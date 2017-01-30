Time For Secrecy

South African punters remain in the dark about Sectional Timing.

Despite promises extending over years from both racing operators that the systems are being tested and launch dates are imminent, nothing happens.

An excerpt from Thursday 26 January Vaal Stipes Report does give a hint that something is happening.

Race 8:

The sectional timing device on CATHEDRAL COUNTY (G Lerena) became dislodged at approximately the 600m.

Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik told the Sporting Post on Friday that they were still testing.

That has been no news from Phumelela on the matter.