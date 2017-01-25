NHA – New National Board Directors

National Horseracing Authority CEO Lyndon Barends has announced that in terms of Chapter 4 of the Constitution of The National Horseracing Authority, the Nominations Committee, consisting of past chairmen Messrs Alick Costa, Larry Nestadt, Jonathan Witts-Hewinson and Altus Joubert, has appointed Messrs Sholto M. Dolamo and Panayiotis Stais to the Board of Directors of the NHA to fill the two vacancies on the Board.

Both Messrs Dolamo and Stais are ‘independent persons’ as contemplated by clause 15.1.2 of the Constitution.

Mr Dolamo holds B.Sc. (Chemistry), B.Tech (Ceramics Science) and M.Sc. (Materials Engineering) degrees and an MBA from GIBS. He is currently Executive Head of Research at the PIC. Prior to that he worked for Stanlib Asset Management.

Mr Dolomo also has 10 years experience within the mining and manufacturing industry, including 6 years as research scientist engineer at De Beers research laboratory.

Mr Stais is a member of the Johannesburg Bar and has been a senior counsel since 2006.

He was an executive member of the SA National Equestrian Federation and was for several years the chairman of its Disciplinary Council. Mr Stais has from time to time acted as defence counsel for South African clients before the Fédération Equestre Internationale and has also presided as Chairman of an NHA Appeal Tribunal.

He is a keen horseman, as is his daughter Alexa, who represented South Africa in show jumping in the 2014 Beijing Youth Olympics. She and her sister Eleni also represented SA at the World Equestrian Games.