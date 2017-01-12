Home » Racing & Sport » Whip Synching!

Whip Synching!

Our weekly news snippets feature

Updated on

The apparent disparity in fines dished out for various whip offences by the National Horseracing Authority is interesting.

At the Vaal on 22 December, S’manga Khumalo was whacked R3000 for a transgression of rule 58.10.2 in that he used his crop with excessive frequency whilst riding My Cherry.

Read more in our weekly news snippets feature, Short Heads

shortheads_2321ed

Previous
Next

Have Your Say

4 comments on “Whip Synching!”

  1. There is a big responsibility on anyone using animals for profit or pleasure and horseracing should be conducted ethically or not at all. A R3,000 fine for being cruel to an animal is nonsense. A minimum suspension of six months would focus his mind not to do it again.

    Reply

  2. The cushioned riding crop of today was introduced by the Jockey Association about 8 years ago and is the most user friendly around internationally.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

You Might Also Like