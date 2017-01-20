Alcohol – Jock Gets 14 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Johannesburg on 18 January 2017, Jockey Collen Thabana was charged with a contravention of Rules 77.1.1 and 77.2.1.

This arose in that he presented himself to ride at the Vaal Racecourse on 5 January 2017 whilst having a banned substance, namely alcohol, with a concentration level of 0,038mg, which is over the concentration threshold of 0,024mg in his breath.

Jockey Thabana pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board, after hearing all the evidence and factors presented during the Inquiry by Jockey Thabana, as well as what was said in mitigation, ruled that Jockey Thabana be suspended from riding in races for a period of fourteen (14) days.

Mr Thabana has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.