authority – 18 January 2017