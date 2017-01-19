Home » Racing & Sport » Jockey Sign Language

Jockey Sign Language

'Gesticulating' - at another jockey....

Updated on
Andrew Fortune (photo: Coastal Photos)Andrew Fortune – signs of the times? Or just signs…

Andrew Fortune was fined R2000 for what was deemed an unprofessional ride on the 20-1 shot Kanonkop who won at the Vaal on 22 December.

The Stipes took exception to him gesticulating at Piere Strydom, who was riding the second placed horse, Royal Honour (4- 1).

  3. I’ve just come home after a few beers. I’ll read this tomorrow. If this article is still there I will sue the breweries as obviously they must have decreased the alcohol %.

    Or could it be that those who fined the Fortune were on something stronger? Either ways, How pathetic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    1. It’s still there, the article I mean. My wife says I was fine last night. It is really time all the Jockeys got together on this or their associations. I couldn’t help laughing at the incident. It is supposed to be a sport after all. That means entertainment, that’s what we got. I very much doubt Pierre is losing any sleep.

