William’s Dollar Date

Sensational Cape Guineas winner William Longsword heads a bumper first entry of 73 for the two CTS $500 000 races to be held on Sun Met Day.

Vaughan Marshall’s Captain Al colt is scheduled to line up in the CTS 1600, for which 34 entries were received on Wednesday.

Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual is the joint highest rated entrant at 109 with the Marshall runner.

William Longsword has a provisional 21/34 barrier gate. Both race in the Mayfair Speculators silks. Only 16 can run in the mile, with 2 reserves to be declared.

The CTS 1200 is likely to host a capacity 20 runners down the Kenilworth straight, with Just Sensual also entered there.

Another Mayfair Speculators owned runner in Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Always In Charge is the second highest rated entrant in the sprint on 108.

Both of these races are restricted to eligible graduates of the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and the Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.

Supplementary entries are due at 11h00 on Wednesday 11 January, with declarations at 11h00 on Monday 16 January.

$500 000 1600m (Turf)

THE CTS 1600 (Non-Black Type)

17 A New Dawn (AUS) Joey Ramsden 85 2 Accidental Tourist Duncan Howells 79 7 African Night Sky Justin Snaith 91 5 Al Danza Geoff Woodruff 89 28 Barak Lavan Candice Bass-Robinson 76 18 Big Bang Theory Brett Crawford 78 23 Black Cat Back Brett Crawford 80 34 Buffalo Soldier Charles Laird 95 22 Candid Candice Bass-Robinson 82 31 Copper Force Justin Snaith 80 1 Cream Soda Green Candice Bass-Robinson 79 25 Devadip Joe Soma 80 16 French Legend Sean Tarry 83 10 Horizon Candice Bass-Robinson 91 8 I Travel Light Joey Ramsden 84 4 Ice Ridge Dean Kannemeyer 81 29 Janoobi Mike de Kock 100 33 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109 19 Kenny Trix Vaughan Marshall 80 13 Lady Of the House Brett Crawford 100 9 Le Harve Justin Snaith 86 32 Misty Roller Weiho Marwing 77 20 Moonrise Sensation Brett Crawford 70 15 Night Circus Dean Kannemeyer 76 14 Oh Behave Candice Bass-Robinson 79 24 Primrose Lane Darryl Hodgson 88 30 Ribovar Sean Tarry 88 26 Romi’s Boy Alec Laird 85 11 Safe Harbour Sean Tarry 108 6 She’s A Giver Johan Janse van Vuuren 104 3 Singapore Sling Geoff Woodruff 98 27 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 84 12 Whose That Girl Candice Bass-Robinson 90 21 William Longsword Vaughan Marshall 109 (34)

$500 000 1200m (Turf)

THE CTS 1200 (Non-Black Type)

17 A Womens Way Duncan Howells 90 36 Al Danza Geoff Woodruff 89 16 Always In Charge Vaughan Marshall 108 22 Arissa Alec Laird 89 9 Attenborough Joey Ramsden 101 25 Blaze Of Mystery Duncan Howells 94 37 Bonnie Dawn Louis Goosen 84 13 Buffalo Soldier Charles Laird 95 27 California Girl Geoff Woodruff 82 28 Candid Candice Bass-Robinson 82 31 Cape Orchid Sean Tarry 79 2 Clifton Sunset Brett Crawford 81 23 Cloth Of Cloud Sean Tarry 99 8 Cortada Vaughan Marshall 79 10 Cosmic Count Sean Tarry 78 14 Don’t Stop Dancing Joey Ramsden 81 30 Elusive Path Vaughan Marshall 88 29 Exquisite Touch Sean Tarry 96 24 Extradite Candice Bass-Robinson 88 3 French Legend Sean Tarry 83 21 Geographe Bay Shane Humby 82 11 Hashtag Strat Louis Goosen 85 1 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109 34 Le Harve Justin Snaith 86 15 Live Life Candice Bass-Robinson 91 33 Miss Malbec Glen Kotzen 86 6 Moonrise Sensation Brett Crawford 70 38 Myfunnyvalentine Sean Tarry 97 19 Pink Rock Darryl Hodgson 76 7 Primrose Lane Darryl Hodgson 88 18 Prince Myshkin Dean Kannemeyer 76 20 Red Light Girl Justin Snaith 90 4 Ribovar Sean Tarry 88 12 Romi’s Boy Alec Laird 85 32 Sergeant Hardy Justin Snaith 110 35 Shwanky Louis Goosen 79 5 Starflash Vaughan Marshall 90 26 Wake Up Maggie Candice Bass-Robinson 81 39 Water Lily Lake Sean Tarry 82 (39)