Nunes To Get Off Mark Today

Manny Nunes officially received his 2016 Champion Jockey Trophy at Tuesday night’s Singapore Racing Awards and the irony of him yet to get off the mark in 2017 was not lost on the talented Brazilian hoop.

Yes, he hasn’t actually ridden in a race due to suspension but he understands with the wealth of riding talent in Singapore, he must make every race count. And why not start with race 1. NOVA POWER gets the services of Nunes and the 4YO looks well placed from gate 3 to knock in his second career win.

An early race-to-race double is not out of the question, as MAJOR TOM looks a leading hope in the maiden with the step up to 1400m ideal. His other serious winning hopes on the stand-alone Friday meeting are GREY FALCON (race 4), NOVA STRIKE (race 5) and SUPER EIGHT looks to have found a very weak field in the sixth. Nunes rougher hopes include TURQUOISE KING (race 3), STORM TROOPER (7), ELITE STAR (8) and STAR STRIKE in the lucky last and who knows, one of them could be part of a big return to the saddle for the 2016 champ.

Friday 20 January

Best Bets: (NOVA STRIKE race 5 win), (LONGHU race 8, win) and (ODE TO JOY race 7, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (6 and 12), race 7 (1, 3, 5 and 9), race 8 (4, 5 and 8), race 9 (1, 3 and 6).

Race 1

Selections; 10 NOVA POWER – 1 BIG GUARDIAN – 3 LAND BELOW D WIND – 7 HAKAMGONG

While a few horses look ready to win again in what is a suitable affair, NOVA POWER gets the services of Manny Nunes who could open his 2017 account at his very first ride. The 2016 champion rider has been cooling his heels this season due to suspension but looks very well placed on an in-form horse from gate 3 to get back into the winners circle. And while the likes of BIG GUARDIAN and CLERMONT CLUB pick themselves, there could be some value about for the likes of HAKAMGONG and LAND BELOW D WIND. The latter is a maiden who should very much appreciate his first crack at Class 5 Company while HAKAMGONG has trialled well recently so can turn around some recent poor form at odds.

1 BIG GUARDIAN *** Just missed with support similar affair last start and expect much the same. 4.00

2 GOLDEN COIN * Form hopeless and wide gate doesn’t help but should appreciate Class 5 and step up in trip. 50

3 LAND BELOW D WIND *** Shown glimpse in maiden Company and could very well show up in Class 5 with blinkers added. 12

4 CLUTHA LAD ** Nothing last start but always some show in races like this so keep safe. 12

5 PERFECT CHALLENGER ** Tough horse to follow but wins if having a good day. 12

6 Q NINE MAXIM ** Will not win out of turn but usually in the mix in a race like this. 12

7 HAKAMGONG *** Form only fair but last win was in similar affair and recent good trial has him under notice. 8.00

8 CLERMONT CLUB *** Placed last start on the turf and a better option again on the Poly so must go close. 5.00

9 HAPPY JOY * Easier to ignore. 100

10 NOVA POWER *** In form and hard to beat with Nunes from gate 3. 3.00

11 MEGABUCKS * No. 100

12 GOOD MISSION * No. 100

13 SUN HANCOCK ** Long-term maiden who needs things to go his way. 20

14 SIMPANG ** Longtime between wins but will pinch a weak one soon. 12

Race 2

Selections; 8 MAJOR TOM – 2 SUPER DAN – 1 PARAGON STAR – 6 SUPER G

Hopefully Manny Nunes has hit the ground running at his first meeting in 2017 and can make it an early double with MAJOR TOM in this Restricted Maiden. The 3YO had all sorts of excuses last start but showed more than enough to think 1400m will suit and can win in a race with no depth. SUPER DAN probably starts favourite – he has before – and must go very close. The NZ-bred gelding has placed at all three starts but given the heavy support, he really needs to win sooner than later and could be a punting risk here. PARAGON STAR looks the only other obvious winning pick on recent form although SUPER G has shown some ability and STAR INVINCIBLE has placed recently. MAKANANI the value pick for exotics.

1 PARAGON STAR *** Not far away when placing in a similar affair last start and wins one soon. 5.00

2 SUPER DAN *** Needs a result for the support he gets but obviously shown enough to win this. 2.00

3 MOZART ECLIPSE * Struggles as a rule. 100

4 STAR INVINCIBLE ** Just fair last start and drawn badly but some hope on previous good form. 7.00

5 EMPEROR WARRIOR * No. 200

6 SUPER G ** Has a lot to learn about this racing caper but shown ability and pay to keep safe. 33

7 HEPHAESTUS * Will improve with racing but like to see over longer again. 100

8 MAJOR TOM *** All sorts of excuses last start and happy to think he can win this with 1400m in his favour. 3.00

9 TARZAN * Debuted like Jane. 100

10 MILITARY MIGHT * No. 200

11 MAKANANI ** Will improve with each run and can include in exotics at odds. 20

Race 3

Selections; 5 O’WHAT A FEELING – 6 WHOSE ELSE’S – 8 QUICKSILVER – 3 TURQUOISE KING

A race with depth but a couple of horses in O’WHAT A FEELING and WHOSE ELSE’S do look due and it does look a toss up between the pair. O’WHAT A FEELING has done everything bar win of late and usually goes round at a fair price which makes him worth following. WHOSE ELSE’S on the other hand has been heavily supported when placing in similar affairs to this of late and it may be the case of whoever gets the luck in running can break though. As mentioned, the race has depth and ASTROJET and QUICKSILVER are both in form and play a big part in this finish while TURQUOISE KING and SUN EMPIRE look good value options and it may pay to go even wider again in exotics.

1 ASTROJET *** Not a mile away last start and will be prominent throughout. 7.00

2 SUN EMPIRE *** Has been found wanting inn better Company but will lead and last win was in Class 4 so keep safe. 12

3 TURQUOISE KING *** Form a lot better than it looks in the books and happy to think he plays a part in this finish at each-way odds. 12

4 LUCKY JUSTICE ** Yet to win in Singapore but honest and should figure at the business end. 12

5 O’WHAT A FEELING *** Foot on the till and looks the benchmark on form with Powell up. 4.00

6 WHOSE ELSE’S *** Has come into heavy support in similar affair of late and does look due with gate 1 a bonus. 4.00

7 BILLY MOJO ** Led them up and not far away last start at odds and expect much the same. 20

8 QUICKSILVER *** Improved when blinkers went off last start and has trialled well subsequently. Each-way. 8.00

9 O’REILLY BAY ** Form better than it reads and well worth a look at odds. 20

10 LAKE HUKA ** Competitive on his day but should need a tad easier to win. 33

11 ELISE ** Form reads terribly and drawn wide but very much appreciates being back on the turf and could improve at odds. 33

12 OCEAN MASTER ** Maiden resuming and shown enough on his day to consider in exotics at long odds. 50

13 BIMALA * Going along OK but like to see in something easier than this. 20

14 HIKO YUNIKON ** Not a mile away last start in similar affair and another for exotics. 20

Race 4

Selections; 3 GREY FALCON – 5 KEYSTONE – 1 WHAT IFF – 10 NOVA RANGER

Plenty of speedsters in this race, which could spell trouble for punters but as it stands GREY FALCON and KEYSTONE should be fighting this out from go-to-whoa. The pair have also drawn inside gates in 2 and 3 respectively and it might be the case of whoever gets a nice sit or perhaps even a cushy lead wins. Not much separates the pair on paper but KEYSTONE will benefit for dropping back from Class 4 Company. WHAT IFF resuming also has plenty of early toe but has drawn wide which is a concern while NOVA RANGER looks a good value option for exotics given he gets blinkers added and a recent good trial suggests that will improve him. BRISTOL DIAMOND and ROGER two others to include in exotics.

1 WHAT IFF *** Resuming with blinkers and tongue-tie an has enough speed to overcome wide gate and win. 3.20

2 BRISTOL DIAMOND ** Resuming and would give this a shake if Beasley can make use of the good gate. 12

3 GREY FALCON *** Speedy type who is due and will look the winner very late. 3.00

4 ASTROCANDY * Appreciates first-up run and being back in maiden Company but should need longer. 33

5 KEYSTONE *** Will find this easier than Class 4 Company and will be in the winning mix throughout. 3.00

6 ROGER ** Resuming and having first start on the Poly so take on trust. 12

7 ELHAAME * Headgear removed but prefer most others. 50

8 SPEEDY WARRIOR * Recent placings over longer and may need that extra trip. 33

9 BELIEVE IT OR NOT * Not a mile away last start and gets blinkers but should need further. 33

10 NOVA RANGER ** Not a mile away last start and recent trial with blinkers suggests he can finish in the mix at odds. 33

11 PERFECT PRIZE * No. 200

12 BALKAN CHALLENGER * No. 200

13 HERECOMESMYMONEY * Upgrade to blinkers but easier to ignore. 50

Race 5

Selections; 3 NOVA STRIKE – 6 LINCOLN ROAD – 1 SUPER WINNER – 2 WIMBLEDON

A small but very good field as you would expect at this level and the punters are not left short of options. In fact who starts favourite is a very good question given the likes of SUPER WINNER, NOVA STRIKE and LINCOLN ROAD resuming all should come in for heavy support. Not much separates the trio but NOVA STRIKE has been freshened with a nice trial and Nunes can continue his good day from gate 1. In saying that, there is a lot to like about the progressive LINCOLN ROAD who has also trialled well and looks a big show resuming from a spell. SUPER WINNER and the consistent WIMBLEDON two others that win without surprising but things could get interesting in such a small field with tactics playing a big part.

1 SUPER WINNER *** In form and most recent win was his first on the turf so happy to follow. 3.00

2 WIMBLEDON *** Honest and in this a very long way. 5.50

3 NOVA STRIKE *** Freshened with nice trial and could be very hard to hold out from gate 1. 4.00

4 FAALTLESS ** Disappointing last start and doesn’t win out of turn but usually in the mix at value. 12

5 CAVALLO ** Ran on at odds last start and expect much the same. 12

6 LINCOLN ROAD *** Very progressive type resuming and recent trial suggests he gives this a big shake. 4.00

7 RAFAELLO ** Disappointing last start when blinkers went on but has trialled well subsequently and worth another look. 12

8 KNIGHT WAGER ** Excuses last start and good enough to include somewhere at odds. 33

Race 6

Selections; 6 BORN A FIGHTER – 12 SUPER EIGHT – 1 PERFECT COMMANDO – 8 CHEETAH KING

A terrible field and there really looks only two horses – BORN A FIGHTER and SUPER EIGHT – with any chance of winning. BORN A FIGHTER has only won once from some 20 career starts but his form of late has been very solid and he should get his chance if he gets any luck from the widest gate. Likewise, SUPER EIGHT has drawn wide but Nunes should ride him like a good thing in this field and he must go close given he won two starts back and that form more than holds up here. Something has to run third but nothing jumps off the page although PERFECT COMMANDO will lead them up and CHEETAH KING will be flying late.

1 PERFECT COMMANDO ** Maiden who has plenty of speed but fades. May benefit with winkers added at first run in Class 5. 20

2 PERKINS * Appreciates Class 5 but hopeless on form. 50

3 VRAAD * Another that looks hopeless on form but should improve in Class 5. 50

4 GENIUS * Struggling. 100

5 THE ONE * Blinkers off and tongue-tie on but struggles a rule. 50

6 BORN A FIGHTER *** In solid form and will not find an easier race than this one so hard to beat. 2.60

7 HEE’S FORTE ** Resuming after a couple of shockers but goes OK when right and can consider with blinkers added. 12

8 CHEETAH KING ** Would prefer over longer but could work into the mix with best work expected late. 20

9 FAST JET ** Tough horse to follow but goes good enough on his day to consider. 12

10 STARSKY ** Not a mile away at his last couple and a must for exotics in this weak field. 12

11 MILITARY ALLIANCE * Reassess over longer. 50

12 SUPER EIGHT *** Mixes his form and drawn wide but wins this if having a good day. 3.00

13 BONJOUR BOB ** Long-term maiden but goes OK on his day and could sneak a place with tongue-tie off. 20

14 LOYALTY’S ANGEL ** Led them up and battled on well last start and some hope on a repeat of that effort. 12

15 SUPER RED * Maiden coming off a shocker but could improve in Class 5. 100

16 JOY AND HAPPY *** Twenty-two start maiden who had excuses last start (saddle slipped) and would go close on recent form. 5.00

Race 7

Selections; 5 ARAMCO – 9 MACARTHUR – 1 ODE TO JOY – 3 NAZIR

This race looks a belter on paper and while ODE TO JOY and NAZIR should both come in for support and run accordingly, all eyes will be on two very exciting types in ARAMCO and MACARTHUR. The latter is only a 3YO but has shown plenty at his seven career starts including a strong Class 4 win two starts back. He did lower his colours last start with 58kg so sneaking in at 52.5kg in this field could be a masterstroke. ARAMCO is a 4YO who arrived in Singapore with a good reputation from Australia and has shown more than enough winning two of his first three starts in Singapore. His recent win suggests he is more than up to this Company and he does look headed to bigger and better races. A mentioned, ODE TO JOY looks well suited to win and a recent good trial has him under notice while NAZIR is coming off a good win and must be respected.

1 ODE TO JOY *** In form and step up to 1400m looks ideal with a nice recent trial a pointer. 3.00

2 ARES ** Form reads badly but appreciates first-up run and step up to 1400m. 20

3 NAZIR *** Won well over 1200m last start and will be suited by extra 200m with best work expected late. 10

4 JUSTICE FIRST * Needs to show more before considering. 100

5 ARAMCO *** Very promising 4YO who won well enough last start to follow through the grades. 3.00

6 IRON MAN ** Improved to place last start and should be handy throughout. 8.00

7 IKING ** Honest and can include in exotics but like to see in easier Company. 20

8 STORM TROOPER ** Putting in some good efforts at odds of late and another to keep safe in exotics. 20

9 MACARTHUR *** Very honest and talented 3YO who looks well placed with no weight from gate 1 to show he is up to this Company. 4.00

Race 8

Selections; 8 LONGHU – 5 MYSTIC MASTER – 4 LIM’S SPRINT – 3 ELUSIVE EMPEROR

This could be a good form race with some smart horses involved and there will be no shortage of pace. MYSTIC MASTER was a good juvenile from last year who hasn’t missed a place in nine outings and from the good gate will be on the speed throughout. LONGHU is resuming with blinkers on and has won three from four on the poly; his trial was strong and he can race well fresh. LIM’S SPRINT disappointed in this class on turf last start but is better suited here; he also will be prominent throughout. ELUSIVE EMPEROR won on poly in Class 4 two starts back and battled on well last start over 1400m after being caught wide; he is better suited here and should be handy throughout. Of the other chances BRAHMA CIRCUS is honest as a rule and include NINETYSEVEN GOLD, ELITE STAR, NORTHERN BOSS and CRAZY TIMES in the exotic mix.

1 BRAHMA CIRCUS ** Will find this easier than last outing and winkers come off. Suited this class and should get a good run for Duric. 20

2 CRAZY TIMES * Resuming. Recent racing has been in Malaysia. Trials have been good and won twice in Singapore, once on poly, when trained by Brian Dean. Watch for support. 33

3 ELUSIVE EMPEROR ** Won on poly in Class 4 two starts back and battled on well last start over 1400m after being caught wide. Better suited here and should be handy throughout. 10

4 LIM’S SPRINT *** Disappointed in this class on turf last start but better suited here. Should be prominent throughout. 5.00

5 MYSTIC MASTER *** Smart juvenile from last year who hasn’t missed a place in nine outings. From the good gate will be on the speed throughout. 4.00

6 NINETYSEVEN GOLD ** Drops in grade on recent outings and gets blinkers. Last win was in this class over 1000m. Awkwardly drawn but could show up. 10

7 ELITE STAR ** Better in Class 4 but has a good poly record and suited this distance. Has Nunes but wide gate may test. 10

8 LONGHU *** Resuming with blinkers on and has won three from four on the Poly. Trial was strong and can race well fresh. Has the speed to be prominent. 5.00

9 TERMS OF REFERENCE * Won a Class 4 last start and has a good poly record. Will be running on for Juglall. 25

10 NORTHERN BOSS ** Better in Class 4 but has won 5 times on poly, four at this trip. Will appreciate a strong speed and be running on. 10

11 EN CIVIL ** Led throughout when resuming in Class 4. Will find this harder but should be prominent. 14

12 SMART LAD * Resuming. Trials have been solid but best form is over longer on turf. Has found a tough assignment first-up. 50

13 BOARD WALK ** Eight-time winner on poly all at this trip. Disappointed last start but previous efforts in better grade were strong. Usually runs an honest race. 20

14 HERO I AM ** Placed on poly two starts back but best efforts have been on turf and has found a strong race. 33

Race 9

Selections; 1 LIM’S ELUSIVE – 6 ACE KING – 3 GOLD CROWN – 8 GET GOING

A competitive Class 4 over 1400m. The blinkers go on LIM’S ELUSIVE who was narrowly beaten over this trip last start. His trial was solid and he should be handy throughout. GOLD CROWN just missed in this class and distance two starts back; he only battled over 1200m last start but Barend Vorster gets back on and he should get a good run throughout. ACE KING was run down over this trip in Novice company last start, he can go forward and give a sight. GET GOING is consistent and his only wins have been at this trip, he is awkwardly drawn but should be handy throughout. After that the field falls away though SAVAGE STORM is capable on his day and SUN SCRAPER had Group 3 form in Sydney before arrival and could improve.

1 LIM’S ELUSIVE *** Blinkers on and was narrowly beaten over this trip last start. Trial was solid and should be handy throughout. 3.50

2 SUPERNOVA * Steadily dropping in ratings and hasn’t won in past 29 starts. Best efforts have been on poly. 33

3 GOLD CROWN *** Just missed in this class and distance two starts back. Only battled over 1200m last start but Vorster gets back on and should get a good run throughout. 3.50

4 SAVAGE STORM * Not far away in BM67 three starts back but best form has been on poly. 16

5 THE JEUNEYMAN * Placed in this class and distance three starts back but recent outings ordinary. 16

6 ACE KING *** Run down over this trip in Novice company last start. Can give a sight. 6.00

7 SUN SCRAPER * Won a Newcastle (NSW) Maiden and ran 4th in a Group 3 over 1800m before arrival but has shown nothing in two Singapore outings to date. Needs to improve. 16

8 GET GOING ** Consistent and only wins have been at this trip. Awkwardly drawn but should be handy throughout. 10

9 RUM N RAISINS ** Recent form OK but may need easier. 25

10 ANY RUMOUR * Has struggled since resuming and only wins have been over longer. 25

11 STAR STRIKE ** Visor off and drops back in trip. Recent form fair in KSD company but could improve for Nunes. 16

12 JOYOUS * Resuming and having second outing since changing stables. Only wins have been at this trip but best form has been in Class 5. 25

13 SING ROULETTE * Blinkers back on. Has speed but this class and distance test. 33

14 HEAVENLY HAND * Placed over 1200m two starts back but was did nothing over this trip when resuming. Only win was over 1000m at Kembla Grange over 2 years ago. 33

