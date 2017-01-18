Internationally recognised Veterinarian Dr Jonathan F. Pycock will present a Reproduction Seminar in Rawsonville next month.

He operates Equine Reproductive Services, a first opinion and referral private equine practice based in Yorkshire, England.

Dr Pycock has published many papers and book chapters on a variety of equine reproductive topics, and edited the book Equine Reproduction and Stud Medicine.

His main interests include ultrasonography, breeding the problem mare and artificial insemination.

When: Sunday February 19th 2017 from 9.30 – 4.30.

Where: Die Opstal, Slanghoek Road, Rawsonville

Topics:-

How to keep the pregnancy going: avoiding early pregnancy failure

Practical tips for using reproductive hormones in mares

Problem mares: Fluid and ovulation failure

Endometriosis: Is it career ending in the mare

Pregnancy diagnosis

Twin management and how to avoid missing twins

Mare and stallion gynaecological cases

Fetal sexing

The Seminar Fee, which includes tea/coffee and lunch is R1100 for TBA Members and R2200 for non members.

This sum is payable to Thoroughbred Breeders Association of South Africa.

TBA, Nedbank, Acc: 1284006158. Reference “Pycock / your name” with proof of payment to be sent by e-mail to [email protected]

A partial rebate on the fee may be available on application by a TBA member attending from outside the province.

Reserve your place with Pauline Smith on Tel :- 087 742 2311 or email [email protected]