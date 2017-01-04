Home » Racing & Sport » William’s Dollar Date

William’s Dollar Date

A million big ones on the line!

Updated on

Sensational Cape Guineas winner William Longsword heads a bumper first entry of 73 for the two CTS $500 000 races to be held on Sun Met Day.

William Longsword may have his final career start on Met day

Vaughan Marshall’s Captain Al colt is scheduled to line up in the CTS 1600, for which 34 entries were received on Wednesday.

Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual is the joint highest rated entrant at 109 with the Marshall runner.

William Longsword has a provisional 21/34 barrier gate. Both race in the Mayfair Speculators silks. Only 16 can run in the mile, with 2 reserves to be declared.

The CTS 1200 is likely to host a capacity 20 runners down the Kenilworth straight, with Just Sensual also entered there.

Always In Charge – goes for the 1200

Another Mayfair Speculators owned runner in Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Always In Charge is the second highest rated entrant in the sprint on 108.

Both of these races are restricted to eligible graduates of the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and the Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.

Supplementary entries are due at 11h00 on Wednesday 11 January, with declarations at 11h00 on Monday 16 January.

$500 000 1600m (Turf)
THE CTS 1600 (Non-Black Type)

17 A New Dawn (AUS) Joey Ramsden 85
2 Accidental Tourist Duncan Howells 79
7 African Night Sky Justin Snaith 91
5 Al Danza Geoff Woodruff 89
28 Barak Lavan Candice Bass-Robinson 76
18 Big Bang Theory Brett Crawford 78
23 Black Cat Back Brett Crawford 80
34 Buffalo Soldier Charles Laird 95
22 Candid Candice Bass-Robinson 82
31 Copper Force Justin Snaith 80
1 Cream Soda Green Candice Bass-Robinson 79
25 Devadip Joe Soma 80
16 French Legend Sean Tarry 83
10 Horizon Candice Bass-Robinson 91
8 I Travel Light Joey Ramsden 84
4 Ice Ridge Dean Kannemeyer 81
29 Janoobi Mike de Kock 100
33 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109
19 Kenny Trix Vaughan Marshall 80
13 Lady Of the House Brett Crawford 100
9 Le Harve Justin Snaith 86
32 Misty Roller Weiho Marwing 77
20 Moonrise Sensation Brett Crawford 70
15 Night Circus Dean Kannemeyer 76
14 Oh Behave Candice Bass-Robinson 79
24 Primrose Lane Darryl Hodgson 88
30 Ribovar Sean Tarry 88
26 Romi’s Boy Alec Laird 85
11 Safe Harbour Sean Tarry 108
6 She’s A Giver Johan Janse van Vuuren 104
3 Singapore Sling Geoff Woodruff 98
27 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 84
12 Whose That Girl Candice Bass-Robinson 90
21 William Longsword Vaughan Marshall 109
(34)

$500 000 1200m (Turf)
THE CTS 1200 (Non-Black Type)

17 A Womens Way Duncan Howells 90
36 Al Danza Geoff Woodruff 89
16 Always In Charge Vaughan Marshall 108
22 Arissa Alec Laird 89
9 Attenborough Joey Ramsden 101
25 Blaze Of Mystery Duncan Howells 94
37 Bonnie Dawn Louis Goosen 84
13 Buffalo Soldier Charles Laird 95
27 California Girl Geoff Woodruff 82
28 Candid Candice Bass-Robinson 82
31 Cape Orchid Sean Tarry 79
2 Clifton Sunset Brett Crawford 81
23 Cloth Of Cloud Sean Tarry 99
8 Cortada Vaughan Marshall 79
10 Cosmic Count Sean Tarry 78
14 Don’t Stop Dancing Joey Ramsden 81
30 Elusive Path Vaughan Marshall 88
29 Exquisite Touch Sean Tarry 96
24 Extradite Candice Bass-Robinson 88
3 French Legend Sean Tarry 83
21 Geographe Bay Shane Humby 82
11 Hashtag Strat Louis Goosen 85
1 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109
34 Le Harve Justin Snaith 86
15 Live Life Candice Bass-Robinson 91
33 Miss Malbec Glen Kotzen 86
6 Moonrise Sensation Brett Crawford 70
38 Myfunnyvalentine Sean Tarry 97
19 Pink Rock Darryl Hodgson 76
7 Primrose Lane Darryl Hodgson 88
18 Prince Myshkin Dean Kannemeyer 76
20 Red Light Girl Justin Snaith 90
4 Ribovar Sean Tarry 88
12 Romi’s Boy Alec Laird 85
32 Sergeant Hardy Justin Snaith 110
35 Shwanky Louis Goosen 79
5 Starflash Vaughan Marshall 90
26 Wake Up Maggie Candice Bass-Robinson 81
39 Water Lily Lake Sean Tarry 82
(39)

 

Previous
Next

Have Your Say

11 comments on “William’s Dollar Date”

  1. WOW. Check the small trainers in this line up.
    Not that they so small,Louis Goosen{2} Daryll Hodgson(3) Shane Humby(1)Joey Soma(1).What does this tell you??

    Reply

  2. it would be nice if your website gave readers a run down of the breeder, buyer, sale amount and owner of each horse entered in the 1600m and 1200m races. Thank you.

    Reply

  3. Ed. I think that is a great idea to give a detailed report , Will make for good reading . Remember that these races are put together and supported by the Levy imposed at the sale. When we are reminded to Tick the Box.

    Reply

    1. Hello Warren your info is incorrect. The CTS sales force the buyer to “tick the box” it is mandatory. You have no choice. So the cheaper horse is burdened by an excessive fee. I believe that this is an illegal practice as it gives the consumer no choice.

      Reply

      1. Dear Jurgs

        I agree with you . I think the main point is to try use this year’s entries as an example as to learning about these sales races as they are new.
        We can analyse the data to make correct an inform decisions in the future as to the risks .

        I personally have had two runners in the first CTS Race and they both did me proud . However I was very lucky and fortunate. Would I do it again? I am not sure.

        Reply

  4. Thanks Ed.

    I am interested in the buyers because I have read and been told that these sales leave a lot to be desired as certain high profile breeders, owners and trainers put horses through the ring to be bought back to run in these prestigious races.I have gathered the information from the Cape Sales site and it makes for interesting reading.

    The statistics from your Horse Racing Authority points to many breeders being successful owners. I find this intriguing as it gives the impression that breeders try keep the best for themselves to race and then sell the rest.

    Reply

  5. Mr Extravagantlyhorseracing,

    I have written out the analysis so it will take me some time to type out a schedule. I suggest that you take the Sporting Post and then go to the site of CTS and insert the buyers details next to the registered owner.

    It looks as if this topic has hit a nerve because Joey Ramsden went onto Tellytrack today and spontaneously tried to defend buy backs by saying that Klawervlei has a substantial amount of owners and that when Mayfair Speculators buy horses they must not been seen as buy backs. I think he said that Klawervlei has +-27 owners so they must not been as Klawervlei if one owner buys horses off sales.

    It was illuminating to Joey Ramsden defending the indefensible. He forgets that if any owner of a breeding farm buys a horse back, that owner has inside knowledge of the well being of the horse which is not given to the buying public. If you do the research Joey Ramsden has himself purchased a horse at sales in the name of GoodHope racing and thereafter the horse finds its way into the ownership of owners of the breeding farm. The horse is Brutal Force and raced in the silks of ??

    Reply

  6. Hey Jimmy

    Are you an owner? Who buys at auction?

    There are many reasons that horses go through auction rings, and perhaps a little homework on this, might be helpful before making assumptions based on surface analysis and what “they” have said and written. “They” are quite a bunch, anonymous most of the time, but vociferous and seemingly always with “authority” – its a general problem.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

You Might Also Like