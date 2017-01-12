NHA: Anton Marcus Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 12 January 2017, Jockey Anton Marcus was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose as the rider of GOOD TO GIVE, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to other runners when he shifted inwards at approximately the 800m in Race 9 at Greyville Racecourse on 1 January 2017.

Jockey Marcus pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Marcus guilty and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Jockey Marcus has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.