Snaith – Met Day First Timer Thumbs Up

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 2 – CAPTAINS CHARM (5): Shows good pace at home but should be green.

Race 3 – RIKERS ISLAND (10): Shows good pace at home but should be green.

JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 2 – KASIMIR (6): A very nice two year old but I think he has Dutch Philip to beat however he should be in the firing line.

SP Ed – The Snaiths have won this race for the last five year’s running!

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.