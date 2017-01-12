The apparent disparity in fines dished out for various whip offences by the National Horseracing Authority is interesting.
At the Vaal on 22 December, S’manga Khumalo was whacked R3000 for a transgression of rule 58.10.2 in that he used his crop with excessive frequency whilst riding My Cherry.
Have Your Say
4 comments on “Whip Synching!”
There is a big responsibility on anyone using animals for profit or pleasure and horseracing should be conducted ethically or not at all. A R3,000 fine for being cruel to an animal is nonsense. A minimum suspension of six months would focus his mind not to do it again.
Totally agree. this is not his first time either.
Are the new whips not foamed cushioned and make more noise than pain?
The cushioned riding crop of today was introduced by the Jockey Association about 8 years ago and is the most user friendly around internationally.