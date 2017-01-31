Cost Himself Fourth – Gets Ten Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Johannesburg on 28 January 2017, Jockey Donavan Mansour was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that as the rider of CELTIC LADY he failed to ride this filly out to the end of Race 7 at Turffontein Racecourse on 28 January 2017, and thereby prejudiced his chances of obtaining fourth place.

Jockey Mansour pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

After having considered the evidence and Mr Mansour’s points of mitigation, the Inquiry Board suspended Mr Mansour from riding in races for a period of ten days.

Mr Mansour waived his right of appeal and is suspended from 8 February to 17 February 2017, both days inclusive.