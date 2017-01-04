William’s Dollar Date

Sensational Cape Guineas winner William Longsword heads a bumper first entry of 73 for the two CTS $500 000 races to be held on Sun Met Day.
Vaughan Marshall’s Captain Al colt is scheduled to line up in the CTS 1600, for which 34 entries were received on Wednesday.
Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual is the joint highest rated entrant at 109 with the Marshall runner.
William Longsword has a provisional 21/34 barrier gate. Both race in the Mayfair Speculators silks. Only 16 can run in the mile, with 2 reserves to be declared.
The CTS 1200 is likely to host a capacity 20 runners down the Kenilworth straight, with Just Sensual also entered there.
Another Mayfair Speculators owned runner in Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Always In Charge is the second highest rated entrant in the sprint on 108.
Both of these races are restricted to eligible graduates of the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and the Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.
Supplementary entries are due at 11h00 on Wednesday 11 January, with declarations at 11h00 on Monday 16 January.
$500 000 1600m (Turf)
THE CTS 1600 (Non-Black Type)
|17
|A New Dawn (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|85
|2
|Accidental Tourist
|Duncan Howells
|79
|7
|African Night Sky
|Justin Snaith
|91
|5
|Al Danza
|Geoff Woodruff
|89
|28
|Barak Lavan
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|76
|18
|Big Bang Theory
|Brett Crawford
|78
|23
|Black Cat Back
|Brett Crawford
|80
|34
|Buffalo Soldier
|Charles Laird
|95
|22
|Candid
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|82
|31
|Copper Force
|Justin Snaith
|80
|1
|Cream Soda Green
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|79
|25
|Devadip
|Joe Soma
|80
|16
|French Legend
|Sean Tarry
|83
|10
|Horizon
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|91
|8
|I Travel Light
|Joey Ramsden
|84
|4
|Ice Ridge
|Dean Kannemeyer
|81
|29
|Janoobi
|Mike de Kock
|100
|33
|Just Sensual
|Joey Ramsden
|109
|19
|Kenny Trix
|Vaughan Marshall
|80
|13
|Lady Of the House
|Brett Crawford
|100
|9
|Le Harve
|Justin Snaith
|86
|32
|Misty Roller
|Weiho Marwing
|77
|20
|Moonrise Sensation
|Brett Crawford
|70
|15
|Night Circus
|Dean Kannemeyer
|76
|14
|Oh Behave
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|79
|24
|Primrose Lane
|Darryl Hodgson
|88
|30
|Ribovar
|Sean Tarry
|88
|26
|Romi’s Boy
|Alec Laird
|85
|11
|Safe Harbour
|Sean Tarry
|108
|6
|She’s A Giver
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|104
|3
|Singapore Sling
|Geoff Woodruff
|98
|27
|Tilbury Fort
|Sean Tarry
|84
|12
|Whose That Girl
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|90
|21
|William Longsword
|Vaughan Marshall
|109
|(34)
$500 000 1200m (Turf)
THE CTS 1200 (Non-Black Type)
|17
|A Womens Way
|Duncan Howells
|90
|36
|Al Danza
|Geoff Woodruff
|89
|16
|Always In Charge
|Vaughan Marshall
|108
|22
|Arissa
|Alec Laird
|89
|9
|Attenborough
|Joey Ramsden
|101
|25
|Blaze Of Mystery
|Duncan Howells
|94
|37
|Bonnie Dawn
|Louis Goosen
|84
|13
|Buffalo Soldier
|Charles Laird
|95
|27
|California Girl
|Geoff Woodruff
|82
|28
|Candid
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|82
|31
|Cape Orchid
|Sean Tarry
|79
|2
|Clifton Sunset
|Brett Crawford
|81
|23
|Cloth Of Cloud
|Sean Tarry
|99
|8
|Cortada
|Vaughan Marshall
|79
|10
|Cosmic Count
|Sean Tarry
|78
|14
|Don’t Stop Dancing
|Joey Ramsden
|81
|30
|Elusive Path
|Vaughan Marshall
|88
|29
|Exquisite Touch
|Sean Tarry
|96
|24
|Extradite
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|88
|3
|French Legend
|Sean Tarry
|83
|21
|Geographe Bay
|Shane Humby
|82
|11
|Hashtag Strat
|Louis Goosen
|85
|1
|Just Sensual
|Joey Ramsden
|109
|34
|Le Harve
|Justin Snaith
|86
|15
|Live Life
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|91
|33
|Miss Malbec
|Glen Kotzen
|86
|6
|Moonrise Sensation
|Brett Crawford
|70
|38
|Myfunnyvalentine
|Sean Tarry
|97
|19
|Pink Rock
|Darryl Hodgson
|76
|7
|Primrose Lane
|Darryl Hodgson
|88
|18
|Prince Myshkin
|Dean Kannemeyer
|76
|20
|Red Light Girl
|Justin Snaith
|90
|4
|Ribovar
|Sean Tarry
|88
|12
|Romi’s Boy
|Alec Laird
|85
|32
|Sergeant Hardy
|Justin Snaith
|110
|35
|Shwanky
|Louis Goosen
|79
|5
|Starflash
|Vaughan Marshall
|90
|26
|Wake Up Maggie
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|81
|39
|Water Lily Lake
|Sean Tarry
|82
|(39)
WOW. Check the small trainers in this line up.
Not that they so small,Louis Goosen{2} Daryll Hodgson(3) Shane Humby(1)Joey Soma(1).What does this tell you??
it would be nice if your website gave readers a run down of the breeder, buyer, sale amount and owner of each horse entered in the 1600m and 1200m races. Thank you.
Hi Jimmy – our racecards show that info, bar the buyer details.
http://www.sportingpost.co.za/sporting-post-racecards/
Ed. I think that is a great idea to give a detailed report , Will make for good reading . Remember that these races are put together and supported by the Levy imposed at the sale. When we are reminded to Tick the Box.
Hello Warren your info is incorrect. The CTS sales force the buyer to “tick the box” it is mandatory. You have no choice. So the cheaper horse is burdened by an excessive fee. I believe that this is an illegal practice as it gives the consumer no choice.
Dear Jurgs
I agree with you . I think the main point is to try use this year’s entries as an example as to learning about these sales races as they are new.
We can analyse the data to make correct an inform decisions in the future as to the risks .
I personally have had two runners in the first CTS Race and they both did me proud . However I was very lucky and fortunate. Would I do it again? I am not sure.
Thanks Ed.
I am interested in the buyers because I have read and been told that these sales leave a lot to be desired as certain high profile breeders, owners and trainers put horses through the ring to be bought back to run in these prestigious races.I have gathered the information from the Cape Sales site and it makes for interesting reading.
The statistics from your Horse Racing Authority points to many breeders being successful owners. I find this intriguing as it gives the impression that breeders try keep the best for themselves to race and then sell the rest.
Jimmy are you going to publish your analysis?
Mr Extravagantlyhorseracing,
I have written out the analysis so it will take me some time to type out a schedule. I suggest that you take the Sporting Post and then go to the site of CTS and insert the buyers details next to the registered owner.
It looks as if this topic has hit a nerve because Joey Ramsden went onto Tellytrack today and spontaneously tried to defend buy backs by saying that Klawervlei has a substantial amount of owners and that when Mayfair Speculators buy horses they must not been seen as buy backs. I think he said that Klawervlei has +-27 owners so they must not been as Klawervlei if one owner buys horses off sales.
It was illuminating to Joey Ramsden defending the indefensible. He forgets that if any owner of a breeding farm buys a horse back, that owner has inside knowledge of the well being of the horse which is not given to the buying public. If you do the research Joey Ramsden has himself purchased a horse at sales in the name of GoodHope racing and thereafter the horse finds its way into the ownership of owners of the breeding farm. The horse is Brutal Force and raced in the silks of ??
Why publish not as if the truth is unknown.
Hey Jimmy
Are you an owner? Who buys at auction?
There are many reasons that horses go through auction rings, and perhaps a little homework on this, might be helpful before making assumptions based on surface analysis and what “they” have said and written. “They” are quite a bunch, anonymous most of the time, but vociferous and seemingly always with “authority” – its a general problem.