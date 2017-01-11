Abuse – Trainer Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry which was concluded on 9 January 2017 at Flamingo Park Racecourse, Trainer Corrie Lensley was charged with a contravention of Rule 10.5.1.

This arose as a result of him being the person responsible for the care, treatment and training of AFRICAN FISH EAGLE and SCARLET RIVERA, and that he failed to ensure that various Workriders and Grooms in his employ did not abuse and/or ill-treat these horses during training.

Trainer Lensley pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R40 000-00.

Trainer Lensley has the right of appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.