Andrew Fortune was fined R2000 for what was deemed an unprofessional ride on the 20-1 shot Kanonkop who won at the Vaal on 22 December.
The Stipes took exception to him gesticulating at Piere Strydom, who was riding the second placed horse, Royal Honour (4- 1).
4 comments on "Jockey Sign Language"
Get fined for winning?????? Well done Andrew!!!! the public loves you
Agreed he is great for racing why fine him?
I’ve just come home after a few beers. I’ll read this tomorrow. If this article is still there I will sue the breweries as obviously they must have decreased the alcohol %.
Or could it be that those who fined the Fortune were on something stronger? Either ways, How pathetic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s still there, the article I mean. My wife says I was fine last night. It is really time all the Jockeys got together on this or their associations. I couldn’t help laughing at the incident. It is supposed to be a sport after all. That means entertainment, that’s what we got. I very much doubt Pierre is losing any sleep.