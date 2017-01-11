The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry which was concluded on 9 January 2017 at Flamingo Park Racecourse, Trainer Corrie Lensley was charged with a contravention of Rule 10.5.1.
This arose as a result of him being the person responsible for the care, treatment and training of AFRICAN FISH EAGLE and SCARLET RIVERA, and that he failed to ensure that various Workriders and Grooms in his employ did not abuse and/or ill-treat these horses during training.
Trainer Lensley pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty of the charge.
The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R40 000-00.
Trainer Lensley has the right of appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.
3 comments on “Abuse – Trainer Fined”
This is bad news for horse racing ,the sport has done its self no favours over the last few days locally or on the international front .Dishonest and unscrupulous characters need to be reported both owners and trainers .News travels so fast via the internet so maybe over the weekend there was no smoke without the fire .I commend sporting post for this article but have seen no reaction to the Queens Plate owner /trainer bust up re the triple crown winner ,maybe it is because of the high profile but it would be interesting to publish both sides of that storey .I think this trainer Mr Lensley has received a very light fine ,this as an owner is where we have no idea who we are employing maybe trainers should provide there CV so we know who we are dealing with and yes there are two sides to the storey owners should pay their accounts Fair play all round .
Yeah! News is News. What did happen? Do let us know.
Corrie Lensley fined R 40 000 because his employees abused/mistreated two horses.
Assistant trainer to Paul Lafferty fined R 7500 for abusing an employee