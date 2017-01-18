Internationally recognised Veterinarian Dr Jonathan F. Pycock will present a Reproduction Seminar in Rawsonville next month.
He operates Equine Reproductive Services, a first opinion and referral private equine practice based in Yorkshire, England.
Dr Pycock has published many papers and book chapters on a variety of equine reproductive topics, and edited the book Equine Reproduction and Stud Medicine.
His main interests include ultrasonography, breeding the problem mare and artificial insemination.
When: Sunday February 19th 2017 from 9.30 – 4.30.
Where: Die Opstal, Slanghoek Road, Rawsonville
Topics:-
How to keep the pregnancy going: avoiding early pregnancy failure
Practical tips for using reproductive hormones in mares
Problem mares: Fluid and ovulation failure
Endometriosis: Is it career ending in the mare
Pregnancy diagnosis
Twin management and how to avoid missing twins
Mare and stallion gynaecological cases
Fetal sexing
The Seminar Fee, which includes tea/coffee and lunch is R1100 for TBA Members and R2200 for non members.
This sum is payable to Thoroughbred Breeders Association of South Africa.
TBA, Nedbank, Acc: 1284006158. Reference “Pycock / your name” with proof of payment to be sent by e-mail to [email protected]
A partial rebate on the fee may be available on application by a TBA member attending from outside the province.
Reserve your place with Pauline Smith on Tel :- 087 742 2311 or email [email protected]