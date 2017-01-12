Nice Newcomers

A solid if unspectacular Friday night meeting but with one eye on the future there looks to be some very interesting newcomers and some potential topline 3YO’s to keep punters happy.

In the lucky last, the former Kiwi MONTAIGNE has shown enough since arriving to think he has plenty to offer at his Singapore debut. He brings modest form from New Zealand but his recent local trial was eye-catching and the Baertschiger stable is certainly in form. Michael Clement saddles the other raced newcomer in KNIGHT JUDGE who arrived in Singapore after winning at his only start in Australia. He too has trialled well enough to win at his Kranji debut and in his favour he has found a very weak Class 4 field in race 5 on the card.

Apart from the newcomers, two handy 3YO’s in SKYWALK and SHADOW OF WAR go head-to-head in race 8, an OB74 over 1200m on the turf. Both come off strong last start wins and both have shown more than enough going through the grades to think they play a big part in the upcoming Three Year Old series.

Good horses, good racing!

Friday 13 January

Best Bets: (KNIGHT JUDGE race 5 win), (THE GENERAL race 7, win) and (COUNTOFMONTECRISTO race 2, each-way).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (1, 2, 9 and 10), race 7 (1, 2 and 3), race 8 (2, 3, 4 and 5), race 9 (1, 2 and 3).

Race 1

Selections; 1 MR CONNERY – 8 HAPPY SAGA – 5 Q NINE MAXIM – 2 CLUTHA LAD

The usual suspects go round in this Class 5 Poly mile and we can expect a battling affair late with many winning hopes. MR CONNERY probably starts favourite after just missing over 1700m last start in similar Company and from gate 4, he gets all the favours. CLUTHA LAD was working home well in the same race and he should figure in the finish again with a 2kg claim looking a good move. HAPPY SAGA also looks very well placed back on the Poly and should be working home strongly with regular hoop, O Placais, onboard. Of the rest with winning hopes, PERFECT CHALLENGER did it tough last start and ways looks an each-way hope in races like this while Q NINE MAXIM is also in the mix but his lack of winning form is a concern.

1 MR CONNERY *** Just missed last start over 1700m and right in this from gate 4. 3.00

2 CLUTHA LAD *** Showed enough last start dropping to Class 5 to follow with handy claim a factor. 6.00

3 PERFECT CHALLENGER *** Did it tough last start so worth another look in a race that suits. 8.00

4 MASTER BANGER * Winkers off but needs to show more. 33

5 Q NINE MAXIM *** Not the type to win out of turn but placed on turf last start and should improve this trip on the Poly. 5.00

6 WINNING STAR ** Super disappointing last start but pay to keep safe as most recent win was this trip and track. 33

7 GALLANT HEIGHTS * Another that should be doing better in races like this but hard to have on recent form. 33

8 HAPPY SAGA *** No luck with barriers but will be running on very strongly late in what is a very suitable race. 5.00

9 HAN SOLO * Only win was at a mile but needs to improve on recent efforts. 50

10 KARIGARA ** Coming off a shocker but previous form was sound so worth a market watch. 7.00

11 MANMADHAN * Not on recent Ply form. 100

Race 2

Selections; 5 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO – 1 SILKINO – 8 MY HORSE – 9 PERFECT DJ

Not many serious winning hopes in this Restricted Maiden and as such the market will be a very good guide, especially on the standout newcomer, COUNTOFMONTECRISTO. The 3YO NZ gelding looked impressive enough winning his Official trial to think he can win on debut and with Zaki up from gate 2, a forward run is expected. However, SILKINO has the race experience on the board and should win soon. The 3YO Aussie has shown a liking to the Poly and has been stiff not to win at his last couple when the saddle slipped on both occasions. Blinkers go off and Mosse goes on and he wins without surprising. MY HORSE improved lengths on his debut to place at start two and looks the only other serious winning hope on exposed form. Of the rest, keep REDOUBT and SIAM GEMSTONE very safe at odds as they both trial well and can improve on poor debut runs.

1 SILKINO *** Blinkers off after just missing at his last two starts when saddle slipped on both occasions. Big show. 3.00

2 IMMORTAL LEGACY ** Improved at very long odds last start and pay to start following. 12

3 POMP ** Always in the mix but will need some luck from wide gate. 12

4 SPECIAL RAIN ** Recent trial OK. Shows enough late in races to think he has something to offer but may need longer than this. 20

5 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO *** Looked good at Official trial and can win on debut with gate 2 a bonus. 5.00

6 LIM’S STARDOM * Debut was solid but might need further to show his best. 20

7 MAJULAH * Most recent trial was solid but would like to see market support. 33

8 MY HORSE *** Improved on solid debut to place last start and must go close stepping up to 1200m. 4.00

9 PERFECT DJ * Battles away but may need easier. 33

10 REDOUBT ** Will appreciate debut run and step up to 1200m and another to include at odds on the back on good recent trial. 12

11 SIAM GEMSTONE ** Excuses on debut and could surprise at very long odds on solid trial form. 18

12 GOLDEN SPARK * Recent trial OK but drawn wide and may need the run. 20

13 STAR INVINCIBLE ** Backing up after just a fair run last Friday but drawn the ace and some show on good previous form. 12

14 THE ONE * No. 100

Race 3

Selections; 6 LIM’S SHOT – 5 ELITE TAKES ALL – 3 MIGHTY CONQUEROR – 2 NATURAL IMPULSE

Some very progressive types in this Class 4 Poly sprint, which makes it one of the more interesting races with regards to form going forward. Two horses – ELITE TAKES ALL and LIM’S SHOT – are coming off last start wins and both should come in for plenty of punter support. ELITE TAKES ALL surprised a few by winning at nice odds at his race debut but that effort easily good enough to win in this grade with gate 1 a factor. LIM’S SHOT also won well but that was after a good sighter on debut – both runs with heavy support. Beasley stays on and LIM’S SHOT looks a horse with a solid future. MIGHTY CONQUEROR and NATURAL IMPULSE the two others that win without surprising with the latter first-up after a campaign that netted three wins. Keep CHAMPAGNE REIN safe first-up as he should appreciate the Company and did look like winning last campaign.

1 CHAMPAGNE REIN ** Resuming after a poor run but worth thought dropping to Class 4 on previous good form. 8.00

2 NATURAL IMPULSE *** Resuming after a winning campaign and must be respected. 8.00

3 MIGHTY CONQUEROR *** Having first Poly run but trials well and wins again soon. 6.00

4 EFFORTLESS ** Has been mixing his form of late and coming off a shocker but wins on his day. 12

5 ELITE TAKES ALL *** Surprised a few when winning well on debut and pay to follow on that effort. 4.00

6 LIM’S SHOT *** Backed up a good debut with a nice win and more than up to this Company. 2.50

7 KAZUO ** Just battled away last start but previous form solid and can include in exotics. 12

8 MASTER DRAGON * No. 200

9 LUCKY BOY ** Like to see in Class 5 but showed two back he is worth consideration with best work expected late. 20

Race 4

Selections; 2 HUMDINGER – 4 PUSONG PINOY – 1 BRAHMS AND LISZT – 10 ROAN RANGER

This looks a very weak Class 5 field and as such HUMDINGER gets his chance to get back into the winners circle. The 5YO has two career wins to his name – both on the turf over 1400m – so given he placed last start on the Poly when dropping to Class 5; he could be hard to beat. His main (and perhaps only) danger is the last start winner in PUSONG PINOY. The 4YO broke his maiden status on that occasion and given that was in a very similar affair to this, he can win again with support likely. Those that follow jockey changes should note that Duric jumps off the last start winner to ride HUMDINGER. Of the rest, BRAHMS AND LISZT looks in average form but could improve lengths dropping to Class 5 for the first time while ROAN RANGER showed enough last start to follow.

1 BRAHMS AND LISZT *** Form reads badly but finds himself in Class 5 for the first time and this field is average at best. 12

2 HUMDINGER *** Showed Class 5 is his caper when placing and can improve again over only winning distance. 3.00

3 LEE MAN * Nothing when resuming but can improve dropping to Class 5 with blinkers added for good measure. 33

4 PUSONG PINOY *** Broke maiden status in fine style in similar affair to this last start and pay to follow. 3.00

5 AMISTAD ** Usually in the exotic mix and pay to include somewhere. 12

6 RAINBOW WARRIOR * Maiden who has been freshened after some poor from and have to take on trust. 33

7 EVERTRUST ** Tough to follow but got home OK late last start so could be on the improve. 20

8 LUCKY COME ** Resuming and can include in exotics in what is a race with no depth. 12

9 ALADDIN ** Ran on very well to place at long odds last start and expect much the same. 20

10 ROAN RANGER *** Came in for some support when placing in a similar affair last start and must go close. 8.00

11 BROWNE’S ANATOMY ** A better option on the Poly but not a mile away last start this trip and can include in exotics. 20

12 GOLDEN ROSEWOOD ** Long-term maiden who goes good enough on his day to place. 20

13 LOYALTY’S ANGEL ** Ran a very cheeky at long odds last Friday and pay to keep safe is he gets a start. 20

Race 5

Selections; 4 KNIGHT JUDGE – 5 LADRONE – 2 ZIPPY GENERAL – 3 BARNATO

Once again the market may be our best friend in what looks a weak Class 4 field, which includes one raced newcomer from Australia. The debutante is KNIGHT JUDGE who won at his only start Down Under as Tell The Judge. Now a 4YO, KNIGHT JUDGE has trialled well locally under the care of Michael Clements and with G Mosse to ride from gate 2, he can win at his Kranji debut. In his favour is nothing jumps off the page to win this race although LADRONE will give a sight from the ace. The 5YO is not seen that often on the turf but did lead before finishing second in KSD Company two starts back on this surface. Of the rest, ZIPPY GENERAL, BARNATO and AHMAR all should figure in the mix while DAMON – who should need longer – could be benefitted from a solid early tempo and figure late.

1 DAMON ** Will win in Class 4 sooner than later but should need longer. 12

2 ZIPPY GENERAL ** Placed last start at long odds in similar affair and should be thereabouts again from the good gate. 12

3 BARNATO ** Battled away last start and always worth an each-way look. 8.00

4 KNIGHT JUDGE *** Former Australian who had one start for one win before arriving. Trials like he can win at Singapore debut. 4.00

5 LADRONE *** Should lead from gate 1 and be hard to pass in this weak Class 4 field. 4.00

6 LIM’S ARCHER * Has been disappointing since breaking maiden status in Graduation Company and have to take on trust. 20

7 PROUD PINOY * Like to see support or some form before considering this campaign. 33

8 AHMAR ** Improving with each run in Singapore and should figure in the mix each-way. 10

9 METTLESOME * May improve on the turf but not for me. 100

10 SMART FORTUNE * Resuming with blinkers added and may need easier. 50

11 PRINCE FERDINAND * Maiden who needs easier than this. 50

Race 6

Selections; 9 REAL GOODMAN – 10 SIMPANG – 2 NINEPINS – 1 GENERAL CONATUS

Yes, it is Class 5 division 2 but not many race fields are worse than the one assembled for this and punters should tread with caution. In fact it’s so weak that a couple of horses rated in the twenties in REAL GOODMAN and SIMPANG could start at close to even money. Both last won in the middle of 2015 but both can win this on recent form. The maiden NINEPINS and the out-of-form-but-better-than-most-of-these GENERAL CONATUS the only two others to consider and yes, the market will be a good guide. Bartender!

1 GENERAL CONATUS *** Not at his best of late but this field is weak and would go close if having a good day. 8.00

2 NINEPINS *** Sixteen start maiden who has shown glimpses including recent placing over this trip. Keep safe from gate 1. 4.00

3 GOLD CUSTOMER * Struggles as a rule. 50

4 RON * Will run a cheeky race but should be found out late. 50

5 HAPPY JOY * Appreciates first-up run but easier to ignore. 50

6 AUREUS * No. 50

7 GOOD MISSION * Hard to have. 50

8 SILENT POWER * Another one struggling. 50

9 REAL GOODMAN *** Showed last start why this type of race is his caper and will not find one weaker than this. 2.50

10 SIMPANG *** Longtime between wins but another who placed last start and wins on a repeat effort. 2.50

Race 7

Selections; 3 THE GENERAL – 2 KAM’S COMET – 1 GOOD NEWS – 10 VIVIANO

While the likes of VIVIANO, MR FANTASTIC and LASER STORM should all figure somewhere in the finish of this Poly sprint, the winner should come from the three horses at the top of the ratings in GOOD NEWS, KAM’S COMET and THE GENERAL. All three come off last start placings but THE GENERAL won two starts back and his form prior to that was very good. In saying that, GOOD NEWS flew home last start over 1100m and his Poly record speaks for itself while KAM’S COMET did well to place on the turf last start and he too is a better option on the Poly.

1 GOOD NEWS *** Ran on very well to place over 1100m last start and hard to hold out of race run to suit. 5.00

2 KAM’S COMET *** Did it tough before placing last start at odds and better again back on the Poly so can win. 5.00

3 THE GENERAL *** Poly specialist in form and looks the benchmark in this field. 2.50

4 CAVALLO * Nothing at his last couple but may improve at long odds back on the Poly. 33

5 LASER STORM ** Resuming after a shocker but dead-heated in very good poly Company the start prior so keep safe. 12

6 MR FANTASTIC ** Has a good winning record and keeps a few honest on best Poly form. 6.00

7 HAPPY MONEY * No. 100

8 DRAGON FURY * Honest but a better option over 1400m. 33

9 ONE RAR * Resuming and should need longer before considering. 33

10 VIVIANO ** In solid form and more than handles the Poly so keep very safe. 10

11 DRAGONHEAD * Placed at odds two starts back but hard to follow. 33

12 PIONEER SEVEN * Excuses at his last couple but might be looking for easier Company than this. 50

Race 8

Selections; 5 SKYWALK – 3 SHADOW OF WAR – 2 BIG MAN – 4 GUILTY PLEASURES

While Shane Baertschiger may disagree, this race could be a battle between two smart 3YO’s in SKYWALK and SHADOW OF WAR with both horses coming off strong last start wins. SKYWALK placed in Group Company as a 2YO before just missing at his next start as a 3YO in Graduation Company. He made quick amends at his next start in Novice Company taking his career record to five starts for two wins and two placings. SHADOW OF WAR has one more win to his name and has had one less start. That is an impressive start to what should be a good career however, all four starts have been on the Polytrack – his last three over 1000m. As mentioned Shane Baertschiger has a big say in this race with his two runners – BIG MAN and GUILTY PLEASURES – both looking well placed to be in the winning mix.

1 HIMALAYA DRAGON ** Just missed last start but lack of turf form a concern. 20

2 BIG MAN *** Did it tough last start over 1400m and subsequent nice trial suggests he can win this. 4.00

3 SHADOW OF WAR *** Yet to race on the turf but impressive winning three from four and has to be respected. 3.00

4 GUILTY PLEASURES *** Resuming and recent trial suggests he can continue his good run of form. 8.00

5 SKYWALK *** Three Year Old who won well in Novice Company last start and pay to keep following. 3.00

6 SAND BANK * Has pace but should need something easier than this. 33

7 RUN IT TWICE ** Might need Class 4 to win but excuses last start and keeps a few honest at value. 20

8 ASPEN * Reassess over longer in easier. 100

9 PERFECT CURIOSITY * Goes OK on his day but eligible for much easier Company than this. 33

10 SPIRIT SEVEN * Reassess in easier over longer. 33

Race 9

Selections; 3 MONTAIGNE – 2 LIM’S BULLET – 1 FIRST PRECINCT – 6 THE COSMOS

LIM’S BULLET looks the obvious pick on race form but the race has a handy newcomer in MONTAIGNE to keep punters interested. In fact you can make a good case for the former Kiwi who put in a very nice effort when winning a recent trial and he looks ready to show his best at his Singapore debut. LIM’S BULLET is resuming after having heavy support when first up last year. You could make excuses for that run and well worth another look on the form he showed prior. FIRST PRECINCT is another to watch. The former Aussie was never in the hunt at his Singapore debut and that effort good enough to think he can improve for the run and play a part here. Market best guide on the rest.

1 FIRST PRECINCT ***` Never involved at Singapore debut but appreciates the run and pay to keep safe. 8.00

2 LIM’S BULLET *** Resuming after having support when only fair when resuming last year. Improves for the outing and can win. 2.50

3 MONTAIGNE *** Former Kiwi who won one from six starts but local trial suggests he has settled in well and goes close. 3.00

4 MOMENT OF JUSTICE ** Back in trip but honest and should figure at the business end. 8.00

5 ROCK EAGLE * Like to see over a tad longer in this Company. 33

6 THE COSMOS ** Having first run in Singapore on turf but the type to keep safe with blinkers off. 12

7 EURO ZONE * Solid on occasion but needs easier than this. 20

8 ICONNIC * Like to see more this campaign before considering. 33

9 SUN FORCE * No. 100

10 GIORGIO * Reassess easier Company. 100

11 HONGCHEN ** Not a mile away last start and can include in exotics at value. 20

12 SMART MASTER ** Another who should need easier but not a mile away last start and could figure in exotics. 20

